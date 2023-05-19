News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Changing the Japanese narrative of parenthood

Positive stories about family life can challenge the prevailing negative stereotypes

Changing the Japanese narrative of parenthood

Japanese children held by their parents start a 'Baby-cry Sumo' match, resumed for the first time in four years due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, at the Sensoji temple in Tokyo on April 22. (Photo AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: May 19, 2023 11:26 AM GMT

Updated: May 19, 2023 11:27 AM GMT

In recent years, Japan's identity as the renowned land of manga art and high tech has taken a backseat to a pressing concern: the country's declining birth rate. Various reasons have been attributed to this demographic challenge, such as economic concerns, changing societal norms, and the high cost of child-rearing.

However, a recent online survey on Twitter with tens of thousands of participants has shed light on a significant yet often overlooked reason: the negative portrayal of family life in Japanese society. The survey actually materializes what were mere conjectural concerns that we highlighted in a previous commentary.

It revealed a real apprehension, that the prevailing narrative of divorce and complaints about partners has discouraged many Japanese individuals from starting families. This in fact came as the second reason why people chose not to have a family, the first being a lack of self-confidence in “making one’s partner happy.”

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

The societal perception of family life plays indeed a crucial role in shaping individual decisions and desires regarding whether to start a family.

In Japan, the portrayal of family dynamics in media, especially news stories concerning famous showbiz personalities, but also the general online experience on Instagram, Facebook, etc. often focuses on negative aspects such as divorce, conflicts and dissatisfaction within relationships.

These are often seemingly harmless posts, or short videos that ridicule the choice of being a parent. Like a famous condom ad featuring a young man at a stage in life when he could be considering marriage. In this scenario, he finds himself in a situation where he encounters a loud and unruly child in a supermarket; he just stares at him thinking how grateful he is to have used a condom in his previous sexual encounters.

By presenting this relatable scene, the ad effectively conveys the message that contraception is not a means like it would have been in traditional advertising, of warding off venereal diseases, but is there to empower individuals to only think about the adverse consequences of being a parent.

The embracing of the lifelong commitment to raising a child suddenly appears a foolish choice. While the ad subtly highlights the importance of strategically planning and ensuring readiness before embarking on the journey of parenthood, this approach, which has been replicated in various ways by storytellers, influencers and advertisers, also emphasizes all the negative aspects of parenthood, such as robbing the individuals of the opportunity to pursue personal goals and enjoy their independence before starting a family. It encourages viewers to redirect their own aspirations toward themselves according to their own timelines and readiness.

By perpetuating negative narratives about creating a nuclear family, these messages instill doubt, fear, and apprehension about the prospect of parenthood. When young individuals repeatedly encounter stories like these and portrayals that focus solely on the challenges, struggles and undesirable aspects of having children, they tend to question whether they are ready or capable of handling the responsibilities and sacrifices associated with starting a family.

This can also explain the underlying reason for the lack of self-confidence in young Japanese people “to make a partner happy.”

These constant explicit messages do make individuals hesitant, fearing that their personal goals, freedom and happiness will be compromised by the presence of a partner or even more so, a child.

But we forget that it is often the case that when individuals, initially hesitant about becoming a parent, unexpectedly find themselves in the role of a father/mother, they undergo a transformative experience. They raise their standards and approach their newfound responsibilities with a level of maturity and moral strength that they never anticipated possessing before.

Positive stories about family lives are therefore essential; they can challenge the negative stereotypes about family life. When individuals encounter stories of successful relationships and happy families, they get suddenly overwhelmed by hope and positivity for their future.

It, therefore, becomes imperative, especially via the Japanese state media — funded by the taxpayers — and the numerous television and radio channels, to actively promote positive narratives that highlight the rewards, joys and benefits of starting a family.

By presenting balanced perspectives, such as examples of successful marriages, harmonious partnerships and fulfilling family dynamics, young individuals can gain a more optimistic understanding of the multifaceted nature of family life and it can effectively counterbalance, acting as a powerful antidote, the predominantly negative messages they often are unknowingly exposed to.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Changing the Japanese narrative of parenthood Changing the Japanese narrative of parenthood
Indian priest quits ministry to clean up Church Indian priest quits ministry to clean up Church
Survivors struggle as Cyclone Mocha pummels Myanmar, Bangladesh Survivors struggle as Cyclone Mocha pummels Myanmar, Bangladesh
Poverty drives maternal mortality in the Philippines Poverty drives maternal mortality in the Philippines
Korean group bestows rights award on jailed HK activist Korean group bestows rights award on jailed HK activist
The European Soul and Prophetic Reception: Francis’ trip to Hungary The European Soul and Prophetic Reception: Francis’ trip to Hungary
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Medan

Archdiocese of Medan

The Archdiocese of Medan is located in the province of North Sumatra. This 181,680.68-kilometer-square province

Read more
Diocese of Yichang

Diocese of Yichang

In a land area of 21,277 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Enshi, Jingmen and Yichang administrative

Read more
Diocese of Keningau

Diocese of Keningau

The Diocese of Keningau is located in the "Land Below the Wind" - north of Borneo Island - in the state of Sabah. When

Read more
Diocese of Ruteng

Diocese of Ruteng

In a land area of 7,136 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts namely Manggarai, West

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.