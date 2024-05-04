News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

The European Elections: Some Crucial Issues

Europe votes for Parliament! This article explores key issues facing the 2024 EU elections, considering its global influence and the challenges of a diverse continent
The European Union flags are seen fluttering in the air.

The European Union flags are seen fluttering in the air. (Photo supplied)

Benoit Willemaers SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica
Published: May 04, 2024 05:40 AM GMT
Updated: May 04, 2024 06:06 AM GMT

Introduction

Europeans will be called on to vote for their representatives in the European Parliament, from Thursday to Sunday, June 6 – 9, 2024. In a year marked by elections in many key countries (United States, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Pakistan to name only a few), the European elections might be an outlier, not being national elections, but they are certainly not the least important.

Almost 400 million European citizens are eligible to vote. This makes the elections second only to India’s federal elections in terms of representative democracy worldwide. Insofar as they influence EU policies, their impact is global. While the European Union might not be the economic powerhouse it once was, it still belongs, with the United States and China, to a very select group of states defining world politics at large.

European elections are also a unique affair. They span many different countries with wildly different history, traditions and languages. They mobilize dozens, if not hundreds, of political parties at national level, all offering their take on the issues of the day. They belong to a supranational system linking nation-states in a network of institutions and common obligations, in a setup that still is largely one of its kind.

The following pages do not pretend to offer a comprehensive view of all that is at stake in the 2024 European elections. A few pages obviously would not be enough. They only aim to present some challenges facing the elections, highlight their potential impact and identify a few crucial issues which Europe faces today, from a Catholic perspective.

What are Europeans voting for, exactly?

Firstly, what do European voters get to decide with their vote? The impact of one’s vote is after all very different depending on the democratic system the vote is cast in.

The European system is broadly threefold. The first component, the European Council, brings together representatives of Member States (ministers or heads of governments depending on the issue). It acts like a powerful president might (directing policy, finding compromises and the like) and like a higher chamber, sharing legislative power equally with the Parliament.

It is the institution least affected by the European elections. Its legitimacy stems from national elections, not from the European ones and its political balance can be very different from the parliament.

Indeed, the European Popular Party is currently the biggest group in the parliament but is not widely in government at the national level, especially not in major Member States. For the Council, the European Elections are at best a signal of their population’s current mood, seen through a national lens.

The European Commission can be seen as the administration of the EU, albeit with competences usually reserved to a government in a national context. The Commission prepares legislation, helps negotiate its adoption by the Council and Parliament and implements these laws including by issuing Delegated Acts that amend or supplement legislation.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

It is supposed to be an independent actor and a guarantor of the Treaties. This neutrality is not achieved by making it fully managed by apolitical figures, but rather by the selection of varied political figures (in terms of national and political origins) to head the policy sectors of the Commission, through a process involving Member States, the future Head of the Commission and the Council.

The Commission is impacted to some limited extent by the European elections. Once selected, potential commissioners are interviewed by the Parliament and the College of Commissioners has to be accepted by a vote of the Parliament. This gives in practice the Parliament the authority to reject candidates

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Florentino Galang Lavarias of Balanga, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Jayakody Aratchige Don Anthony Jayakody of Colombo, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop James Raphael Anaparambil of Alleppey , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Stephen Boonlert Phromsena of Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand
Read More...
Latest News
The European Elections: Some Crucial Issues
The European Elections: Some Crucial Issues
Jordan's king assures pope holy sites will be protected
Jordan's king assures pope holy sites will be protected
Pope laments 'liberal' universities lacking holistic formation
Pope laments 'liberal' universities lacking holistic formation
Bishops in Panama call on voters to pick 'best candidates'
Bishops in Panama call on voters to pick 'best candidates'
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.