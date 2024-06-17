News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Last-ditch effort to avoid split in India’s Syro-Malabar Church

The June 14 synod was indecisive, but breakthrough expected when bishops meet again on June 19
Priests of Ernakulam-Angalamy archdiocese face the congregation on Aug. 15, 2023, defying their Syro-Malabar Church synod's order to turn to the alter during the Eucharistic prayer of the Mass.

Priests of Ernakulam-Angalamy archdiocese face the congregation on Aug. 15, 2023, defying their Syro-Malabar Church synod's order to turn to the alter during the Eucharistic prayer of the Mass. (photo: supplied)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 17, 2024 12:14 PM GMT
Updated: June 17, 2024 12:39 PM GMT

Members of the Synod of Bishops are “working hard” to avoid a split in their India-based Eastern rite Church after some 450 priests and laity vowed to move out if the priests are not allowed to celebrate Mass facing the people.

Priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, based in the southern Indian state of Kerala, refused to read an official circular of the Syro-Malabar Church’s head, Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, in their parishes on June 16.

The circular asked the priests to follow the Mass rubrics approved by the synod to end a five-decade-long dispute on liturgy. The synod-approved rubrics require the celebrant to face the altar during the Eucharist prayers.

“We want to settle the issue amicably and do not want the archdiocese to break away,” said a bishop who attended the June 14 extraordinary meeting of the Synod of bishops, the Church’s top decision-making body.

“Some of the bishops in the Synod,” the prelate, who did not want to be named, told UCA News, “wanted the synod to take a middle path accommodating the priests and faithful in the archdiocese.” 

The archdiocese is the seat of power of the Church’s head and home to 10 percent of its five million members.

“Some even suggested the synod to give the archdiocese more time to adopt the Synod Mass rather than creating more trouble based on an avoidable dispute on the rubric,” said the prelate.

He said the “members are working hard,” but the June 14 synod was indecisive, and “some breakthrough will happen” when the bishops meet for another session of the Synod on June 19.

Their decision came as the priests in the archdiocese toughened their stand.

Archdiocesan presbytery council secretary Father Kuriakose Mundadan told the media that 450 priests and Catholics “want to be free from Syro-Malabar Synod and its bishops” as they were not ready to listen to the archdiocese.

Instead, the bishops were spreading “lies” and engaging in fraudulent” activities. “We want to remain as an independent metropolitan Church under Pope Francis,” Mundadan told the media on June 16.

“We never questioned the papal authority or said anything against him,” he added.

Of the 328 parishes in the archdiocese, only seven read out the circular, while others openly defied the order of the Major Archbishop.

Archdiocesan officials said lay people also burned copies of its circular in front of their churches and announced their willingness in parishes to part ways with the synod, the bishops, and their Church.

The circular, also signed by Bishop Bosco Puthur, the archdiocese's apostolic administrator, asked priests to follow the synod-approved Mass from July 3 and demanded that the circular be read in all parishes. 

it also said priests refusing to follow its directions would be automatically excommunicated from the Catholic Church.

Mundadan asserted that the provisions of the Eastern rite canon law would not allow such excommunication of priests. He said the archdiocesan priests have resolved to continue to follow the traditional Mass even after the July 3 deadline.

He also asserted that the parish churches and other institutions in the archdiocese belong to the people and not to any bishop or priest, hinting at their preparedness to part ways without leaving their parishes and institutions.

“We have informed Thattil and the Synod about our stand and demanded to allow us to be free as an independent metropolitan Church under Pope Francis,” he added.

Lay leader Riju Kanjookaran said they “are ready to party ways with the Syro-Malabar Church if the synod and bishops are not ready to accommodate our demand for traditional Mass.”

“We will not make any compromise on it,” said Kanjookaran, the spokesperson of the archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), a body of priests, religious and lay people that spearhead the protest, told UCA News on June 16.

In 2021, the synod ordered all its 35 dioceses in India and abroad to adopt a uniform mode of Mass approved by the synod. After initial resistance from 12 dioceses, all but the archdiocese complied with the order.

The synod-approved Mass evolved as a compromise following discussions since 1970 on the revival of its ancient liturgy. One group wanted its ancient liturgy revived in its purity, but others wanted revision on modern lines.

The archdiocese, however, refused the synod-approved Mass, saying it ignores theology, teachings of the Second Vatican Council, the Church's history, and people's sentiments.

