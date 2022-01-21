X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesia jails 'Catholic brother' for molesting boys

Supposed member of obscure Catholic order gets 14 years for attacks on three victims at orphanage

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: January 21, 2022 09:02 AM GMT

Updated: January 21, 2022 09:12 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Church's failures in handling sex abuse cases

Jan 17, 2022
2

Winter Olympics venue tainted by China's massacre of Catholics

Jan 17, 2022
3

Philippine bishop rebukes Marcos supporters

Jan 17, 2022
4

Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia

Jan 20, 2022
5

Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo

Jan 19, 2022
6

Pakistan protest over selection of minority parliamentarians

Jan 17, 2022
7

Concern over nun's safety after Indian bishop's rape acquittal

Jan 17, 2022
8

Cambodian court drops charges against CNRP activists

Jan 18, 2022
9

Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs

Jan 19, 2022
10

Protest against abduction of Christian girls in Pakistan

Jan 19, 2022
Support UCA News
Indonesia jails 'Catholic brother' for molesting boys

Judges at Depok District Court hand down a 14-year jail sentence to Lukas 'Lucky' Ngalngola, also known as Brother Angelo, on Jan. 21. (Photo: YouTube)

An Indonesian court has sentenced a “Catholic brother” to 14 years in jail for sexually assaulting boys at an orphanage near capital Jakarta.

Lukas "Lucky" Ngalngola, also known as Brother Angelo, was convicted by Depok District Court on Jan. 20 for threatening violence and committing lewd acts on at least three children.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of 100 million rupiah (US$6,990).

Ngalngola claimed to be a member of the Blessed Sacrament Missionaries of Charity (BSMC), an obscure order based in the Philippines.

The order founded the Kencana Bejana Rohani Foundation which ran the orphanage in the city of Depok, West Java province, where the abuses were committed.

The abuse first came to light when three boys living at the orphanage filed a police report against Ngalngola in September 2019.

Their suffering will remain. The boys’ future will be affected by these criminal acts attested to by the fact they still need counseling

They claimed they were sexually abused by Ngalngola on a regular basis over a prolonged period.

Police arrested Ngalngola but released him three months later after investigators failed to complete a report for prosecutors to bring the case to court.

They cited their inability to find the whereabouts of the boys to get additional statements requested by prosecutors as the reason.

The case was reopened in September 2020 after Darius Rebong, who took over running the orphanage, filed another police report against Ngalngola.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Six months later, however, Ngalngola remained free, prompting accusations the police were dragging their feet in the case.

Ngalngola was arrested in March last year.

Following the Jan. 20 verdict, Ngalngola said he would file an appeal “in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit to a panel of fair judges.”

Speaking to UCA News, Rebong said he had to respect the legal process even though “the sentence will not be able to heal the victims’ suffering.”

“Their suffering will remain. The boys’ future will be affected by these criminal acts attested to by the fact they still need counseling,” he said, adding the boys were still living at the orphanage with 36 other children.

He said one of the victims had even lamented that the court did not sentence Ngalngola to death. “This shows how deep their inner wounds are,” he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Timor-Leste's dependence on oil is a ticking time bomb
Timor-Leste's dependence on oil is a ticking time bomb
Papuan students protest police presence in schools
Papuan students protest police presence in schools
Laotian Catholics honor first lay martyr with new church
Laotian Catholics honor first lay martyr with new church
French energy giant supports Myanmar sanctions
French energy giant supports Myanmar sanctions
Sara Duterte pushes military service for all Filipinos
Sara Duterte pushes military service for all Filipinos
Singapore Catholic charged with sexual abuse of teenagers
Singapore Catholic charged with sexual abuse of teenagers
Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong locks down thousands in coronavirus housing block
Jan 21, 2022
Rights groups, victims call UN to ban Bangladesh paramilitary force
Jan 21, 2022
Ex-priest aims to lead Timor-Leste
Jan 21, 2022
Timor-Leste's dependence on oil is a ticking time bomb
Jan 21, 2022
Indian priests end hunger strike over uniform Mass
Jan 21, 2022
Indonesia jails 'Catholic brother' for molesting boys
Jan 21, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Timor-Leste's dependence on oil is a ticking time bomb
Jan 21, 2022
Caste politics means Indian democracy has yet to mature
Jan 21, 2022
Covid-19 pandemic fuels rise in sexual abuse
Jan 20, 2022
Dust off your Bible
Jan 20, 2022
Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs
Jan 19, 2022

Features

Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
Christians pick up the pieces in war-torn Syria
Jan 18, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
360 million Christians persecuted worldwide last year says NGO

360 million Christians persecuted worldwide last year, says NGO
Lutheran Church in Finland to apologize to Smi people

Lutheran Church in Finland to apologize to Sámi people
Dust off your Bible

Dust off your Bible
Dominican Republic places needs of its people at Marys feet

Dominican Republic places needs of its people at Mary’s feet
Slain Salvadoran Jesuit Rutilio Grande and companions to be beatified

Slain Salvadoran Jesuit Rutilio Grande and companions to be beatified

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.