News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Petition to save two death row prisoners in Vietnam

The communist nation is ranked as one of the biggest executioners in Southeast Asia

Nguyen Truong Chinh and his wife (right), parents of the death row prisoner Nguyen Van Chuong, hold banners calling on people to save their son in Hanoi in an undated photo

Nguyen Truong Chinh and his wife (right), parents of the death row prisoner Nguyen Van Chuong, hold banners calling on people to save their son in Hanoi in an undated photo. (Photo: Nguyen Truong Chinh)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 13, 2023 11:09 AM GMT

Updated: November 13, 2023 11:40 AM GMT

Hundreds of lawyers and activists have called on the communist government in Vietnam to review the three fiercely disputed cases of death sentences.

In a petition signed by some 900 lawyers, teachers, journalists, former officials, Catholic priests, pastors and activists, lawyer Le Van Hoa asked the one-party government to re-investigate the death sentencing of Nguyen Van Chuong, Ho Duy Hai and Le Van Manh in different murder cases.

In the petition submitted to the general secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Van Thuong on Nov. 10, Hoa said the death sentences passed by courts “have clear signs of terrible injustice.”

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Hoa said that the defendants' lawyers and families have presented many petitions, alleging the trials were “not objective and convincing."

Hoa, who started to offer legal aid to Chuong’s family in 2013, started the signature campaign on Nov. 1.

The petition, also submitted to the National Assembly, urged the government to “carry out special procedures to resolve the cases” of Chuong and Hai, who have been on death row since 2008.

They should be "released immediately" and those who conducted the wrongful trials should be punished, the petition demanded.

The petition came after the communist-ruled country executed Manh on Sept. 22, ignoring clemency pleas by the European Union and global rights groups. 

Manh, accused of rape and murder of a girl in 2005, is reported to have admitted the crime under torture.

The petition said it was also necessary to review the case of Manh.

Vietnam is ranked as one of the biggest executioners in Southeast Asia by the international human rights group Amnesty. The nation recorded more than 119 death sentences in 2021.

Since 2013, executions in Vietnam have been carried out by lethal injections after they replaced firing squads.

Chuong from Hai Duong province was arrested on Aug. 3, 2007, for killing Police Major Nguyen Van Sinh in the neighboring town of Hai Phong on July 14. The married man was sentenced to death on June 12, 2008, by the People's Court of Hai Phong.

Advocate Hoa said the investigators failed to examine the crime scene until the afternoon of the following day.

Many witnesses have confirmed that the defendant was present in his hometown of Hai Duong at the time of the murder in Hai Phong, about 30 kilometers away.

Chuong, 40, has written to his family many times, confirming that he was tortured to force him to confess.

His father, Nguyen Truong Chinh, said his family and lawyers have sent countless petitions to review Chuong’s case without success.

The authorities have denied Chuong's allegations of torture.

In August, the EU, Canada, Norway and the United Kingdom called on the Vietnamese authorities to halt Chuong’s execution and criticized the use of the death penalty.

Hai is facing the death sentence for murdering two female postal staff before robbing them on Jan. 13, 2008, at the Cau Voi Post Office in Long An province.

The petition said the investigators failed to question other suspects who were reportedly present at the post office when the murder happened.

Sa La Hoa, a signatory to the petition, said they want the cases "be annulled and reinvestigated so as to restore public faith in the justice system.”

Vietnam freed and offered a public apology to three prisoners in murder cases in 2013, 2015 and 2016 after many lawyers and the National Assembly worked hard to save them.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Public consultation needed on Singapore’s new reproductive technologies Public consultation needed on Singapore’s new reproductive technologies
Thai Catholic university honors pioneering educator Thai Catholic university honors pioneering educator
Appointment of Christian judge in India’s top court lauded Appointment of Christian judge in India’s top court lauded
Petition to save two death row prisoners in Vietnam Petition to save two death row prisoners in Vietnam
Indian Catholics oppose resort near heritage chapel Indian Catholics oppose resort near heritage chapel
Minorities take center stage in Indian state poll Minorities take center stage in Indian state poll
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Chingleput

Diocese of Chingleput

The Chingleput diocesan territory has a land area of 4,433 square kilometers and covers the civil district of

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk

Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk

Kalinga is one of the six provinces comprising the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). It was created in 1995 by

Read more
Diocese of Daltonganj

Diocese of Daltonganj

In a land area of 12,950 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Palamau, Garhwa and

Read more
Diocese of Ba Ria

Diocese of Ba Ria

In a land area of 1,975.2 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Ba Ria - Vung Tau province that is comprised

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.