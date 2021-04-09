X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives

Cooperative members struggle to keep up with repayments as Covid-19 batters the economy

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom, Natore

Updated: April 09, 2021 10:47 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Apr 7, 2021
2

Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger

Apr 7, 2021
3

Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call

Apr 7, 2021
4

Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?

Apr 7, 2021
5

Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns

Apr 9, 2021
6

India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control

Apr 8, 2021
7

Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts

Apr 7, 2021
8

Nigerian bishops oppose investment in helping Boko Haram members

Apr 7, 2021
9

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives

Apr 9, 2021
10

Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan

Apr 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives

Bangladesh's government provides food to low-income earners hit by the pandemic. Many people who have lost their jobs are not able to pay installments to credit unions. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

Fabian Biswas was a cook at a private company in Dhaka until February last year but now he stays at home in Pabna district. Like many others, he is facing uncertainty during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biswas, 41, is a Paharia indigenous Catholic and father of three. Among his five-member family, only his eldest son has a regular job, working as a day laborer.

In 2018, Biswas took a 200,000 taka (US$2,400) loan from Gopalpur Christian Cooperative Credit Union to buy a piece of land. He was due to pay back this loan within five years. Everything was fine until January last year but since then he has not been able to pay his installments.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“When the two of us were working, the family was doing well with an installment of 5,500 taka, but now only my son works. I sometimes work as a day laborer but I can't work all the time because of my poor health. So I have been in arrears since February last year,” Biswas told UCAN News.

Due to his arrears, his debt has increased. He now owes the credit union 295,000 taka including interest and fines.

“As the days go by, the amount of arrears will continue to rise. I'm worried about this. I have already been notified by the credit cooperative but I am helpless. Now the only way is to resell the land I bought but the price of the land is also lower now.”

Ropus Rozario, president of Gopalpur Christian Cooperative Credit Union, said that if the government offered a subsidy, it would be possible to alleviate these credit union problems.

“In the 2018-19 financial year, the total distributable profit of our credit union was above 150,000 taka, but it dropped to around 50,000 taka for the 2019-20 financial year. Now members don't have work, so the credit union is in this situation,” he told UCA News.

The credit union has 650 members and around 100 are irregular with their installments, up from less than 50 a year earlier.

“In these circumstances, we can’t pressure members because we know of the difficulties caused by Covid-19. We have no alternative but to wait until the pandemic ends. If the government had given a subsidy to creditors as it has given to other big industries, that could have benefited the members.”

Related News

Bablu Ranatus Corraya, a director of the Cooperative Credit Union League of Bangladesh, said there is no survey of how many people in the Christian community have actually lost their jobs because of Covid-19 but many who have lost their jobs are not able to pay the installments to credit unions.

“It is true that the credit union sector is going through a crisis. We applied to the government for a loan of 5 million taka with 4 percent interest but we have yet to receive an update from the ministry,” he said.

“We advised the local credit union to do some extraordinary work for the members. They could arrange professional workshops for members who have lost their jobs to help them rebuild their lives.”

An official from the department of cooperatives told UCA News on condition of anonymity that the department thinks it is logical to provide a government subsidy to the cooperative sector.

In the 1950s, Christian missionaries pioneered cooperatives to assist the poor and save them from loan sharks. The movement became popular and spread across Bangladesh.

According to the state-run Cooperatives Department, about 1.77 million registered cooperatives operate in the country, with more than 10 million members.

Of the 900 cooperative credit unions in Bangladesh, 250 are based in the Christian community, Catholic sources say.

The government has so far announced a set of stimulus packages worth almost $12 billion to offset the impact of Covid-19 on various sectors of the economy and minimize the suffering of people hit hard by the nationwide shutdown imposed to stem the deadly virus, the Financial Express, an English daily, reported.

Also Read

India's top court dismisses bid for federal anti-conversion law
India's top court dismisses bid for federal anti-conversion law
Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan
Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns
Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns
India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Pakistan Church condemns 'Jesus Plus' movement
Pakistan Church condemns 'Jesus Plus' movement

Latest News

Vietnam arrests rights defender for anti-state campaign
Apr 11, 2021
India's top court dismisses bid for federal anti-conversion law
Apr 10, 2021
Nuns offer Filipina teenagers sense of family
Apr 10, 2021
US Catholic educators seek ways to tackle racism in the Church
Apr 10, 2021
Belfast bishop asks politicians not to incite violence
Apr 10, 2021
Young people help Philippine detainees secure better future
Apr 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China
Apr 9, 2021
India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021

Features

Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan
Apr 10, 2021
Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Apr 9, 2021
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Apr 9, 2021
Indonesia mourns Catholic intellectual giant
Apr 9, 2021
Paschal candles, grains of incense treasured in Vietnam
Apr 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
An Interview with Hans Kng

An Interview with Hans Küng
Saving the planet requires that we rethink the way we live out our faith

Saving the planet requires that we rethink the way we live out our faith
My Lord and my God

My Lord and my God
Easter Doubt

Easter Doubt

Appeal to merit is hollow without an understanding of gift

Appeal to merit is hollow without an understanding of gift
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 11 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 11 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Divine Mercy Sunday

Readings of the day: Divine Mercy Sunday
Lord. may we trust in You

Lord. may we trust in You
Remove from us the fear of following you, O Lord

Remove from us the fear of following you, O Lord
St. Stanislaus | Saint of the Day

St. Stanislaus | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.