News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Many flee homes after 8 Christians killed in Bangladesh

Killings on April 6 occurred during a gunfight between two tribal insurgent groups, police say

Many flee homes after 8 Christians killed in Bangladesh

Famed for natural beauty Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts is also a hotbed of bloodletting insurgency. In the latest violence, eight Christians from the tribal Bawm community were allegedly killed by an insurgent group on April 6. (Photo: Amnesty International)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 12, 2023 10:30 AM GMT

Updated: April 12, 2023 10:38 AM GMT

Some 200 people were forced to flee their homes in Bangladesh after eight tribal Christians were killed on Maundy Thursday in a gun battle between two insurgent groups in a remote village in the restive Chittagong Hill Tracts.

They fled their homes fearing further violence in Khamtangpara, a village in Bandarban district where the attack took place on April 6, said Naiton Bawm, a leader of the ethnic Bawm people.

“Around 200 people fled the area. They now live in government-run schools. The government provides them with food. They can return home only when the situation becomes normal. We Bawm people live in fear,” Naiton told UCA News.

Police recovered eight bodies from the village on April 7, Abdul Mannan, the Rowangchhari sub-district police chief told UCA News.

All the dead were Christians — four Baptists and four Presbyterians, said Pastor Georgy Loncheu of the local Presbyterian Church.

“Our Good Friday and Easter were very painful. We Bawm people are worried. On Easter Sunday, we prayed for the souls of those who were killed. We prayed to God so we have the patience to overcome this shock,” Loncheu told UCA News.

Mannan said local people alerted police to the gunfight between insurgent tribal groups — the Kuki-Chin National Front and the United People's Democratic Front. Two guns were also found near the bodies, Mannan said.

Loncheu said only one of the eight victims might have been a member of the Kuki-Chin National Front, but did not give details.

“Terrorists killed them and claimed they were insurgents,” he said.

The wife of one of the victims, Sankhum Bawm, who now lives with her daughters in a government school, told UCA News they were “afraid to return home” fearing further violence.

“Our daughters’ education will stop now because my husband was the only earning member in our family,” she said.

“My husband was innocent. I want punishment for those who killed my beloved husband,” she said.

Those killed are suspected members of the Kuki-Chin National Front, a newly emerged rebel group, police said.

The violence-hit village comes under Ronwagnchhari, a town shut to tourists since October when security forces launched a crackdown against the Kuki-Chin National Front.

That operation reportedly displaced hundreds of tribal people, with some walking for days to cross the border and take refuge in a remote corner of northeastern India.

The Hill tract, a forested region comprising Bandarban, Rangamati, and Khagrachhari districts, is the Muslim-majority nation’s only mountainous and tribal-dominant region bordered by India and Myanmar.

For decades, the region has been home to about a dozen tribal groups, mostly Buddhists but also some Christians.

The Hill Tracts started to witness violence when tribal militia launched an armed insurgency against government forces demanding a separate tribal homeland some five decades ago. A peace treaty was signed in 1997 but some tribals opposed the treaty and continued the fight by forming another insurgent group.

The group split in recent years, triggering a new wave of violence and a series of killings and counter-killings in turf wars.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Fueling pessimism in Japan with dubious surveys Fueling pessimism in Japan with dubious surveys
Vietnam jails independent journalist for six years Vietnam jails independent journalist for six years
Appeal for peace after three Indian churches razed Appeal for peace after three Indian churches razed
China accused of linguistic 'genocide' in Mongolia China accused of linguistic 'genocide' in Mongolia
Many flee homes after 8 Christians killed in Bangladesh Many flee homes after 8 Christians killed in Bangladesh
Pakistan's neo-Christian groups face state harassment Pakistan's neo-Christian groups face state harassment
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.