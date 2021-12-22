X
Myanmar

Myanmar junta arrests hundreds of jade traders at markets

Taxes on the shady, multi-billion-dollar jade industry are a major source of revenue for the military

AFP, Yangon

AFP, Yangon

Published: December 22, 2021 04:59 AM GMT

Updated: December 22, 2021 05:11 AM GMT

Myanmar junta arrests hundreds of jade traders at markets

An empty street is pictured as demonstrators called for a 'silent strike' in protest against the military coup in Yangon on Dec. 10. (Photo: AFP)

Myanmar authorities have arrested hundreds of jade traders working at emporiums that compete against a junta-backed market in Mandalay.

Taxes on the shady, multi-billion-dollar jade industry are a major source of revenue for Myanmar's military and help fund rights abuses, advocacy groups say.

On Dec. 20, junta soldiers swooped on three markets in Mandalay — where most stones pass through — and "arrested hundreds" including several Chinese brokers, one trader told AFP on condition of anonymity.

None of the arrests took place at Mandalay's sprawling government-run jade market, which closed for months during the pandemic and was bombed by the anti-junta People's Defence Forces shortly after it reopened in October.

A second broker who was not present during the raids said he had been told hundreds had been detained, including several Chinese. Local media reported around 300 had been arrested.

One outlet posted a clip purporting to show the raid with at least nine police vehicles pictured outside a building.

Not many people are doing business there. People are also afraid of the People's Defence Force warning as well

After the bombing of the government-backed market, the junta ordered merchants to return to the venue, adding that any stalls that did not reopen would be seized. But many brokers in Mandalay had kept away, the two traders told AFP.

"Not many people are doing business there," said one. "People are also afraid of the People's Defence Force warning as well."

The raids came as Myanmar holds a pearl and jade emporium that was attended last week by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.

The Southeast Asian country has been mired in chaos since the February coup, with the military trying to crush widespread democracy protests and the economy in crisis.

