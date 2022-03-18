News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Timor-Leste heads to polls to elect new president

Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak calls on all people to exercise their right to vote and ensure a successful election

Timor-Leste heads to polls to elect new president

Young women in Timor-Leste invite voters to participate in the presidential election on March 19. (Photo supplied by United Nations in Timor-Leste)

By Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Updated: March 18, 2022 08:37 AM GMT

Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak has called on voters to ensure a successful and peaceful presidential election and exercise their right to vote in what promises to be the most competitive poll in the Catholic-majority country's history.

The tiny Southeast Asian country with a population of 1.3 million goes to the polls on March 19.  There are 16 candidates, including a former priest, for 859,613 voters to choose from at 1,500 polling stations nationwide and five overseas.

“I have two messages to the people. First, I ask them to contribute to stability and security so that the election process can be carried out smoothly. Second, I ask for voters to exercise their rights. These two things are very helpful in the running of the democratic process," Ruak said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He made the remarks on March 17 after meeting President Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres, who is also a candidate, to discuss election preparations.

As part of efforts to ensure that all voters can participate, the government declared March 18 a national holiday to allow voters registered in their hometowns to travel to vote.

The Bishops' Conference Episcopal of Timor (CET) has emphasized the importance of peaceful elections, as stated in a pastoral letter read out in all parishes in the country's three dioceses during Sunday Mass on March 6 and 13.

“Public participation in the electoral processes is key to advancing and preserving these gains. Peaceful, free and genuine elections are vital for democracy” 

In an interview with UCA News, Archbishop Dom Virgilio Do Carmo da Silva of Dili said that since the election is the celebration of democracy by all, “we have to avoid all attitudes that will contribute to violence and foster a friendship that will nurture freedom and respect each other."

He said Catholic Church observers will be present at large polling centers "to ensure that the election is transparent and free."

Roy Trivedy, the United Nations resident coordinator for Timor-Leste, said in a statement that Timor-Leste “has made exemplary strides over the last two decades to uphold democracy” since the restoration of independence.

“Public participation in the electoral processes is key to advancing and preserving these gains,” he said, calling on citizens to participate in the election while respecting the rights of others. “Peaceful, free and genuine elections are vital for democracy.” 

Hirondinca Goncalves, a student at the National University of Timor-Leste who is among 200,000 young voters, said she was full of enthusiasm as this was the first time she had participated in a presidential election, which she said was “a time to realize the right to choose the right leader.”

She said she was proud of all four female candidates, the most women to have participated, calling them “role models for all Timorese women, inspiring us to fight and prove that women can be leaders too."

"I hope whoever is elected will be able to lead our country with full responsibility and empathy, not putting their own interests first," Goncalves told UCA News.

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistan’s first Servant of God on path to sainthood Pakistan’s first Servant of God on path to sainthood
Three years after Easter attacks, Sri Lankan politicians run for cover Three years after Easter attacks, Sri Lankan politicians run for cover
Romanian nun granted Korean citizenship for refugee work Romanian nun granted Korean citizenship for refugee work
Indian Catholic protesters burn effigies of cardinals Indian Catholic protesters burn effigies of cardinals
Saudi Arabia executes two Indonesians for murder    Saudi Arabia executes two Indonesians for murder   
UN urged to impose tougher sanctions on Myanmar military UN urged to impose tougher sanctions on Myanmar military

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The courage and risk of freedom

The courage and risk of freedom

The universal significance of a small act of resistance

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected].com
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.