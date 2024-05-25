News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Rescue effort begins after massive landslide in Papua New Guinea

At least four bodies have been recovered, but there are fears hundreds more may be entombed, says UN official
This handout photo by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on May 25 shows locals walking on top of a landslide at Yambali Village in the region of Maip Mulitaka, in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province.

This handout photo by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on May 25 shows locals walking on top of a landslide at Yambali Village in the region of Maip Mulitaka, in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Port Moresby
Published: May 25, 2024 05:08 AM GMT
Updated: May 25, 2024 05:18 AM GMT

Rescue teams began arriving at the site of a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea's remote highlands on May 25, helping villagers search for the scores of people feared dead under the towering mounds of rubble and mud.

The disaster hit an isolated part of Enga province at around 3:00 am on May 24, according to government officials, when many villagers were at home asleep.

At least four bodies have been recovered, a United Nations official based in Papua New Guinea told AFP on May 24 morning, but there are fears hundreds more may be entombed.

"While the area is not densely populated, our concern is that the death toll could be disproportionately high," humanitarian agency CARE said on May 24 as the first reinforcements began trickling into the site.

A rapid response team of medics, military, and police had reached the landslide in the morning, CARE said, a journey complicated by the rugged terrain and damage to major roads.

The Red Cross on May 25 estimated that as many as 500 people could be injured or dead.

Steven Kandai, a community leader at the scene, told AFP that many residents had no time to flee.

"All of a sudden there was a big landslip. The mountain just collapsed all of a sudden while people were still sleeping," he said, adding their homes were "completely buried."

Images showed a scene of total devastation, with a vast bite of earth cleaved from densely vegetated Mount Mungalo.

The landslide left car-size boulders, felled trees, and dirt that stretched down toward the valley floor.

The twisted remains of corrugated tin shelters and an overturned minibus could be seen at the foot of rubble.

Dozens of local men and women scrambled over the piles of rock and soil, digging, crying out, listening for survivors, or scanning the scene in disbelief.

Sitting just south of the equator, the area is hit by frequent heavy rains.

In March, at least 23 people were killed by a landslide in a nearby province.

