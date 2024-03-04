News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Jewish Council of Australia urges govt to reject racism against Palestinians fleeing persecution in Gaza

Council is alarmed that some Jewish organizations have been lobbying for Canberra to refuse entry to people seeking safety from Gaza
A staged image shows the Israeli flag (left) and the Palestinian flag (right).

A staged image shows the Israeli flag (left) and the Palestinian flag (right). (Photo: Pearls and Irritations)

Jewish Council of Australia, Pearls and Irritations
Published: March 04, 2024 04:58 AM GMT

This week Sky News reported it had a list with the personal details of 500 Palestinian people who had obtained visas to flee overwhelming violence in Gaza, 81 of whom are in Australia.

The Jewish Council of Australia is concerned for the safety of the Palestinian people who have had their identities exposed to Sky News and urges the Australian government to investigate how this private information was obtained to prevent the spread of this information.

The Council is alarmed that some Jewish organisations have been lobbying for the Australian government to refuse entry to people seeking safety from Gaza and have mobilised anti-Palestinian racism and sentiment to do so.

The co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry told Sky News he was concerned about Palestinians arriving in Australia from Gaza being able to live alongside the Jewish community, saying:

“While we’re sure that appropriate checks will be carried out to ensure that no one is a member of a terrorist organisation, or a sympathiser, or endorsed the Oct. 7 atrocities; I think there’s a greater concern about the worldview, the values that these people hold, and are they compatible with Australian values and living alongside a Jewish community that they’ve been raised to hate?”

The Jewish Council rejects the assertion that Australia accepting Palestinians fleeing unprecedented violence is in any way a threat to the safety of Jewish people. Many Jewish people have a deep understanding of fleeing persecution and many Jews have deep and meaningful relationships with Palestinians, including those from Gaza.

In response, Dr Max Kaiser, historian and Executive Officer of the Jewish Council said: “Many of us in the Jewish Council of Australia have family histories of fleeing anti-Semitic violence and racism in Europe. When our relatives came to countries like Australia, they also faced racism and abuse. Because of these histories, we know how important it is for Australia to support newly arrived Palestinians, and to reject all forms of racism against them.”

“The rhetoric directed against Palestinian refugees is reminiscent of the same rhetoric used to vilify Jewish refugees in the 1940s and 1950s who were frequently labeled ‘security risks’.”

“This rhetoric is also part of a long history of racism and exclusion in Australia, from the White Australia Policy to panics about ‘boat people’”, he said.

Sarah Schwartz, human rights lawyer and Executive Officer of the Jewish Council commented:

“The Australian Government should not be influenced by the Israel lobby’s false and racist depictions of Palestinians fleeing unprecedented violence in Gaza. Many Jewish people have family histories of fleeing persecution and understand the importance of Australia meeting its obligations under International Law to protect the human rights of refugees.”

“Far from serving the interests of Jews in Australia, these Zionist organisations are serving as mouthpieces for Israel, propagating the lie that all Palestinians are terrorists and antisemites, in a callous attempt to legitimize an unfolding genocide,” she said.

Dr Elizabeth Strakosch, public policy and politics expert and Executive Officer of the Jewish Council also condemned the suggestions made by ECAJ: “Many of us have deep relationships with Palestinian people based on mutual trust and respect. Any suggestion that Palestinians arriving from Gaza are a threat to Jews is outrageous.”

“We are concerned about the racist language used by some Jewish community organisations in describing Palestinian refugees arriving in Australia. They rely on racist tropes of Palestinian people as dangerous and full of hatred. It is unacceptable to use racist and dehumanising language to argue against providing safety to those fleeing overwhelming violence,” she said.

Historical background

Rhetoric directed against Palestinian refugees is reminiscent of the same rhetoric used to vilify Jewish refugees in the 1940s and 1950s who were frequently labeled ‘security risks’. T.H. White, Australia’s delegate to the 1938 Evian Conference famously said with reference to German and Austrian Jewish refugees, Australia has “no real racial problem [and is] not desirous of importing one”.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

This rhetoric is also part of a long history of racism and exclusion in Australia, from the White Australia Policy to the War on Terror’s exclusion of people from the Middle East.

This article was republished on Pearls and Irritations from Jewish Council of Australia, on Feb. 27, 2024, and is republished by UCA News with permission. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Wilbert Marwein of Nongstoin , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jose Alan Verdejo Dialogo of Sorsogon, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Guillermo V. Afable of Digos, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Bishop Renato P. Mayugba of Laoag, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Catholics back women’s manifesto ahead of India’s polls
Catholics back women’s manifesto ahead of India’s polls
Indian diocese removes priest over assaulting elderly couple
Indian diocese removes priest over assaulting elderly couple
US pro-life activists face new crossroads
US pro-life activists face new crossroads
Malaysian Muslims fume over heritage tag for pork soup
Malaysian Muslims fume over heritage tag for pork soup
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.