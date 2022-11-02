News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City gets new auxiliary bishop

Father Joseph Bui Cong Trac has been appointed to serve in Vietnam's most active archdiocese

Ho Chi Minh City gets new auxiliary bishop

Bishop-elect Joseph Bui Cong Trac (right) and his family talk with Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang at St. Joseph Major Seminary of Saigon on Nov. 1. (Photo: tgpsaigon.net)

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

By UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: November 02, 2022 07:37 AM GMT

Updated: November 02, 2022 10:33 AM GMT

The Vatican has appointed an expert in Church social teaching as new auxiliary bishop of Vietnam's most active archdiocese.

On Nov 1, Pope Francis named Father Joseph Bui Cong Trac, rector of St. Joseph Major Seminary of Saigon, as auxiliary bishop of Ho Chi Minh City archdiocese.

Father Peter Kieu Cong Tung, chancellor of Ho Chi Minh City Archbishop’s House, made the announcement at a special meeting to pray for Bishop-designate Trac at the seminary based in the southern metropolis. The meeting was attended by hundreds of priests, seminarians and relatives of the bishop-designate.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of the archdiocese congratulated him and gave him big thanks for "bravely obeying" the Holy See to take on the tough task. He also called on local people to pray for Bishop-designate Trac to fulfill his new mission.

Father Paul Nguyen Duc Nguyen, who presided at the Eucharist adoration, said bishops are persons of prayers, communion of the Eucharist, and serve the Good News.

Father Nguyen said how happy is the bishop who takes the “smell of the sheep,” accepts suffering with God's people, lives in poverty, and considers missions to be their service, not authority. They should always be close to the people, steer clear of ambiguous motivations, know how to build peace, and work with good-willed people for the spirit of the Gospel.

Born in 1965 in Cathedral parish in Da Lat, Trac studied philosophy and theology at St. Joseph Major Seminary of Saigon and was ordained a priest in 1999.

Father Trac was sent to study at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome from 2004 to 2010 and obtained a doctorate in Catholic Social Teaching. He served as deputy director of the Pontifical International Missionary College of St. Paul the Apostle in Rome before he became rector of St. Joseph Major Seminary in Ho Chi Minh City in 2016.

He will be the sixth bishop from the 156-year-old seminary in the past two decades.

Founded in 1844, Ho Chi Minh City archdiocese has some 900 priests and 6,000 religious serving 700,000 Catholics in 203 parishes.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Bishops consider changing FABC structure: official Bishops consider changing FABC structure: official
Malaysian Christians urged to vote responsibly Malaysian Christians urged to vote responsibly
Religious groups call for worldwide climate treaty Religious groups call for worldwide climate treaty
Bangladesh grapples with deadly dengue outbreak Bangladesh grapples with deadly dengue outbreak
Ho Chi Minh City gets new auxiliary bishop Ho Chi Minh City gets new auxiliary bishop
From a few Catholics to a multitude in Bahrain From a few Catholics to a multitude in Bahrain
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.