News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Handala, the Palestinian Child who said Enough to the Horror of War

In Kuwait, Handala, the principal character Naji al-Ali’s cartoons, was born in the pages of the newspaper where he worked
Handala, the Palestinian Child who said Enough to the Horror of War

Child of Palestine, a cartoon created by Naji al-Ali. (Photo supplied)

Giancarlo Pani SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica
Published: March 18, 2024 12:36 PM GMT
Updated: March 18, 2024 12:51 PM GMT

Thirty-seven years after his assassination, a host of authors joined an initiative to commemorate Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali’s “art of resistance” with a poster. 

The tribute depicts each artist’s own hero from behind, the same way Ali always drew his protagonist. Together with him they call for an end to the horror of war.

In Arabic, and also in Hebrew, a name is not only the identification of a person, but also marks their life, their mission, their destiny.

Naji al-Ali means “survivor,” a name that could not have been more apt for the cartoonist. Born in 1938, in Al-Shajara, a village in Galilee between Tiberias and Nazareth, he has “survived” escapes, exiles, threats, wars. In the 1950s, as the oil industry boomed in the Gulf countries, young people were attracted by the work available. In 1957, Ali migrated to the Gulf.

Two years later, back in Lebanon, he enrolled in the Beirut Academy of Fine Arts for a brief period, and became involved in politics. He had problems with Lebanese justice, and was imprisoned in 1961.

On leaving prison, he traveled to Tyre, where he taught at a drawing school and was fortunate enough to meet Ghassan Kanafani, the editor of Al Hurriyya (“Freedom”) magazine.

Kanafani was the first to publish his cartoons, launching him into the world of professional cartoonists. In 1963 he found work in Kuwait, collaborating with a weekly newspaper and the daily As-Siyasat (“The Policies”).

But there he suffered great disappointment as his friends turned away from him to live a life of luxury. In Lebanon he had many friends with whom he protested and struggled. Together with them he also went to prison. Then they became new people, insensitive, distracted, and forgot their duty to their compatriots and others locked up in refugee camps.

Handala

In Kuwait, Handala, the principal character in his cartoons, was born in the pages of the newspaper where Naji worked. He is a poor, Palestinian child from the Ain al-Hilweh Refugee Camp. He is about 10 years old, and will always be 10 years old; his hair is sparse, shaggy like that of a hedgehog; he walks barefoot; he is dressed in rags, like a peasant, with a conspicuous patch sewn on the shoulders.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

One characteristic distinguishes him from other cartoon heroes: he is never drawn from the front, but always from the back.

His face is unfamiliar; he looks like a child without a smile; only his hands entwined behind his back can be seen. In reaction to the world that has turned its back on him, he does not show his face. Only when his land is free and he can return to it, will he be able to smile again and show us a joyful face.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Philip Chao-ming Huang of Hwalien, Taiwan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Cosme Damian Racines Almedilla of Butuan, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Peisen Lu of Yanzhou, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Thykkattil of Gwalior, India
Read More...
Latest News
Handala, the Palestinian Child who said Enough to the Horror of War
Handala, the Palestinian Child who said Enough to the Horror of War
Death of Pakistani Christian sanitary workers deplored
Death of Pakistani Christian sanitary workers deplored
It’s officially election season in the world’s largest democracy
It’s officially election season in the world’s largest democracy
Indian Catholics to pray, fast ahead of national polls
Indian Catholics to pray, fast ahead of national polls
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.