News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Jews and Arabs pay tribute to Israeli-Canadian peace activist

Vivian Silver had been missing since the Hamas attack on Israel and her death was confirmed by authorities only this week

Nir (left), the brother of killed Israeli-Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver, greets Arab-Israeli Ghadir Hani a fellow peace activist from Acre, during her memorial service in Kibbutz Gezer, in central Israel on Nov. 16.

Nir (left), the brother of killed Israeli-Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver, greets Arab-Israeli Ghadir Hani a fellow peace activist from Acre, during her memorial service in Kibbutz Gezer, in central Israel on Nov. 16. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Gezer

By AFP, Gezer

Published: November 17, 2023 04:38 AM GMT

Updated: November 17, 2023 04:48 AM GMT

Hundreds of Jews and Arabs joined relatives of Israeli-Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver Thursday to pay tribute to an "extraordinary woman" and "beacon of hope" who was murdered by Hamas militants on October 7.

They gathered at Gezer kibbutz in central Israel where the 74-year-old had lived in the 1970s. When the Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel last month, Silver was living in Beeri kibbutz near the Gaza border.

She had been missing since the attack that killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and her death was confirmed by the authorities only this week.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"She was an exceptional woman," her close friend Emilie Moatti, a former lawmaker for the Israeli Labour party, told AFP.

She said it was painful there had been no funeral for her friend, as "there is nothing left to bury".

Beeri kibbutz is located less than five kilometres (three miles) from the Gaza border and before the war it had a population of 1,200.

But at least 85 of them were killed during the October 7 attacks and another 30 or so were taken hostage by the Islamist militants, or reported missing.

Vivian Silver was named as one of the missing. Israel's consul general in Toronto confirmed her death on Monday.

A feminist activist advocating for peace with the Palestinians, Silver had set up aid programmes for Gaza residents and helped them travel to Israel for medical treatment.

Peace group symbol 

She won numerous prizes for her peace work, and in 2014 helped found Women Wage Peace, a grassroots Israeli peace movement which now counts more than 45,000 members.

A tearful Ghadir Hani, an Arab-Israeli from the northern port town of Acre who had worked with Silver in WWP, on Thursday recalled the last time she spoke to her friend as the deadly Hamas attack unfolded.

"You told me everything was all right, but that you could hear noises. And then there was no reply to my messages," said Hani, wearing a black veil.

Around her neck was an azure blue scarf -- one of the peace group's symbols.

"You said that only light can repel darkness. How I wish you were here to bring light and hope as you always did," she said.

Gathered on the grass of the kibbutz to remember Silver were Orthodox Jews, Bedouins, women in veils and many wearing the distinctive blue WWP scarf.

"Vivian was a symbol of peace, a bearer of hope," said the group's co-founder Marie-Lyne Smadja.

"We must win this war and then we must change the paradigms and ask ourselves some questions. But first Hamas must be crushed and the hostages freed," she said.

The idea for Women's Wage Peace was born during another Gaza conflict, the Israel-Hamas war of July and August 2014.

"The only way to live in security here is to make peace," Silver's son Yonatan Zeigen said on Thursday, quoting his mother.

"We, the living, will continue to shine and persevere and strive to bring about the tomorrow that you always spoke of," he told mourners.

"Now you are gone, I am in love once again with words such as peace, gender equality and brotherhood," he added.

Arab-Israeli parliamentarian Ahmad Tibi described the Hamas attacks of October 7 as "horrors".

He told AFP he had come to the ceremony to pay tribute to an "extraordinary woman... who also thought about the well-being of the people of Gaza".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japanese woman accuses SVD of abuse cover-up Japanese woman accuses SVD of abuse cover-up
Church leaders say transgender baptism a tough ask in India Church leaders say transgender baptism a tough ask in India
Conference looks at role of Eastern Catholics in ecumenism Conference looks at role of Eastern Catholics in ecumenism
Pope Francis urged to resist German church demands Pope Francis urged to resist German church demands
Faithful should embrace silence, listen to God, pope says Faithful should embrace silence, listen to God, pope says
Iraqis haunted by conflict and trauma Iraqis haunted by conflict and trauma
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Pekhon

Diocese of Pekhon

Pekhon diocese is situated in the southern part of Shan State, in eastern Myanmar.There are five townships in the

Read more
Diocese of Ajmer

Diocese of Ajmer

With a land area of 146, 680 square kilometers, Ajmer diocese covers 12 civil districts in Rajasthan state: Ajmer,

Read more
Diocese of Shamshabad

Diocese of Shamshabad

The territory of the eparchy is vast: it includes the entire country of India not already included in existing

Read more
Diocese of Boac

Diocese of Boac

Marinduque is a 959.2 square kilometers island province located 160 kilometers southeast of Manila. The Diocese of Boac

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.