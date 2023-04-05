News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian bishop, priests seek bail against likely arrest

A 'well-orchestrated campaign' against Christians and their institutions is underway in central Madhya Pradesh state

Hindu activists march in Jhabua on Jan. 11, 2021, to demand the closure of all Christian churches in the district of Madhya Pradesh state in central India

Hindu activists march in Jhabua on Jan. 11, 2021, to demand the closure of all Christian churches in the district of Madhya Pradesh state in central India. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 05, 2023 08:22 AM GMT

Updated: April 05, 2023 09:48 AM GMT

A Catholic bishop and two priests in a central Indian state have sought anticipatory bail against their possible arrests in two separate cases of alleged abuse and neglect of children. 

Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur and Father Jagan Raj in Madhya Pradesh, ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), face arrest after police filed charges of cheating, abuse and neglect of children.

The charges were filed against them on March 22 following a surprise raid on a diocesan-run school and its hostel in Junwani village on March 3.

“We have completed the process of filing appeals in the high court against the lower court’s order, which rejected our bishop’s and the priest’s anticipatory bail applications,” a diocesan official told UCA News on April 4, requesting anonymity. 

“We are hopeful that the top court in the state will understand our position and grant them relief,” the diocesan priest said.

Bishop Almeida is the chairman of the Jabalpur Diocesan Education Society that runs the school and a hostel in Junwani village while Father Raj is the treasurer.

Following the raid of the school in Junwani village, its principal Nam Singh Yadav, a layperson, was arrested and sent to jail on March 7.

Yadav was charged with sexually abusing girls in the hostel. He is still under judicial custody after the lower court turned down his bail application.

Besides Yadav, a priest, a nun, and a lay employee are also accused in the case. 

Church officials said the bishop and the priest "were charged with the criminal case" after earlier allegations of sexual abuse against the school principal fell apart.

Police accused the principal of sexual abuse but students and their parents denied any abuse and sought an impartial probe.

In another case, a lower court in the adjoining district of Mandla rejected the bail application of Father Siby Nirappel, who manages a diocese-run hostel for indigenous students.

Nirappel too was accused of child labor and conversion after a team of child rights panel conducted a surprise raid on the hostel in the first week of March. 

The lower court in the district rejected the anticipatory bail application of Nirappel, forcing him to approach the high court.

Christians make up just 0.29 percent of the 7.2 million population of Madhya Pradesh. Tribal people constitute about 17 percent, while the socially poor Dalits or former untouchables constitute 21 percent of the population.

Observers say the ruling party aims to retain power for another term by projecting itself as the champion of Hindu interest and protector of Hindu and tribal culture.

Elections to the state 230-member legislature will take place later this year. The state has been ruled by the BJP since 2003, barring 15 months in 2018 when the rival Congress party was in power.

Church officials accused the child rights panel of deliberately targeting Christian schools and hostels where poor children, mostly from indigenous families, are the beneficiaries.

They termed the surprise raids and inspections a “well-orchestrated campaign” against Christians in different districts of the state as part of the pro-Hindu appeasement politics of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, yet another Catholic priest, Father R B Dionysius, was released on March 28 after being held on multiple charges, including disturbing peace and using criminal force against a public servant on duty. He is the principal of the Gwalior diocese-run St. Mary’s School in the state's Morena district. 

Dionysius was arrested on March 25 following a surprise inspection under the leadership of Nivedita Sharma, a member of the state’s Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

Diocesan officials said Dionysius is currently undergoing therapy to recover from the trauma of his arrest and three days of incarceration.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean Catholics mark Jeju Uprising anniversary Korean Catholics mark Jeju Uprising anniversary
Sri Lankan cardinal asks to oppose anti-terror bill Sri Lankan cardinal asks to oppose anti-terror bill
Satiric comic strip on police irks HK authorities Satiric comic strip on police irks HK authorities
Members of China’s demolished church stand trial for ‘fraud’ Members of China’s demolished church stand trial for ‘fraud’
Indian bishop, priests seek bail against likely arrest Indian bishop, priests seek bail against likely arrest
Indonesian activists face trial after minister’s wrath Indonesian activists face trial after minister’s wrath
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Da Nang

Diocese of Da Nang

Da Nang diocese was founded on Jan. 18, 1963. It has a land area of 11,348.46 square kilometers and covers Da Nang City

Read more
Diocese of Kannur

Diocese of Kannur

Kannur diocese covers the territory of Kannur and Kasargode districts of Kerala which comprises an area of 4,988 square

Read more
Diocese of Weetebula

Diocese of Weetebula

In a land area of 11,050 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers four districts -- East Sumba, Central Sumba,

Read more
Diocese of Sanggau

Diocese of Sanggau

Sanggau is a regency in province of West Kalimantan. It is situated in the middle and in the northern part of the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.