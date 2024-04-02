News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Same-sex marriage bill moves to Thai senate

The bill is set to be heard at the senate after passing the country's lower house in a landslide last week
An LGBTQIA+ couple shows off their rings for photographers during a symbolic marriage registration event despite Thailand not recognizing same-sex marriages in Dusit district in Bangkok on Feb. 14, 2023

An LGBTQIA+ couple shows off their rings for photographers during a symbolic marriage registration event despite Thailand not recognizing same-sex marriages in Dusit district in Bangkok on Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Bangkok
Published: April 02, 2024 05:11 AM GMT
Updated: April 02, 2024 05:18 AM GMT

The Thai senate will on April 2 debate a bill to legalize same-sex marriage, as the kingdom moves towards becoming the first Southeast Asian country to recognize marriage equality.

Thailand has long enjoyed an international reputation for tolerance of the LGBTQ community, but activists have struggled for decades against conservative attitudes and values.

The lower house easily passed the law last week and the legislation now moves to the country's unelected senate, which is stacked with conservative appointees named by the last junta.

The session opened at around 9:30 am (0230 GMT), footage broadcast on parliament TV showed. Senators will discuss the bill -- the third item on the schedule -- which changes references to "men," "women," "husbands" and "wives" in the marriage law to gender-neutral terms.

A first vote will be held later this morning before the legislation is passed to a committee for further consideration. The senate cannot reject the proposed changes but can send the bill back to the lower house for further debate for 180 days.

It will come back for two more senate votes, with the next probably no earlier than July.

Paulie Nataya Paomephan, who won Miss Trans Thailand in 2023, said until recently she had never dreamed that transgender people would be able to legally marry in Thailand.

"I think it is because politicians have to adapt themselves to the changing world," she told AFP, adding that she and her boyfriend of three years planned to marry if the law passed.

'Proud of our pride' 

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he was "proud of our pride" after the lower house voted to approve the bill in a 399-10 landslide.

"The passing [of this law] in the parliament today is a proud moment for Thai society who will walk together towards social equality and respect differences," he wrote on social media platform X.

Across Asia, only Taiwan and Nepal recognize same-sex marriage.

Last year, India's highest court deferred the decision to parliament, and Hong Kong's top court stopped just short of granting full marriage rights.

Thai LGBTQ activists celebrated last week's vote as a significant milestone on the road to equality.

Inside parliament, a small burst of cheers and clapping accompanied the final vote, with one representative waving a rainbow flag.

The prime minister has been vocal in his support for the LGBTQ community, making the marriage equality policy a signature issue and telling reporters last year that the change would strengthen family structures.

Opinion polls reported by local media show the law has overwhelming support among Thais.

While Thailand has a reputation for tolerance, much of the Buddhist-majority country remains conservative, and LGBTQ people, while highly visible, still face barriers and discrimination.

Activists have been pushing for same-sex marriage rights for more than a decade, but in a kingdom where politics is regularly upended by coups and mass street protests, their advocacy did not get far.

Activist Ann Waaddao Chumaporn said she knew of dozens of LGBTQ couples ready to tie the knot once the law is passed, which she hoped would happen this year.

"Once the law is enforced, yes, of course, it will change Thai society," she told AFP. "It will inspire other fights for other equalities."

