X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

India

Indian Jesuits want Father Stan's reputation restored

They believe the late activist priest was implicated in mob violence for standing up for the rights of indigenous people

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: November 26, 2021 04:00 AM GMT

Updated: November 26, 2021 05:19 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage

Nov 24, 2021
2

On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan

Nov 24, 2021
3

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
4

Cambodian rights group among winners of international award

Nov 24, 2021
5

Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee

Nov 23, 2021
6

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
7

In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions

Nov 24, 2021
8

US-Taliban talks to resume next week

Nov 24, 2021
9

Papal call against pornography must resonate in Asian churches

Nov 25, 2021
10

Indonesian lawyers defend under fire Catholic priest

Nov 24, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian Jesuits want Father Stan's reputation restored
People hold posters during a memorial Mass for Indian rights activist and Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy in Mumbai on July 6. (Photo: AFP)

Indian Jesuits plan to appeal to a court to clear the stigma attached to their activist colleague Father Stan Swamy, who died under detention after being arrested under a draconian anti-terror law.

“We are soon filing a petition in the Mumbai High Court seeking a direction to clear his name from alleged charges under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA),” said Father A. Santhanam, a Jesuit lawyer based in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The top court in Maharashtra state had on Nov. 24 disposed of two appeals the late priest had filed for his bail, noting them as withdrawn.

Earlier, Father Frazer Mascarenhas, former principal of St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, through an interim application, had sought directions from the high court for a mandatory judicial inquiry into the circumstances that led to Father Swamy’s death while being lodged in Taloja prison on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The Jamshedpur Jesuit Province to which Father Swamy belonged has appointed Father Mascarenhas and the parish priest of St. Peter’s Church, Mumbai, as delegates and the next of kin of Father Swamy.

The 84-year-old Jesuit was arrested on Oct. 8, 2020, by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a federal anti-terror combat unit, from his residence on the outskirts of Jharkhand's state capital Ranchi in eastern India.

He was a hardcore activist who always stood for protecting the rights of indigenous and other ordinary humans

He was suspected of having a role along with 16 other arrested academics, lawyers and activists in instigating mob violence at Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra state on Jan. 1, 2018, that left one person dead and several injured.

He was accused of serious offenses such as sedition, having links with an outlawed Maoist group and being part of a conspiracy to kill Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

Father Swamy was remanded to judicial custody the following day by a special NIA court in Mumbai. He died following a heart attack on July 5 this year while undergoing treatment at a Catholic-run hospital where he was taken after his health deteriorated.

The priest suffered from Parkinson’s disease, hearing impairment and other age-related ailments and was also infected with the Covid-19 virus, but he was repeatedly denied bail due to the stringent provisions of the UAPA.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Father Swamy was an indigenous people’s rights activist who became an irritant to the political establishment, both in Jharkhand and Delhi, due to his consistent opposition to attempts to dilute the land rights laws that prevented the purchase of tribal land in the state by outsiders.

His protest along with other political parties and civil rights groups forced the state government to withdraw the proposed amendment. The elderly priest also filed a case against the then ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for jailing close to 3,000 indigenous youths after accusing them of being supporters of Maoist rebels.

Father Swamy’s associates felt this action led to his false implication in the Bhima Koregaon case.

“He was a hardcore activist who always stood for protecting the rights of indigenous and other ordinary humans,” said Father Santhanam, who is determined to clear Father Swamy’s name as a tribute to his departed soul.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
2 Comments on this Story
LADISLAUS LOUIS D'SOUZA
"We are going to....." - why trumpet to the world what we are going to do! Just do it - that is the only way of getting on with the act of having Swamy cleared of all charges and allegations. And the sooner the better.
Reply
DESMOND COUTINHO
I disagree. I don't know how much you are involved in indian Activism. But this is the process. What they are doing is saying to the Indian Authorities that they will not longer collude with oppression. The new generation of Jesuits policy was to wait for a change in Government before standing up for hte poor low caste for women and marginalized groups in India. This is them standing up. Whether the parrots squawking in their master voice the judiciary clears Fr Stan's name or not is in many ways irrelevant. They are standing up.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistan cannot risk becoming the next Afghanistan
Pakistan cannot risk becoming the next Afghanistan
Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
For the first time, India has more women than men
For the first time, India has more women than men
Caritas kicks off golden jubilee celebrations in Bangladesh
Caritas kicks off golden jubilee celebrations in Bangladesh
Sri Lankan cardinal unhappy as Easter attack trial starts
Sri Lankan cardinal unhappy as Easter attack trial starts
Indian politician promises free pilgrimage to Velankanni
Indian politician promises free pilgrimage to Velankanni
Support Us

Latest News

A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
Nov 27, 2021
Myanmar junta takes aim at Catholic targets
Nov 26, 2021
Pakistan cannot risk becoming the next Afghanistan
Nov 26, 2021
Indonesia kicks off drive to end violence against women
Nov 26, 2021
Filipino priest honored with Dutch rights award
Nov 26, 2021
Church struck in Myanmar military attack on deserted town
Nov 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pakistan cannot risk becoming the next Afghanistan
Nov 26, 2021
One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Nov 26, 2021
Papal call against pornography must resonate in Asian churches
Nov 25, 2021
Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Nov 24, 2021
Building peace from our inner life
Nov 24, 2021

Features

A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
Nov 27, 2021
Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
Nov 25, 2021
In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions
Nov 24, 2021
Traditions mark Christ the King feast in Bangladesh
Nov 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Its journey time again

It’s journey time again
Reform group calls for Assembly to replace the Synod

Reform group calls for Assembly to replace the Synod
Shouting about the beforeoureyes disappearance of human life on Earth

Shouting about the before-our-eyes disappearance of human life on Earth
Pope further implements marriage annulment reforms in Italy

Pope further implements marriage annulment reforms in Italy
Bishops grieved at migrant shipwreck in English Channel

Bishops grieved at migrant shipwreck in English Channel
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.