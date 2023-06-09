News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippines urged to support climate-risk children

Millions of Filipino children remain poor, and their situation is exacerbated by the climate crisis, says Save the Children

Philippines urged to support climate-risk children

Children participate in headdress-making and drawing during the Earth Day celebration in Malabon City of the Philippines on April 22. (Photo: Save the Children)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 09, 2023 11:55 AM GMT

Updated: June 09, 2023 12:07 PM GMT

A child-focused charity has called for the safety and welfare of children from 5.6 million poor families in the Philippines who are exposed to various risks and hazards from natural disasters.

While millions of poor remain vulnerable to frequent cyclones (15 this year), the ongoing eruption of the country’s most active volcano, Mayon, has increased risks for them, especially children, Save the Children Philippines said in a press statement on June 9.

The group pointed out that the Philippines ranked first in the 2022 World Risk Index with the highest risk of disasters in the world, and thus, “families living in poverty have less protection from the impacts of climate disasters and have less support and resources to adapt to climate-related change.”

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

During climate emergencies, many affected families find it hard to send their children to school or even access healthcare. Children suffer the most because they look for work to help augment their daily needs, the charity said.

Filipino girls are at greater risk of being abused, neglected, exploited, or subjected to child marriage.

“No child deserves to grow up in poverty and an unsafe environment. But the reality is grim. Millions of Filipino children remain poor due to inequality and discrimination, and their situation is exacerbated by the climate crisis,” said Albert Muyot, the CEO of the charity.

“Many of them lack access to basic services on health, education, proper nutrition, or adequate housing. Hence, our work for and with children also focuses on building the resilience of children and families from the negative impacts of the climate and inequality crises,” he added.

The charity said that to address the issue, it launched a child-led “Generation Hope [GH] Campaign” that asks the government and concerned sectors to prioritize actions that would contribute to a safer, fairer, and healthy environment for children.

The GH youth and children in Eastern Samar program areas held a symbolic paper boat activity to mark World Environment Day, on June 5.

The paper boat contained letters appealing to local and national leaders to adopt and implement environmental policies that protect their futures.

In partnership with the Department of Education, Save the Children Philippines deployed a holistic Disaster Risk Reduction Management Information System which implements the Comprehensive School Safety

The system safeguards schools and communities and ensures uninterrupted learning during disasters or other emergencies.

The charity said its study revealed that children born in 2020 in the Philippines will live through 4.9 times more scorching heat waves, 2.3 times more river floods, 1.2 times more droughts, and 1.5 times more crop failures than their grandparents or people born 60 years ago.

An estimated 774 million children – one-third of the world’s child population, including the Philippines – are living with the dual risks of poverty and high climate risk, another Save the Children study found.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The Tragedy of War and Curzio Malaparte The Tragedy of War and Curzio Malaparte
Philippines urged to support climate-risk children Philippines urged to support climate-risk children
$1 billion relief package for India’s riot-hit Manipur $1 billion relief package for India’s riot-hit Manipur
India's northeast Catholics look to French missioners' canonization India's northeast Catholics look to French missioners' canonization
Bishops' ‘pilgrimage of peace’ on Korean War anniversary Bishops' ‘pilgrimage of peace’ on Korean War anniversary
Defying China, Taiwan remembers Tiananmen Defying China, Taiwan remembers Tiananmen
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jashpur

Diocese of Jashpur

The diocesan territory stretches over 4,570 square kilometres and covers the Jashpur civil district of the newly formed

Read more
Diocese of Bellary

Diocese of Bellary

In a land area of 41,217 square kilometers, the diocese of Bellary includes three revenue districts of Bellary, Raichur

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Ankang

Apostolic Prefecture of Ankang

According to the Pontifical Yearbook 2006, the diocesan territory covered an area of 25,000 sq. kilometers in

Read more
Archdiocese of Ende

Archdiocese of Ende

The archdiocese covers 5,084.50 square kilometers in the central part of Flores Island. It serves the people of Bajawa

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.