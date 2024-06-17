The Book of Lamentations: The Days of Weeping

The Book of Lamentations, attributed to the prophet Jeremiah in the Vulgate and closely connected with his prophetic writing, is a little-known and somewhat obscure Old Testament text.

It has as its historical background the tragedy of Jerusalem in 586 B.C., when the capital was captured by Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon, after a long siege and completely devastated.

The Temple was desecrated, plundered and burnt, and Judea lost its independence.

The most important survivors were sent into exile, deported to Babylon; those who remained had to submit to the burden of foreign occupation. It was a total catastrophe.

It dramatically affected the historical consciousness of the people, who experienced the destruction as a collapse of their religious and national identity.

The book depicts a time of mourning, desolation and death, yet a story of salvation is paradoxically grafted on to the disconsolate lament over a tragic course of events.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."