India's tribal people vow to continue struggle

Tribal women perform a traditional dance during the celebration of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples in Tripura on Aug. 9. (Photo supplied)

India’s tribal people recalled the long struggles to preserve their indigenous identity, culture and land while pledging to continue them on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

The sacrifice made by late Jesuit priest Stan Swamy for the cause of “jal, jangal and jamin" (water, forest and land) was remembered by Father Irudhaya Jothi, director of Xavier Institute for Development Education in Tripura at a gathering of tribal people in the northeastern state.

Father Jothi said the world needs to learn from the indigenous peoples, especially about their communitarian spirit and life in the lap of nature.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is commemorated on Aug. 9 every year as mandated by the United Nations (UN). This year’s theme was "Leaving No One Behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract."

“We must demand indigenous peoples’ inclusion, participation and approval in the constitution of a system with social and economic benefits for all,” the UN said in a statement issued on the occasion.

“No one can look after their forest and environment better than ethnic people because their survival and identity depend on it. They are generally the best conservationists and they have managed their cultivable lands for many generations,” Caritas India said in a statement.

Effects of global warming and projects in the name of local development have forced tribal people to leave their ancestral land and migrate to the cities

“Indeed this is a big day for all tribal people across the universe … but sadly their conditions have not changed and the challenges and struggle remain,” Father Nicholas Barla, secretary of the Indian Catholic bishops’ Commission for Tribal Affairs, told UCA News.

He said India’s tribal people struggle every day to survive and until the government and civil society act to change the ground situation, their conditions will continue to remain precarious.

“Effects of global warming and projects in the name of local development have forced tribal people to leave their ancestral land and migrate to the cities, threatening their existence and culture,” said Father Barla, who belongs to the Oraon tribe.

Tribal people constitute 8.6 percent of India’s 1.3 billion population and have sizable numbers in states like Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on the federal government to enact a special law to protect tribal people’s land rights in the country.

India voted for the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in 2007 on condition that after its independence in 1947 all Indians were considered indigenous, thus robbing its tribal people of special status.

There are over 476 million indigenous people living in 90 countries across the world, accounting for 6.2 percent of the global population.

Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of UN, in his message for the day said: “Indigenous peoples around the world continue to face overwhelming marginalization, discrimination and exclusion.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed and exacerbated many existing inequalities, he said, while adding that from the perspective of indigenous people, the contrast is even starker.

More than 86 percent of indigenous people globally work in the informal economy compared with 66 percent for their non-indigenous counterparts, according to the UN.

Indigenous people are nearly three times as likely to be living in extreme poverty than their non-indigenous counterparts.