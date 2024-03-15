News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Globalization and its unintended fallout in Japan

There’s a rise in copper thefts, spurred by its rising prices due to global events such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine
This picture taken on Feb. 3, 2022, shows a section of solar power generation facilities at the Fukushima hydrogen energy research field in the town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture.

This picture taken on Feb. 3, 2022, shows a section of solar power generation facilities at the Fukushima hydrogen energy research field in the town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi
Published: March 15, 2024 11:55 AM GMT
Updated: March 15, 2024 12:04 PM GMT

The recent surge in thefts targeting large-scale solar power generation facilities across Japan has highlighted not only a criminal trend but also exposed a complex interplay of global market dynamics, cultural differences, and perhaps the unintended consequences of globalization itself.

Specifically, these incidents have seen copper cables for power transmission, an essential component of these "mega-solar" facilities, being cut and stolen.

The Hokuto Site Solar Power Plant in Hokuto, Yamanashi Prefecture, reported that approximately 1,500-meter-long cables were stolen, causing significant economic loss and operational disruption.

This trend can be partly attributed to the rising prices of copper, spurred by global events such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, among other factors.

Copper, a critical material used extensively in electrical engineering, construction, and various industries, has seen its value increase on the international market, making it a lucrative target for theft.

The openness and accessibility of information online about the locations and layouts of the solar facilities further exacerbate the vulnerability of these sites to such criminal activities. This phenomenon stresses a vulnerability inherent to the digital age: the ease of access to sensitive information through the internet.

Japan, a nation that prides itself on transparency and the accessibility of public information, is facing a unique challenge as it masters the complexities of maintaining this openness in a global context.

The detailed information available online regarding the locations and architectural specifics of these "mega-solar" facilities has inadvertently served as a blueprint for criminal activities. This situation highlights the emerging conflict between two sets of principles, open information, and the security of critical infrastructure.

This global accessibility raises questions about how nations can protect their assets while adhering to values of transparency and openness. It calls for a re-evaluation of the strategies used to share information about critical infrastructure, perhaps necessitating more careful approaches that balance the need for public access with the imperative of security.

But there is also another part to this complex puzzle.

Despite much effort from the mainstream media to couch this emergency as an “internal problem,” emphasizing that the ultimate buyers of these copper wires were Japanese nationals, it is much like what is already happening in Europe.

Many similar thefts in Europe are committed by Romanians, while in Japan, it is Cambodian nationals who are involved. So, these thefts bring to light the broader issue of cultural, political and economic disparities.

Cambodia, a country with a brutal history is a developing economy today. It presents an almost opposite setting to Japan, known for its advanced technology and strong economy. 

This profound disparity between the economic and political circumstances in Cambodia and more developed nations like Japan not only fuels individual acts of desperation or opportunism but also creates a fertile ground for international criminal organizations seeking to exploit these conditions.

Cambodia's emerging status, combined with its unique political environment with no genuine space for internal opposition makes it an attractive base for operations that are both illicit and harmful, such as human trafficking and online scams.

Moreover, the aspect of cultural differences should not be overlooked.

Japan, with its exceptional social norms and values, including a strong emphasis on social harmony and respect for property, contrasts with the cultural landscape of Cambodia, where decades of conflict and economic challenges have shaped a different set of social norms and survival strategies.

In Cambodia, where Buddhism's teachings form the ethical backbone of society, advocating for a life of honesty and compassion, the glaring gap between these moral ideals and the daily realities many face is contrasting.

Buddhism, deeply ingrained in Cambodian culture, promotes a path of righteousness, discouraging any form of theft or harm. Yet, the country's challenging economic and political conditions and the enduring impact of historical adversities create a context in which the principles of faith are tested against the pressing needs of survival.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

This pervasive state of financial insecurity often forces individuals into a corner, where the moral clarity offered by Buddhism meets the murky waters of survival instinct.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Apostolic Administrator Agnelo Rufino Gracias of Jalandhar, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joel Zamudio Baylon of Legazpi, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Stephanus Buu Thien Tri of Can Tho, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Melchior Hongzhen Shi of Tianjin, China
Read More...
Latest News
Call for global action to defend freedom of religion in Hong Kong
Call for global action to defend freedom of religion in Hong Kong
Globalization and its unintended fallout in Japan
Globalization and its unintended fallout in Japan
Pakistani diocese winds up sainthood inquiry on martyred youth
Pakistani diocese winds up sainthood inquiry on martyred youth
Thousands gather for prayer amid hostility in India’s Assam state
Thousands gather for prayer amid hostility in India’s Assam state
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.