News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Malaysian interfaith body slams Islamic module in schools

Implementing the 40 Hadith appreciation module in national schools is 'unconstitutional,' it says

A Hijab-clad Muslim girl shows the order of religious rituals in a booklet after performing an educational simulation of the Hajj pilgrimage in Kuala Lumpur in this July 4, 2019 photo. Malaysia’s leading interfaith council has called the implementation of a module appreciating the teachings of Hadith in national schools by the Education Ministry as 'unconstitutional.'

A Hijab-clad Muslim girl shows the order of religious rituals in a booklet after performing an educational simulation of the Hajj pilgrimage in Kuala Lumpur in this July 4, 2019 photo. Malaysia’s leading interfaith council has called the implementation of a module appreciating the teachings of Hadith in national schools by the Education Ministry as 'unconstitutional.' (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 23, 2023 08:33 AM GMT

Updated: August 23, 2023 08:56 AM GMT

Malaysia’s leading interfaith council has called the implementation of a module appreciating the teachings of Hadith in national schools by the Education Ministry as “unconstitutional.”

In a statement, the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) said the implementation of ‘Imam Al Nawawi’s 40 Hadith’ appreciation module in national schools violates religious freedom as it espouses the complete Islamic system of life, the Malay Mail reported on Aug. 23.

Imam Al Nawawi (1230-1277) was a Syria-born cleric, jurist and Islamic scholar who authored books interpreting Hadith — Islamic theology and jurisprudence widely read and practiced in many Muslim countries.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The ‘Hadith’ is clearly part of the Religion of Islam. There appears to be no provision in our Federal Constitution [FC] that allows such Islamic teachings in national type schools. This may be carried out in Islamic Religious Schools,” the council said.

The implementation of the 40 Hadith “could instill the fundamentals of religious understanding, in addition to instilling pure values of Islamic teachings,” MCCBCHST said.

The Federal Constitution allows every person to practice their own religion and they can’t be instructed to take part in any religious act or worship other than their own, the group said.

It also said that Article 3(1) of the constitution says, “Islam is the religion of the federation” referring only to Islamic rituals and ceremonies.

“It does not include Islam as an all-embracing concept as it is normally understood as a comprehensive system of life,” it added.

The group also noted that Article 12(2) of the constitution provides that, “Every religious group has the right to establish and maintain institutions for the education of children in its own religion.

“Thus, the 40 Hadith can be taught in Islamic religious schools but in National schools, it may be unconstitutional to do so,” it pointed out.

Additionally, Article 12(3) states that, “No person shall be required to receive instruction in or take part in any ceremony or act of worship of a religion other than his own”. Thus, the constitutional provision "protects persons including students from taking instruction in any religion other than their own,” MCCBCHST said.

The council said the government and the education minister should act according to the Federal Constitution which does not allow Islamic religion as a way of life to be introduced in national type schools.

“Malaysians were already clamoring in the past for the standard of education in schools to be improved. Instead of looking into this aspect, the ministry appears to want to embark on introducing ‘40 Hadith’ teaching into national schools, amongst others,” the council said.

“Before any further steps are taken in the matter, the Ministry of Education should consult the MCCBCHST as stakeholders in this matter. A national school must be a place where unity is promoted and not divisive policies introduced,” it said. 

Malaysia is a Muslim-majority nation with an estimated population of 34 million.

Muslims account for 63.5 percent, Buddhists 18.7 percent, Christians make up 9.1 percent, Hindus 6.1 percent and some 9 percent belong to other faith groups including animists, Confucianists, Taoists, Sikhs, Bahais and Christian evangelical movements like Jehovah’s Witnesses and the Church of Jesus Christ, according to the 2020 national census.

Observers say hardline groups and Islamist political parties have been pushing for the imposition of a strong Islamic identity in recent times.

The Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), which champions conservative Islam, has emerged as a major political force following the 2022 general election and state assembly elections in 2023.

The PAS won 43 out of a total of 222 seats in the federal parliament and is a component of the ruling Perikatan Nasional (National Alliance) coalition government. The party has elected parliamentarians or state assembly members in eight of the country's 13 states.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Christian persecution on the rise in Asia, world Christian persecution on the rise in Asia, world
Bangladesh’s city cleaners survive amid filth, uncertainty Bangladesh’s city cleaners survive amid filth, uncertainty
Philippine bill to allow exams without tuition fees sparks row Philippine bill to allow exams without tuition fees sparks row
2 held for attack on Christians in India’s capital 2 held for attack on Christians in India’s capital
Educators worry about poll campaigns in Indonesian schools Educators worry about poll campaigns in Indonesian schools
Wage hike fails to impress inflation-hit Lao workers Wage hike fails to impress inflation-hit Lao workers
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Semarang

Archdiocese of Semarang

The year 1807 marked a new beginning for the Catholic Church in the Netherlands East Indies, as it came under the

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo

Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo

In a land area of 2,687.8 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole Province of Sulu and the entire

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu

Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu

The Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Archdiocese of Makassar

Archdiocese of Makassar

In the middle of the 16th century, several kings and noblemen in South Celebes (Sulawesi) asked a Portuguese merchant

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.