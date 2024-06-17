News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
The Book of Lamentations: The Days of Weeping

Explore the depths of sorrow and hope in "The Book of Lamentations: The Days of Weeping," a poignant reflection on Jerusalem's fall and humanity's enduring spirit
Giancarlo Pani SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica
Published: June 17, 2024 12:51 PM GMT
Updated: June 17, 2024 12:57 PM GMT

The Book of Lamentations, attributed to the prophet Jeremiah in the Vulgate and closely connected with his prophetic writing, is a little-known and somewhat obscure Old Testament text.

It has as its historical background the tragedy of Jerusalem in 586 B.C., when the capital was captured by Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon, after a long siege and completely devastated.

The Temple was desecrated, plundered and burnt, and Judea lost its independence.

The most important survivors were sent into exile, deported to Babylon; those who remained had to submit to the burden of foreign occupation. It was a total catastrophe.

It dramatically affected the historical consciousness of the people, who experienced the destruction as a collapse of their religious and national identity.

The book depicts a time of mourning, desolation and death, yet a story of salvation is paradoxically grafted on to the disconsolate lament over a tragic course of events.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."

 

Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
