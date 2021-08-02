X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

India denies deaths due to manual scavenging

Activist demands an apology for the "irresponsible and cruel" statement made by a federal minister in parliament

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: August 02, 2021 10:51 AM GMT

Updated: August 02, 2021 11:00 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle

Aug 2, 2021
2

Obligation or opportunity?

Aug 2, 2021
3

Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state

Aug 2, 2021
4

Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking

Aug 2, 2021
5

Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum

Aug 2, 2021
6

Former Taiwan vice president joins Pontifical Academy of Sciences

Aug 1, 2021
7

UN food systems summit: A recipe for farm and fork

Aug 2, 2021
8

Conversion to escape caste discrimination weakens India, says judge

Aug 2, 2021
9

Indonesian bishop hospitalized with Covid-19

Aug 2, 2021
10

Someone above is watching, not only God

Aug 3, 2021
Support UCA News
India denies deaths due to manual scavenging

Lakshmi, a manual scavenger from Uttar Pradesh in northern India, says they are exposed to serious health hazards. (Photo: UCA News)

India has denied any death due to manual scavenging in the last five years, but Bezwada Wilson, who is leading a nationwide movement to abolish the dehumanizing practice, has condemned the “irresponsible findings.”

He said that at least 472 manual scavengers had died during this period and demanded an apology from the federal government.

“No such deaths have been reported due to manual scavenging,” Ramdas Athawale, the federal social justice and empowerment minister, had said in a written response to a question on manual scavenging and deaths raised in the Indian parliament on July 28.

“We did not expect such an irresponsible and cruel statement from the federal minister. It is an insult to the families of manual scavengers who lost their near and dear ones,” Wilson, a Dalit Christian and winner of the Ramon Magsaysay award, told UCA News.

The federal government does not identify deaths due to manual scavenging as such and instead calls them deaths due to hazardous cleaning of septic tanks and sewers.

Wilson, who founded the Safai Karmachari Andolan (manual scavengers’ movement) in 1994, said: “The government is busy with the corporate and elite people; it has no time to listen to the cry of the poor people.”

It is an open fact that people involved in manual scavenging die every year and the government keeps making false promises to help them

Manual scavenging involves the removal of human excrement from toilets, septic tanks or sewers with bare hands. It also entails entering underground tanks, sewer lines and stormwater drains to clean them, often without safety gear.

Manual scavenging exists in most parts of India, especially in northern states, but the government is not interested in helping the poor and downtrodden, Wilson said. It does not even count them as citizens of the country and not acknowledging the casualties is disheartening, he added.

India has a law that bans the age-old, inhuman practice but its implementation is poor. Despite stringent provisions in the law, municipal officials and private contractors employ mostly Dalits to carry out hazardous operations that cause many accidental deaths.

The number of casualties has increased over the past few years. The year 2019 recorded 110 deaths, which was a 61 percent increase from 68 deaths in 2018. A national survey identified 48,345 persons engaged as manual scavengers across 18 states in Januay 2020.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The northern state of Uttar Pradesh was the worst offender with 29,923 manual scavengers.   

Father Nicholas Barla, secretary of the Indian Catholic bishops’ Commission for Tribal Affairs, said he was not surprised by the response from the government.

“It is an open fact that people involved in manual scavenging die every year and the government keeps making false promises to help them,” he told UCA News.

Also Read

India's top court refuses bail for ex-priest convicted of rape
India's top court refuses bail for ex-priest convicted of rape
Bishop inaugurates first Jesuit residence in Indian state
Bishop inaugurates first Jesuit residence in Indian state
Pakistani pastor denies Taliban captured his church
Pakistani pastor denies Taliban captured his church
Conversion to escape caste discrimination weakens India, says judge
Conversion to escape caste discrimination weakens India, says judge
Sri Lankan bishop attacks coal power plant
Sri Lankan bishop attacks coal power plant
Indian states to resolve border row after deadly clash
Indian states to resolve border row after deadly clash

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

India's top court refuses bail for ex-priest convicted of rape
Aug 3, 2021
Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list
Aug 3, 2021
Bishop inaugurates first Jesuit residence in Indian state
Aug 3, 2021
Japanese seek spiritual strength at Tokyo Olympics
Aug 3, 2021
Bishop appeals for food aid before Manila lockdown
Aug 3, 2021
Pope Francis to meet Roma minority on Slovakia visit
Aug 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list
Aug 3, 2021
Japanese seek spiritual strength at Tokyo Olympics
Aug 3, 2021
Someone above is watching, not only God
Aug 3, 2021
Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle
Aug 2, 2021
'Like communist China': Thai PM seeks to gag critics
Aug 2, 2021

Features

Vietnamese nuns go to war with Covid-19
Aug 3, 2021
Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum
Aug 2, 2021
UN food systems summit: A recipe for farm and fork
Aug 2, 2021
Indonesian pastor spreads love through fundraising
Aug 1, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on
Jul 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Navigating the hazards of the Cathosphere

Navigating the hazards of the “Cathosphere”
Why the Catholic Church is growing in Africa

Why the Catholic Church is growing in Africa
Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them

Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them?
From Kennedy to Biden By Way of the West Wing

From Kennedy to Biden, By Way of the West Wing
A postmodern heresy

A post-modern heresy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 3 Aug 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 3 Aug 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, let us “have great faith”

Lord, let us “have great faith”

Let us pray for parish priests everywhere

Let us pray for parish priests everywhere
Saint John Mary Vianney | Saint of the Day

Saint John Mary Vianney | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.