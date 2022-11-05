News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

French bishops angry over abusive bishop allowed to retire

Retired Bishop Michel Santier of Créteil was disciplined by the Vatican after being credibly accused of sexual misconduct

French bishops angry over abusive bishop allowed to retire

Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, president of the Bishops' Conference of France. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic News Service

By Catholic News Service

Published: November 05, 2022 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: November 05, 2022 05:23 AM GMT

The French bishops' conference overhauled its agenda for its November plenary meeting to deal with "the anger, shame, powerlessness (and) incomprehension" they and their people felt after discovering that a bishop allowed by the Vatican to retire actually was disciplined for sexual abuse.

Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, president of the bishops' conference, announced the changed agenda Nov. 3 and urged his fellow bishops to have as their first concern "the victims, those who spoke out two years ago and more recently, and those, perhaps, who have not yet made themselves known."

The archbishop was referring to the case of retired Bishop Michel Santier of Créteil. When the Vatican announced in 2021 that the bishop was retiring, the bishop had said it was for health reasons. No one contradicted him publicly until mid-October,  when the Diocese of Créteil confirmed he had been credibly accused of sexual misconduct and disciplined by the Vatican.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The bishops, who were meeting in Lourdes, acknowledged the sense of betrayal felt by people in the Diocese of Créteil, the archbishop said, as well as "the anger, shame, discouragement and weariness of the most committed faithful, deacons, priests, seminarians." Those feelings, he said, are "reaching a new level, no doubt unbearable for some."

"All of us are shaken, personally and in our apostolic authority in the service of the Lord Jesus and the people of God, by suffering a collective criticism for a matter that most of us have had nothing to do with," he said.

The permanent council of the bishops' conference decided, he said, to add to the meeting a discussion about the facts in the case of Bishop Santier, a review of the procedures that exist to verify their implementation, to understand the requirements of the law of our country and of canon law, but also the expectations and needs of the victims and of the people of God."

A civil lawyer, a canon lawyer, an official of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and the nuncio were scheduled to speak, the archbishop said.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, sent a letter to the bishops on behalf of Pope Francis expressing his support, but not specifically mentioning Bishop Santier or the Vatican's role in withholding the reason for his stepping down.

"At a time when the church of France is once again shaken by the drama of abuse on the part of some of its pastors," the cardinal wrote, Pope Francis "invites you, with your eyes fixed on the cross of Christ, not to be discouraged but to persevere in the assurance that the Holy Spirit will accompany your efforts."

"You are called to address the wounds of the people of God," Cardinal Parolin wrote, and especially the wounds "of the victims of these abuses, but also all who are scandalized, disappointed and tested, particularly your priests whose beautiful ministry is dishonored and made even more difficult, and who need your closeness more than ever."

And regarding a scheduled discussion of the pastoral care of Catholics attached to the pre-Vatican II Mass and disappointed by Pope Francis' decision to restrict celebrations, the cardinal said the pope asked the bishops to show them special care; "they often are wounded sheep who need to be accompanied, listened to and given time."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

World is on edge of a 'delicate precipice,' says Pope World is on edge of a 'delicate precipice,' says Pope
South Korean miners rescued after 9 days South Korean miners rescued after 9 days
Arabs told to preserve faith in their new European homes Arabs told to preserve faith in their new European homes
French bishops angry over abusive bishop allowed to retire French bishops angry over abusive bishop allowed to retire
Religious leaders must build community, unity, pope says Religious leaders must build community, unity, pope says
Christian group bemoans HK’s shrinking foster families Christian group bemoans HK’s shrinking foster families
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.