Timor-Leste heads to polls to elect new president

Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak calls on all people to exercise their right to vote and ensure a successful election

Young women in Timor-Leste invite voters to participate in the presidential election on March 19. (Photo supplied by United Nations in Timor-Leste)

By Ryan Dagur, Jakarta Updated: March 18, 2022 08:37 AM GMT

Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak has called on voters to ensure a successful and peaceful presidential election and exercise their right to vote in what promises to be the most competitive poll in the Catholic-majority country's history.

The tiny Southeast Asian country with a population of 1.3 million goes to the polls on March 19. There are 16 candidates, including a former priest, for 859,613 voters to choose from at 1,500 polling stations nationwide and five overseas.

“I have two messages to the people. First, I ask them to contribute to stability and security so that the election process can be carried out smoothly. Second, I ask for voters to exercise their rights. These two things are very helpful in the running of the democratic process," Ruak said.

He made the remarks on March 17 after meeting President Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres, who is also a candidate, to discuss election preparations.

As part of efforts to ensure that all voters can participate, the government declared March 18 a national holiday to allow voters registered in their hometowns to travel to vote.

The Bishops' Conference Episcopal of Timor (CET) has emphasized the importance of peaceful elections, as stated in a pastoral letter read out in all parishes in the country's three dioceses during Sunday Mass on March 6 and 13.

“Public participation in the electoral processes is key to advancing and preserving these gains. Peaceful, free and genuine elections are vital for democracy”

In an interview with UCA News, Archbishop Dom Virgilio Do Carmo da Silva of Dili said that since the election is the celebration of democracy by all, “we have to avoid all attitudes that will contribute to violence and foster a friendship that will nurture freedom and respect each other."

He said Catholic Church observers will be present at large polling centers "to ensure that the election is transparent and free."

Roy Trivedy, the United Nations resident coordinator for Timor-Leste, said in a statement that Timor-Leste “has made exemplary strides over the last two decades to uphold democracy” since the restoration of independence.

“Public participation in the electoral processes is key to advancing and preserving these gains,” he said, calling on citizens to participate in the election while respecting the rights of others. “Peaceful, free and genuine elections are vital for democracy.”

Hirondinca Goncalves, a student at the National University of Timor-Leste who is among 200,000 young voters, said she was full of enthusiasm as this was the first time she had participated in a presidential election, which she said was “a time to realize the right to choose the right leader.”

She said she was proud of all four female candidates, the most women to have participated, calling them “role models for all Timorese women, inspiring us to fight and prove that women can be leaders too."

"I hope whoever is elected will be able to lead our country with full responsibility and empathy, not putting their own interests first," Goncalves told UCA News.

