News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY
kuruvilla-pandikattu

World

The Church cannot go after fads and fashions

It recognizes even the most fragile and vulnerable person has self-worth, and that’s why it's against abortion, euthanasia
Published: July 27, 2023 04:04 AM GMT

Updated: July 27, 2023 04:18 AM GMT

The Church cannot go after fads and fashions
Deacon John Stanley of the Catholic Church prays and waves at cars while holding signs in support of the Vote Yes to a Constitutional Amendment on Abortion on Aug. 1, 2022, in Olathe, Kansas, a day before voters were to vote on whether or not to remove protection for abortion from the state constitution. (Photo: Kyle Rivas/Getty Images/AFP)

Christian tradition has always cherished the self-worth of individuals, created in the “image and likeness of God.” This intrinsic self-worth of individuals is the basis of Christian understanding of the human person, human dignity and Christian ethics.

Intrinsic self-worth of a person refers to the inherent worth and value that each person possesses by virtue of being human. It is the conviction that one's value is independent of external accomplishments, possessions and the opinions of others.

This essay examines the concept of intrinsic self-worth, its significance in personal well-being and the positive effects it has on individuals and society.

The foundation of intrinsic self-worth is the belief that every individual has inherent value, dignity and worth, regardless of their achievements, appearance or social standing. It is an acknowledgment that being human is sufficient to merit respect, affection and acceptance.

The concept of intrinsic self-worth opposes the notion that one's value is determined by external factors and emphasizes each individual's inherent worth.

The significance of intrinsic self-worth

When people recognize and accept their inherent value, they become less susceptible to the opinions and judgments of others. They develop resilience and are better able to deal with criticism or setbacks because their sense of self-worth is not dependent on external validation alone.

Intrinsic self-worth is the foundation for healthy relationships. Individuals who recognize their own value are more likely to form and maintain relationships based on mutual regard, equality and genuine connection. They are less likely to seek acceptance or validation through manipulative or dysfunctional relationships.

Individuals who embrace their intrinsic self-worth are more likely to authentically express their true selves. They are more likely to pursue their interests, values and objectives without fear of criticism or rejection. Individuals with intrinsic self-worth can live in accordance with their values and find fulfillment in their authentic expression.

Mental health and intrinsic self-worth are strongly correlated with mental health and well-being. Individuals who recognize their inherent value have higher levels of self-esteem, self-acceptance and self-compassion on average. They are less likely to engage in negative self-talk, self-doubt and inferiority complexes.

Developing intrinsic self-worth

Self-reflection and acceptance are the first steps in cultivating intrinsic self-worth. It entails acknowledging one's strengths, accepting one's flaws and recognizing that one's value is independent of external factors.

Self-compassion is vital to the development of intrinsic self-worth. It entails regarding oneself with tenderness, compassion and forgiveness, particularly in times of failure or disappointment. Self-compassion fosters a sense of self-worth that is independent of achievement or perfection.

It is essential to surround oneself with positive and supportive influences in order to foster intrinsic self-worth. Developing relationships with individuals who value and appreciate one's genuine self contributes to a feeling of deservingness.

It is crucial to challenge and reframe limiting beliefs that undermine intrinsic self-worth. In order to cultivate intrinsic self-worth, it is essential to recognize that external accomplishments do not determine one's value and to challenge societal pressures and unjustified expectations.

Conclusion

The concept of intrinsic self-worth is a potent one that emphasizes the inherent worth and value of every individual. It acknowledges that one's value is independent of external accomplishments, appearance or the opinions of others.

Developing intrinsic self-worth fosters resiliency, healthy relationships, authenticity, and overall well-being. Individuals can lead fulfilling lives, express their true selves and contribute positively to the well-being of society as a whole when they recognize and embrace their inherent self-worth.

So the Church cannot go after fads and fashions and change its moral standards. The Church holds that every person, irrespective of his competencies and capabilities, is created in the image and likeness of God. Every person has his own dignity and self-worth. 

That’s the reason the Church is against abortion and euthanasia. That is why the Church has a sacred duty to protect life in all its dimensions — from womb to tomb. The Church does recognize that even the most fragile and vulnerable person has her own self-worth.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Saudi executes 5, including an Egyptian, for terrorism

Saudi executes 5, including an Egyptian, for terrorism

Kyrgyz people convert to Christianity without losing their ethnic identity

Kyrgyz people convert to Christianity without losing their ethnic identity

French missionary priest appointed Vicar Apostolic of Northern Arabia

French missionary priest appointed Vicar Apostolic of Northern Arabia

Fiery prelate to welcome pope for African peace mission

Fiery prelate to welcome pope for African peace mission

Several foreign NGOs stop work after Taliban ban on women staff

Several foreign NGOs stop work after Taliban ban on women staff

A cry in the wilderness

A cry in the wilderness

Latest News

Philippine death toll from typhoon Doksuri rises to 6

Philippine death toll from typhoon Doksuri rises to 6

July 27, 2023Read More
Indonesian priest faces ‘smear campaign’ over power row

Indonesian priest faces ‘smear campaign’ over power row

July 27, 2023Read More
The Church cannot go after fads and fashions

The Church cannot go after fads and fashions

July 27, 2023Read More
Indian officials detain Catholic teens wanting to be nuns

Indian officials detain Catholic teens wanting to be nuns

July 26, 2023Read More
Typhoon leaves thousands stranded in the Philippines

Typhoon leaves thousands stranded in the Philippines

July 26, 2023Read More
Indigenous, Bengali youths unite for justice, peace in Bangladesh

Indigenous, Bengali youths unite for justice, peace in Bangladesh

July 26, 2023Read More
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.