X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

India's tribal people vow to continue struggle

United Nations demands social and economic benefits for all on International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: August 10, 2021 06:50 AM GMT

Updated: August 10, 2021 06:58 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Alarm as Thai children separated from Covid-hit families

Aug 6, 2021
2

World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns

Aug 9, 2021
3

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan

Aug 6, 2021
4

Movie titles referring to Jesus spark anger in India

Aug 7, 2021
5

Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well

Aug 6, 2021
6

Aceh Christians take church dispute to Jakarta

Aug 6, 2021
7

Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism

Aug 6, 2021
8

Catholic priest helps victims of slum fire in Thailand

Aug 6, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Aug 6, 2021
10

US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor

Aug 6, 2021
Support UCA News
India's tribal people vow to continue struggle

Tribal women perform a traditional dance during the celebration of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples in Tripura on Aug. 9. (Photo supplied)

India’s tribal people recalled the long struggles to preserve their indigenous identity, culture and land while pledging to continue them on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

The sacrifice made by late Jesuit priest Stan Swamy for the cause of “jal, jangal and jamin" (water, forest and land) was remembered by Father Irudhaya Jothi, director of Xavier Institute for Development Education in Tripura at a gathering of tribal people in the northeastern state.

Father Jothi said the world needs to learn from the indigenous peoples, especially about their communitarian spirit and life in the lap of nature.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is commemorated on Aug. 9 every year as mandated by the United Nations (UN). This year’s theme was "Leaving No One Behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract."

“We must demand indigenous peoples’ inclusion, participation and approval in the constitution of a system with social and economic benefits for all,” the UN said in a statement issued on the occasion.

 “No one can look after their forest and environment better than ethnic people because their survival and identity depend on it. They are generally the best conservationists and they have managed their cultivable lands for many generations,” Caritas India said in a statement.

Effects of global warming and projects in the name of local development have forced tribal people to leave their ancestral land and migrate to the cities

“Indeed this is a big day for all tribal people across the universe … but sadly their conditions have not changed and the challenges and struggle remain,” Father Nicholas Barla, secretary of the Indian Catholic bishops’ Commission for Tribal Affairs, told UCA News.

He said India’s tribal people struggle every day to survive and until the government and civil society act to change the ground situation, their conditions will continue to remain precarious.

“Effects of global warming and projects in the name of local development have forced tribal people to leave their ancestral land and migrate to the cities, threatening their existence and culture,” said Father Barla, who belongs to the Oraon tribe.

Tribal people constitute 8.6 percent of India’s 1.3 billion population and have sizable numbers in states like Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on the federal government to enact a special law to protect tribal people’s land rights in the country.

India voted for the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in 2007 on condition that after its independence in 1947 all Indians were considered indigenous, thus robbing its tribal people of special status.

There are over 476 million indigenous people living in 90 countries across the world, accounting for 6.2 percent of the global population.

Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of UN, in his message for the day said: “Indigenous peoples around the world continue to face overwhelming marginalization, discrimination and exclusion.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed and exacerbated many existing inequalities, he said, while adding that from the perspective of indigenous people, the contrast is even starker.

More than 86 percent of indigenous people globally work in the informal economy compared with 66 percent for their non-indigenous counterparts, according to the UN.

Indigenous people are nearly three times as likely to be living in extreme poverty than their non-indigenous counterparts.

Also Read

Catholic religious to move India's Supreme Court over tax order
Catholic religious to move India's Supreme Court over tax order
India's long walk to Olympic glory
India's long walk to Olympic glory
Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases surge
Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases surge
Pakistan restores Hindu shrine damaged by Muslim mob
Pakistan restores Hindu shrine damaged by Muslim mob
Reminding India's tribal people of their 'past'
Reminding India's tribal people of their 'past'
Movie titles referring to Jesus spark anger in India
Movie titles referring to Jesus spark anger in India

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia
Aug 10, 2021
Indonesia extends lockdowns as Covid cases drop
Aug 10, 2021
Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings
Aug 10, 2021
Farmers' harvests help the needy in Vietnam
Aug 10, 2021
Filipino priest tells Catholics to dump vulgar politicians
Aug 10, 2021
Resource-starved Singapore turns sewage into clean water
Aug 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India's long walk to Olympic glory
Aug 10, 2021
Let's go forward to the first century
Aug 9, 2021
Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia
Aug 9, 2021
World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns
Aug 9, 2021
God's love eases suffering of Covid-19 patients
Aug 8, 2021

Features

Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Aug 9, 2021
Reminding India's tribal people of their 'past'
Aug 9, 2021
Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Commending faith

Commending faith
The miracle of everything

The miracle of everything
It takes a village also to abuse a child

It takes a village… also to abuse a child
Should missionary orders return their African art

Should missionary orders return their African art?
The popes decision on women lectors and acolytes did anything really happen

The pope's decision on women lectors and acolytes: did anything really happen?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Tuesday August 10 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Tuesday August 10 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lord, help me to follow the way of Jesus

Lord, help me to follow the way of Jesus
O God, give us the ardour of love for you

O God, give us the ardour of love for you
St. Lawrence | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.