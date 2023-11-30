News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Living with the Sino nemesis

The US is, of course, liberal, which naturally means that China does not have an alternative political system

This graphical image shows a Chinese Yuan folded into a boat and placed in water.

This graphical image shows a Chinese Yuan folded into a boat and placed in water. (Photo supplied)

Richard Cullen, Pearls and Irritations

By Richard Cullen, Pearls and Irritations

Published: November 30, 2023 05:05 AM GMT

China’s economy today is around 50 times larger, in real terms, than it was 50 years ago. A World Bank report in 2022 confirmed that during this period, China lifted at least 800 million people out of extreme poverty, contributing close to 75% of the total reduction in extreme poverty, globally.

You won’t find these aspects of China’s remarkable growth-story headlined in a new article in Foreign Affairs by Ryan Hass ( a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution) entitled, “What America Wants From China — A Strategy to Keep Beijing Entangled in the World Order”. This globally unprecedented, affirmative growth which has been marvellous for China and very good for the rest of the world is recalibrated as “substantial” but it is also “alarming” when viewed from Washington.

According to this narrative, the US is, of course, liberal, which naturally means that China does not have an alternative political system but is illiberal. There is resonance, here, with another Western shaped dichotomy. During the zenith of the European colonial era, Christian missionaries and their home governments typically divided populations in offshore possessions into believers and non-believers.

This is still, however, an important, extended (5,000 word) review by a prominent, skilful observer, which considers how Sino-US relations have evolved and where they should be headed. It adopts a less anxious, more constructive approach compared to another recent, widely discussed Foreign Affairs essay by Robert Gates.

Hass emphasises how the US must think far more seriously and widely and not just about remaining Number One. America should, he says, consider in real depth how to live with China as it is, adding that: “The absence of a compelling vision of success for the United States’ strategy with China is dangerous.”

Ryan Hass also argues in favour of mutually agreed no-go-areas, for example attacking hospitalsTimely. The World Health Organization has just confirmed that Israel has launched over 300 direct attacks, since Oct. 7, on health complexes in the occupied Palestinian territories, including over 160 in Gaza.

Hass seems to be inching towards open advocacy of living in a multi-polar world one where China is still “belligerent and revisionist” etc. But a world where the US, for example, “restores discipline to its approach to Taiwan.” Moreover, Hass argues, America should disavow any notion that Taiwan is “part of the United States’ defense perimeter”.

Notwithstanding the title’s unappealing emphasis on “entangling” China, this is a serious article that prompts serious thinking.

Richard Cullen is an Adjunct Professor in the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong. He was previously a Professor in the Department of Business Law and Taxation at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. This article was first published by Pearls and Irritations and is republished by UCA News with permission. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Rupnik victim recalls fight with church system for truth Rupnik victim recalls fight with church system for truth
Silence must be broken to eradicate abuse, pope says Silence must be broken to eradicate abuse, pope says
Pope to withdraw Cardinal Burke's Vatican salary: sources Pope to withdraw Cardinal Burke's Vatican salary: sources
HK man charged for wearing 'seditious' shirt HK man charged for wearing 'seditious' shirt
Living with the Sino nemesis Living with the Sino nemesis
A place where environmental defenders can 'slow down and relax' A place where environmental defenders can 'slow down and relax'
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu

Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu

The Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Eparchy of Saint Ephrem of Khadki

Eparchy of Saint Ephrem of Khadki

Khadki is a city neighbourhood and a cantonment near Pune in Maharashtra state of India. It is an army base having two

Read more
Archdiocese of Makassar

Archdiocese of Makassar

In the middle of the 16th century, several kings and noblemen in South Celebes (Sulawesi) asked a Portuguese merchant

Read more
Diocese of Rajkot

Diocese of Rajkot

The diocese is spread over 109,950 square kilometers and is located in the heart of the Saurashtra region. It covers a

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.