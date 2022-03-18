News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

India continues to deny deaths due to manual scavenging

Activist says at least 45 people died while clearing human and other waste from sewers and septic tanks in 2021

India continues to deny deaths due to manual scavenging

A female manual scavenger cleans a dry pit latrine by hand in an Indian town. (Photo supplied)

By Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Updated: March 18, 2022 07:05 AM GMT

The Indian government’s denial of deaths due to the inhuman and hazardous practice of manual scavenging in the country has surprised and hurt a leading Dalit Christian activist.

Federal Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Ramdas Athawale told the Indian parliament on March 15 that not a single death had been reported due to manual scavenging last year.

The minister, however, admitted to 325 deaths due to accidents that occurred while cleaning sewers and septic tanks during the past five years.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“I am sure the minister is not even aware that only last week three people died while cleaning a septic tank in Mumbai, the capital of his home state Maharashtra,” said Bezwada Wilson, a Dalit Christian and winner of the Ramon Magsaysay Award.

Wilson told UCA News that he did not expect such an irresponsible statement from the minister. “According to our findings, at least 45 people have died due to manual scavenging in 2021 alone, with Karnataka accounting for at least five deaths.”

He further called the minister’s statement in parliament “misleading and incomplete” while adding that the government’s failure to acknowledge the casualties was “disheartening.”

The federal, provincial and several municipal governments have introduced mechanized sewage clearing systems but humans continued to be employed

“It is an insult to the families of manual scavengers,” said Wilson, who founded the Safai Karmachari Andolan (manual scavengers’ movement) in 1994.

He said the federal government liked to publicize its Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) to the world but failed to admit deaths due to manual scavenging, preferring to register them as accidental deaths.

Wilson explained deaths during manual scavenging were a regular occurrence across India as the age-old practice involved clearing human excreta and other waste by entering the sewer manholes and septic tanks.

He said that the degrading and hazardous practice had been outlawed, yet more than 1.3 million Dalits, mostly women, were compelled by their low caste status to continue with it to earn a living.

The federal, provincial and several municipal governments have introduced mechanized sewage clearing systems but humans continued to be employed.

“It is a thankless task which earns them a few rupees a day,” said Wilson.

Father Nicholas Barla, secretary of the Indian Catholic bishops' commission for tribal affairs, told UCA News that “manual scavenging is the biggest insult to a human being we can think of.”

The priest said he was not surprised by the response from the government. “No government is serious about helping the poor and voiceless,” Father Barla added.

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistan’s first Servant of God on path to sainthood Pakistan’s first Servant of God on path to sainthood
Three years after Easter attacks, Sri Lankan politicians run for cover Three years after Easter attacks, Sri Lankan politicians run for cover
Romanian nun granted Korean citizenship for refugee work Romanian nun granted Korean citizenship for refugee work
Indian Catholic protesters burn effigies of cardinals Indian Catholic protesters burn effigies of cardinals
Saudi Arabia executes two Indonesians for murder    Saudi Arabia executes two Indonesians for murder   
UN urged to impose tougher sanctions on Myanmar military UN urged to impose tougher sanctions on Myanmar military

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The courage and risk of freedom

The courage and risk of freedom

The universal significance of a small act of resistance

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.