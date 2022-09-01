News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Six Rohingya found dead in boat off Myanmar coast

Baby later dies after dozens of survivors brought ashore from vessel reported drifting for several days

Six Rohingya found dead in boat off Myanmar coast

This photo taken on May 22 courtesy of an anonymous source shows officials looking at bodies washed up on a beach after a boat carrying 61 people that left from Rakhine state capsized, in Pathein district, about 200km west of Yangon. (Photo: Handout/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 01, 2022 05:55 AM GMT

Updated: September 01, 2022 06:38 AM GMT

Six bodies were discovered along with 59 Rohingya survivors on a boat floating near an island off Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady Delta region on Aug. 29, according to news reports.

The Coast Guard stopped and boarded the boat following reports it had been drifting for several days near Gayatgyi island, which lies just off the coast, reported BenarNews citing an earlier report by Radio Free Asia.

Local residents said three men and three women had died of starvation and that a child from the boat later died after survivors were taken to a police station in Bogale township about 100 kilometers southwest of the country's commercial capital Yangon.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The latest incident came three months after the deaths of at least 17 Rohingya including children in another boat tragedy.

That boat, carrying at least 90 people, was on its way to Malaysia across the Bay of Bengal when it encountered bad weather off Ayeyarwady, causing it to capsize near Pathein township.

Meanwhile, at least 53 Rohingya were arrested in Thandwe township, Rakhine state between Aug 19-26, according to media reports.

Those who remain in Myanmar are trapped in appalling conditions"

They had reportedly fled from northern Rakhine’s Maungdaw township and were arrested while hiding in forests after their boat was destroyed in a storm.

Rohingya from villages and camps in Rakhine state said they are facing more oppressive rules under the junta while their freedom of movement is also restricted.

Rohingya Muslims, who are effectively denied citizenship in Myanmar, are regularly arrested for attempting to flee the dire conditions in Rakhine.

More than 600,000 Rohingya remain in Rakhine subject to government persecution and violence two years after a military crackdown forced more than 740,000 to flee to Bangladesh. 

Tens of thousands more have fled Rakhine and boarded overcrowded and unsafe boats for Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

Rights groups said those who remain in Myanmar are trapped in appalling conditions, confined to camps and villages and cut off from access to adequate food, medical care, education and livelihoods.

Myanmar has faced mounting pressure from the international community over rights abuses against the Rohingya and the International Court of Justice has filed genocide charges.

Myanmar regards the Rohingya as Bengalis, saying that they are interlopers from neighboring Bangladesh despite most of their ancestors having lived in the country for decades.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Families of Sri Lanka's missing seek truth, justice Families of Sri Lanka's missing seek truth, justice
The 'battle for the bottle' in India’s Gujarat state The 'battle for the bottle' in India’s Gujarat state
Cambodian doomsday cult ring-fenced by military Cambodian doomsday cult ring-fenced by military
Filipinos remember Cardinal Sin on 94th birthday Filipinos remember Cardinal Sin on 94th birthday
Teacher, student brain drain hits Hong Kong schools Teacher, student brain drain hits Hong Kong schools
Six Rohingya found dead in boat off Myanmar coast Six Rohingya found dead in boat off Myanmar coast
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Rome on Mission

Rome on Mission

Pope Francis’ reform of the Curia

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.