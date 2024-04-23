News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Archbishop seeks local help as Indian govt. blocks foreign aid

Trivandrum archdiocese’s license to receive foreign funds canceled for joining a 140-day stir against Vizhinjam seaport
Priests from Trivandrum archdiocese take part in the protest against Vizhinjam international seaport.

Priests from Trivandrum archdiocese take part in the protest against Vizhinjam international seaport. (Photo: latinarchdiocesetrivandrum.org)

UCA News reporter
Published: April 23, 2024 11:25 AM GMT
Updated: April 23, 2024 11:48 AM GMT

An archbishop in southern India has sought financial support from his people after the government canceled its license to receive foreign funds following Catholic fishermen's protest against a seaport that threatened their livelihood.

Archbishop Thomas J Netto of Trivandrum (now Thiruvananthapuram), based in the capital of southern Kerala, sought his lay Catholics' contribution in a pastoral letter on April 21.

“The archdiocese fell into 'serious financial crisis'" after the pro-Hindu federal government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “canceled its permit to accept foreign donations,” Netto said.

The archdiocese's license was canceled in February 2023 after Netto and senior priests joined a 140-day protest by the local people, most of them Catholics, who opposed the project, saying it would cause large-scale coastal erosion and threaten their shelters and livelihoods.

The protest was called off on Dec. 6, 2022, after the government promised compensation.

The multi-million dollar project, constructed under the public-private partnership model, was scheduled to be commissioned in 2019 but was delayed due to issues related to land acquisition. 

The government "froze our bank accounts last year after the agitation in Vizhinjam. The situation continues even now," the archbishop said.

Netto said in the pastoral letter that the archdiocese needs around 20 million rupees (some US$240,000) each year to train priests and care for retired clergy. However, the archdiocese's coffers are empty.

“We are unable to manage the daily expenses. Therefore, the archbishop sought help,” said vicar-general Father Eugine H Pereira.

Pereira told UCA News on April 23 that the Church’s outreach programs for economically weak families have suffered greatly.

The archdiocese had two license numbers to receive foreign funds — one for the archdiocese and one for its social service wing — and they were active until March 2022. In February 2023, the licenses were revoked, citing diocesan officials' involvement in the protest.

The port, called "India's gateway to international transshipment" due to its proximity to international shipping routes, became partially operational in October 2023 with the arrival of a Chinese ship carrying massive cranes.

The government promised to meet most of the protesters' demands. It agreed to pay a monthly rent of 5,500 Indian rupees to families of fishermen who had lost their homes due to the port construction and expedite the ongoing rehabilitation work.

“The government is yet to fulfill the promises,” noted Father Pereira.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Police registered 184 cases against the protestors, including the archbishop and priests. The government had agreed to withdraw them as part of the peace deal.

“But nothing has been done yet,” Father Pereira said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Lucas Dau Ze Jeimphaung of Lashio, Myanmar
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal Thomas Aquinas Manyo Maeda of Osaka-Takamatsu, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Administrator Nolly Camingue Buco of Catarman, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Baptist Yanquan Tan of Nanning, China
Read More...
Latest News
Indian chief minister hailed for rejecting same-sex marriage
Indian chief minister hailed for rejecting same-sex marriage
Filipinos raise eyebrows as prez makes it to TIME 100 list
Filipinos raise eyebrows as prez makes it to TIME 100 list
The invisible Christians in India’s 'festival of democracy'
The invisible Christians in India’s 'festival of democracy'
Archbishop seeks local help as Indian govt. blocks foreign aid
Archbishop seeks local help as Indian govt. blocks foreign aid
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.