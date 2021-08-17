X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Japan

Tokyo Archdiocese suspends public Masses as Covid-19 surges

In the past week, Japan has recorded over 16,000 cases per day on average, prompting an extension of the state of emergency

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 17, 2021 05:51 AM GMT

Updated: August 17, 2021 06:41 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Never forget the tragedy unfolding in Hong Kong

Aug 17, 2021
2

Church steps up Covid-19 testing in Myanmar camps

Aug 16, 2021
3

Jesuits suspend Afghan mission as nuns wait for evacuation

Aug 17, 2021
4

Timor-Leste looks to open first Catholic university this year

Aug 16, 2021
5

Outrage as Indonesia honors massacre-tainted militia leader

Aug 14, 2021
6

Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials

Aug 16, 2021
7

Filipino Jesuit philosopher-priest dies at 96

Aug 16, 2021
8

Indian court allows dismissed nun to remain in convent

Aug 16, 2021
9

The most powerful weapon against Covid-19

Aug 16, 2021
10

Carrying the burden of India's anti-Christian riots

Aug 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Tokyo Archdiocese suspends public Masses as Covid-19 surges

A woman pays respects to Japan's war dead at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Aug. 15 as Japan marked the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II. (Photo: AFP)

Tokyo Archdiocese has suspended public Masses until Sept. 12 as Covid-19 cases continue to spread in Japan, especially in the capital and adjacent areas.

Archbishop Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo announced the new measures on Aug. 14 and they went into effect on Aug. 16.

During the four-week period, all public Masses are suspended. Masses in convents and religious houses are allowed provided there is no participation by those who are not members of the community, the prelate announced.

In the case of funerals, the announcement suggests that “after discussing with the bereaved family, they may proceed with cremation first and have the funeral Mass at a later date.”

The archbishop’s notice added that any “decision on whether to continue with this response will be announced on or before September 5.”

Similar to last year, during the period of suspension of public Masses, the archbishop’s Sunday Masses will be livestreamed through the YouTube channel of St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Tokyo. Weekday Masses will also be broadcast from the channel.

While half of Japan’s more than 126 million people have received a first dose of vaccine, less than 40 percent are fully vaccinated

The measures in Tokyo Archdiocese came as Japan's government extended the Covid-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka and Okinawa until Sept. 12. The earlier state of emergency was expected to expire at the end of August.

Media reports say a decision to place other areas including Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures under the state of emergency from Aug. 31 to Sept. 12 was expected to be declared on Aug. 17.

Meanwhile, 10 prefecture-level cities — Miyagi,  Toyama, Yamanashi, Gifu, Mie, Okayama, Hiroshima, Kagawa, Ehime and Kagoshima — will be under quasi-emergency from Aug. 20 to Sept. 12, reports Japan Times.  

In the past week, an average of more than 16,600 cases of the virus were reported nationwide each day, a 77 percent increase over the previous week.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

On Aug. 15, Tokyo recorded 4,295 new cases, according to official government data.

While half of Japan’s more than 126 million people have received a first dose of vaccine, less than 40 percent are fully vaccinated.

Japan has recorded 1.15 million cases and 15,423 deaths from Covid-19, according to Our World in Data. The government has struggled to contain the outbreak in major cities including Tokyo and has faced criticism for a sluggish vaccination drive.

The world’s third-largest economy has seen an economic rebound amid a recent surge in exports thanks to relaxing of restrictions in the West. After a 0.9 percent drop in the first quarter, economic output expanded 0.3 percent in the second quarter, The Guardian reported.

Analysts, however, warned that the rebound might be dampened in the third quarter amid surging new Covid cases and the extension of the state of emergency.

Also Read

Prayers for unification mark Korean independence day
Prayers for unification mark Korean independence day
Macau churches to reopen after closure for Delta variant
Macau churches to reopen after closure for Delta variant
Never forget the tragedy unfolding in Hong Kong
Never forget the tragedy unfolding in Hong Kong
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Church proud of Chinese Catholics' 'witness of faith'
Church proud of Chinese Catholics' 'witness of faith'
China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Indonesian police use force as protests flare in Papua
Aug 17, 2021
Prayers for unification mark Korean independence day
Aug 17, 2021
Bangladesh Church officials wary of Taliban links
Aug 17, 2021
India's Syro-Malabar Church remains divided over Mass
Aug 17, 2021
Pol Pot's last henchman appeals against genocide conviction
Aug 17, 2021
Jesuits suspend Afghan mission as nuns wait for evacuation
Aug 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Catholic conscience in the Philippines is not dead
Aug 17, 2021
Never forget the tragedy unfolding in Hong Kong
Aug 17, 2021
We must save the dying planet for our survival
Aug 16, 2021
The most powerful weapon against Covid-19
Aug 16, 2021
How Jinnah's Christians helped form independent Pakistan
Aug 16, 2021

Features

Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Aug 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Cardinal Schnborn says Church cannot refuse blessing for gay couples

Cardinal Schönborn says Church cannot refuse blessing for gay couples
Immortalizing Americas San Romero and countless martyrs

Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Sexism Its still a thing unfortunately

Sexism: It's still a thing, unfortunately
The passing of time

The passing of time
Rediscovering Amoris laetitia during the Family Year

Rediscovering "Amoris laetitia" during the Family Year
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 17 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 17 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, in Your strength, the king is glad

Lord, in Your strength, the king is glad
Provide Indian women with courage and vision

Provide Indian women with courage and vision
Saint Helena | Saint of the Day

Saint Helena | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.