Cambodia

Cambodia rejects US plea to free Khmer Bible editor

Family says Theary Seng is recovering after a 10-day hunger strike

Theary Seng, a US-Cambodian lawyer and activist, speaks to the media ahead of her treason and incitement hearing in front of Phnom Penh municipal court in Phnom Penh on May 3, 2022.

Theary Seng, a US-Cambodian lawyer and activist, speaks to the media ahead of her treason and incitement hearing in front of Phnom Penh municipal court in Phnom Penh on May 3, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 20, 2023 05:43 AM GMT

The Cambodian government has rejected a request from 18 US senators urging the release of the American-Khmer lawyer Theary Seng, 52, who is serving a six year sentence for treason linked to an alleged 2019 plot to overthrow then prime minister Hun Sen.

The rejection followed a letter sent to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to prioritize her release and they want Theary Seng’s detention designated under the Hostage-Taking Accountability Act.

“The US senators have the right to request but Cambodia has its own constitution and laws,” Chin Malin, spokesman for the Ministry of Justice, said in a report by the pro-government Khmer Times.

“They just keep on demanding again and again. There are no political prisoners in Cambodia but there are only politicians who are guilty of committing crimes. We do everything in accordance with the national laws and abide by the constitution.”

Human rights groups say Cambodia is currently holding about 60 political prisoners after a crackdown on dissent enabled Hun Sen to retain near absolute control of the National Assembly at elections in July and transfer power to his eldest son Hun Manet a month later.

“Based on the Cambodian Constitution, the government does not have any right to interfere in court proceedings and demand the release of a prisoner, convict or any suspect facing legal procedures,” Chin Malin said.

“Theary can defend herself in accordance with laws for the charges against her to be dropped and get an acquittal,” he added.

Theary Seng’s appeal was to be heard alongside 16 former leaders and supporters of the outlawed Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) last week, but Presiding Judge Yun Narong postponed the hearing after she staged a hunger strike and was hospitalized.

A family source said three days into her 10 day hunger strike, her heart rate dropped dramatically and she was secretly taken to hospital to be monitored where her heart beat normalized back to mid 60 beats a minute and she was returned to her cell.

“She was visited by family at prison, emaciated but in high spirits and more resolved. We are praising God for giving her strength and calling him the “Great Physician” for taking away her hunger pains and headaches,” he said.

He said Theary Seng “wants to remind US policy makers to keep Cambodian issues and all political prisoners like her in mind as the US Senate appropriations bill is in committee” where Cambodian officials face possible sanctions.

The Khmer Times also quoted Lt. Gen. Nuth Savna, spokesman of the General Department of Prisons as saying: “Although Theary is a Cambodian-American citizen, for us, she is one among us, a Cambodian national. She was imprisoned in accordance with the court’s judgement.”

