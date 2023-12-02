News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Fewer US states use capital punishment in 2023, report says

However, there was an increase in executions from the previous year, nine of 24 prisoners executed were people of color

Fewer US states use capital punishment in 2023, report says

A sign directs visitors to the entrance of the Federal Correctional Complex Terre Haute on July 25, 2019, in Terre Haute, Indiana. (Photo: AFP)

Kate Scanlon, OSV News

By Kate Scanlon, OSV News

Published: December 02, 2023 06:07 AM GMT

Updated: December 02, 2023 06:11 AM GMT

Just five states -- Texas, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma and Alabama -- carried out executions in 2023, while a majority of U.S. states have banned or paused the practice by executive order, according to a new report by the Death Penalty Information Center.

However, there was an increase in executions in 2023 from the previous year: 24 people were executed in 2023, while 18 were executed in 2022. This year, the report said, was the ninth consecutive year with fewer than 30 executions.

The report also found that people of color were overrepresented among those executed in 2023, as nine of the 24 prisoners executed were people of color.

The report attributed the increase in executions from 18 in 2022 to 24 in 2023 to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis resuming the practice in the state ahead of his presidential bid.

Earlier in 2023, DeSantis signed legislation, SB 450, eliminating the state's requirement that juries in capital punishment cases agree unanimously to recommend death sentences, lowering the number of jurors needed to hand down a death sentence from 12 to eight, the lowest threshold of any U.S. state. Florida's Catholic bishops criticized the legislation, which is an outlier among states where the death penalty remains legal. Of the 27 states that permit capital punishment, three do not require a unanimous jury to impose it. Alabama allows a 10-2 decision, while Missouri and Indiana allow a judge to decide when there is a divided jury, according to the National Center for State Courts.

DeSantis, who is seeking his party's nomination in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, is Catholic. He has sought to expand the use of the practice in Florida.

The report also noted that earlier in November, Gallup found that a record-high percentage of Americans (50%) said the death penalty is applied unfairly in the U.S., the highest percentage since Gallup started asking the question in 2000.

Robin M. Maher, the Death Penalty Information Center's executive director, said in a statement the report shows "most Americans no longer believe the death penalty can be imposed fairly."

"That important change can also be seen in the unprecedented show of support for death-sentenced prisoners from conservative lawmakers and elected officials this year, some of whom now oppose use of the death penalty in their state."

The Catholic Church opposes the use of capital punishment. St. John Paull II said that "the new evangelization calls for followers of Christ who are unconditionally pro-life," and called the death penalty "both cruel and unnecessary."

In his 2020 encyclical "Fratelli Tutti," Pope Francis cited the writings of St. John Paul II, teaching that his predecessor "stated clearly and firmly that the death penalty is inadequate from a moral standpoint and no longer necessary from that of penal justice."

"There can be no stepping back from this position," Pope Francis wrote. "Today we state clearly that 'the death penalty is inadmissible' and the church is firmly committed to calling for its abolition worldwide."

In 2018, Pope Francis revised paragraph No. 2267 in the Catechism of the Catholic Church to reflect that position.

Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of Catholic Mobilizing Network, called the report "encouraging" in a statement saying "we saw most states growing more and more reluctant to engage with the death penalty this year."

"It's not lost on the American public that capital punishment is too flawed and risky, too arbitrary and unfair, too cruel and dehumanizing to justify pursuing executions," Vaillancourt Murphy said.

The data points in the report, she said, "unequivocally indicate that the practice is on its way out in this country."

"We believe that the few outlier states that continue to execute and sentence people to death can, and ultimately will, course correct and distance themselves from this inhumane practice," Vaillancourt Murphy said.

Catholics have a role to play in pushing the few remaining states that actively use the death penalty to stop their use of the practice, Vaillancourt Murphy added.

"As Catholics who believe every life is sacred, we have an important message to share with elected leaders in states where the death penalty still persists," she said. "In the coming year, I pray more Catholics will harness their faith to call for an end to this flawed, immoral system and to seek approaches to justice that honor the sanctity of life, rather than throw it away."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Fewer US states use capital punishment in 2023, report says Fewer US states use capital punishment in 2023, report says
Cardinal sends message to charismatic Catholics Cardinal sends message to charismatic Catholics
Canon law must be part of church's mission, pope says Canon law must be part of church's mission, pope says
Israel-Hamas tensions spill over at COP28 climate talks Israel-Hamas tensions spill over at COP28 climate talks
Sri Lanka detains Christian 'prophet' for hurtful sermon Sri Lanka detains Christian 'prophet' for hurtful sermon
Religious leaders differ over appointment of Sri Lanka's top cop Religious leaders differ over appointment of Sri Lanka's top cop
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Denpasar

Diocese of Denpasar

In a land area of 25,786 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers two provinces: Bali and West Nusa Tenggara.

Read more
Diocese of Ipil

Diocese of Ipil

The diocese of Ipil is a Roman Catholic diocese located in the city of Ipil in the Ecclesiastical province of Zamboanga

Read more
Diocese of Hanzhong

Diocese of Hanzhong

In a land area of 27,246 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Hanzhong city, a district and six counties.

Read more
Diocese of San Jose de Antique

Diocese of San Jose de Antique

In a land area of 2,522.0 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Antique.Antique is a

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.