News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Law and Peace

Why do we adopt a particular measure, and not another? Why are the interests at stake assessed in that particular way, and not otherwise?

Law and Peace

Chess pieces are seen randomly placed. (Photo supplied)

Ottavio De Bertolis SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

By Ottavio De Bertolis SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Published: January 19, 2024 11:09 AM GMT

Updated: January 19, 2024 11:20 AM GMT

The non-legal premises of law

A first observation is that law arises when there is no peace, that is, when there is conflict.

Thus litigating parties make for a process, a time of struggle, of litigation, which is stylized and symbolic, animated by argument and counter-argument, to establish what is the law to be observed: that is, the rule to be followed to restore peace.

While it is true, with the advent of the legal Codes, that a rule exists prior to the contestation of fact, it is also true that this statement is far too limited, and in large part constitutes a legal fiction.

In fact, the rule pre-exists, certainly in the sense that there is a corpus, a body of law, whether civil or canonical, but the reconstruction of the case in terms of law and fact, its definition, is coextensive with the entire process, so that the written rule – the law, the article or canon – is not itself the only rule, as the legal syllogism interpretive method would have it, but it is embedded within a complex procedure known as interpretation.

Why, for example, do we consider one article, or canon, to be relevant and not another? Why does the reconstruction of procedural truth, as distinct from factual truth, take into account some things, and not others? What place do the judge’s convictions have, in his own judicial conduct and in the development of the case?

These are all things that are not to be found in a Code, but which constitute factors that, in conjunction with the written rules, will lead to the decision regarding the rule to be followed in the given case, the a posteriori rationalization of the extremely complex chaos that is empirical reality, the conflict from which one starts in order to construct the law, the time of peace.

It should be noted, on the other hand, that what has been said does not apply only within a process, but can be considered proper to the entire legal experience, at all levels.

Thus the issuance of an administrative act is more than a mere application of a formal or procedural rule, although it obviously does not occur without it.

Although it falls within a discretion granted to public authority, again it requires a context, which here is the public good, that reshapes and redefines in specific terms the action of the administration, applying it at that particular juncture.

We can then ask: Why do we adopt a particular measure, and not another? Why are the interests at stake assessed in that particular way, and not otherwise?

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Voters in Taiwan defy China, elect Lai Ching-te as prez Voters in Taiwan defy China, elect Lai Ching-te as prez
Law and Peace Law and Peace
UN members urged to press China over civic rights abuses UN members urged to press China over civic rights abuses
Migrant drownings stoke cross-border tensions Migrant drownings stoke cross-border tensions
Cardinal Filoni's pilgrimage to Holy Land a sign of peace, solidarity Cardinal Filoni's pilgrimage to Holy Land a sign of peace, solidarity
Archbishop Gallagher optimistic about papal trip to Vietnam Archbishop Gallagher optimistic about papal trip to Vietnam
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Yongjia (Wenzhou)

Diocese of Yongjia (Wenzhou)

Wenzhou diocese covers three districts, two county-level cities and six counties. The former diocese of Lishui is also

Read more
Diocese of Ba Ria

Diocese of Ba Ria

In a land area of 1,975.2 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Ba Ria - Vung Tau province that is comprised

Read more
Territorial Abbacy of Tokwon

Territorial Abbacy of Tokwon

The Tokwon Territorial Abbacy covers Wonsan city, and Anbyeon, Gowon, Tokwon and Muncheon counties. All these places

Read more
Diocese of Mananthavady

Diocese of Mananthavady

Mananthavady diocese was established by Pope Paul VI on March 1, 1973, by bifurcating the diocese of Thalassery. The

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.