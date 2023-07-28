News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Thailand

Asian bishops back campaign against fossil fuel proliferation

Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty is a vital player in battling climate change, says Bishop Allwyn D'Silva

Asian bishops back campaign against fossil fuel proliferation

A child crouches over cracked earth at al-Massira dam in Ouled Essi Masseoud village, some 140 kilometres (85 miles) south from Morocco's economic capital Casablanca. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 28, 2023 11:23 AM GMT

Updated: July 28, 2023 11:48 AM GMT

A leader of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) has endorsed the adoption of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty that seeks to battle climate change.  

The treaty is a vital player in tackling the impending climate crisis, said retired Bishop Allwyn D'Silva of Bombay, chairman of FABC’s Office of Human Development and Climate Change Desk, in a video statement on July 28.

“I'm here to show support for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. We all realize the dangers of climate change,” D’Silva was quoted saying in a press release from the Laudato Si Movement, a global Catholic climate action forum.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The group was formed in 2015 with inspiration from Pope Francis' celebrated environmental encyclical, Laudato Si, which stresses global action for environmental protection and fight against climate crisis.

The movement engages in transformative activities such as training, campaigning, and information dissemination that would shape how the Catholic Church and humanity respond to the climate crisis.

D'Silva said that the treaty is another step in the right direction as global climate agreements failed to cover some important aspects of climate change.

“The Paris Agreement doesn't mention fossil fuels. The COP 27 [in Egypt] didn't mention oil and gas,” he pointed out.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change adopted by 196 Parties at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris, France, on Dec. 12, 2015. It entered into force on Nov. 4, 2016.

The agreement aims to substantially reduce global greenhouse gas emissions to limit the global temperature increase in this century to 2 degrees Celsius while pursuing efforts to limit the increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The prelate said all should join hands together to show “our solidarity in trying to persuade governments and other important people who are responsible for this climate change, for this climate emergency,” he said.

The fossil fuel treaty is a global initiative to foster international cooperation to accelerate a transition to clean energy for everyone, end the expansion of coal, oil and gas, and equitably phase out existing production to address the climate crisis.

The treaty was officially launched at the Climate Week event titled "International Cooperation to Align Fossil Fuel Production with a 1.5°C World” in New York City on Sept. 25, 2020.

Bishop D’Silva said it is possible to fight climate change and bring much-needed changes to the environment.

“Health, safety, and security, it's what the world needs and it's possible to get there, but it requires ending the era of coal, oil, and gas,” he said.

All nations need to support the Pacific nations such as Vanuatu and Tuvalu as they campaign for a treaty to complement the Paris Agreement.

“I would like to request all of you to join this bloc of Pacific Nations in their call for a treaty, to complement the Paris Agreement by accelerating an equitable shift away from fossil fuels to affordable, abundant, clean energy for all,” the prelate said.

In December 2022, Tuvalu became the first nation to call for a Fossil Fuel Treaty in the plenary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

In September 2022, Vanuatu made the first public call for the negotiation of a Fossil Fuel Treaty on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly.

Only “few governments have promised” to adopt the treaty and called on businesses, communities, and policymakers to unite in the campaign to bring the treaty to fruition, Bishop D’Silva said.

“We [need] the businesspeople. We also require communities. We want people who influence the policies and the decision-making in our countries,” the prelate added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Policies of ‘ethnocide’ must end, including in China Policies of ‘ethnocide’ must end, including in China
Korean pop music fans call for action to save the planet Korean pop music fans call for action to save the planet
Sri Lankans mark 40th anniversary of ‘Black July’ massacre Sri Lankans mark 40th anniversary of ‘Black July’ massacre
Vietnam’s elderly fight ongoing battle against misery, loneliness Vietnam’s elderly fight ongoing battle against misery, loneliness
Asian bishops back campaign against fossil fuel proliferation Asian bishops back campaign against fossil fuel proliferation
Around 30 passengers die in Philippine ferry mishap Around 30 passengers die in Philippine ferry mishap
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Linqing is a county-level city under the administration of the prefecture-level

Read more
Diocese of Nancheng

Diocese of Nancheng

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Nancheng is a diocese located in the city of Nancheng in

Read more
Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore

Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore

The old diocese of Mylapore was erected by Pope Paul V on Jan. 9, 1606. The vicariate apostolic of Madras was created

Read more
Diocese of Hengyang

Diocese of Hengyang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Hengzhou/Hengchow/Hengyang (Latin: Hemceuven(sis), Chinese) is

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.