Asian bishops back campaign against fossil fuel proliferation

Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty is a vital player in battling climate change, says Bishop Allwyn D'Silva

A child crouches over cracked earth at al-Massira dam in Ouled Essi Masseoud village, some 140 kilometres (85 miles) south from Morocco's economic capital Casablanca. (Photo: AFP)

A leader of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) has endorsed the adoption of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty that seeks to battle climate change.

The treaty is a vital player in tackling the impending climate crisis, said retired Bishop Allwyn D'Silva of Bombay, chairman of FABC’s Office of Human Development and Climate Change Desk, in a video statement on July 28.

“I'm here to show support for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. We all realize the dangers of climate change,” D’Silva was quoted saying in a press release from the Laudato Si Movement, a global Catholic climate action forum.

The group was formed in 2015 with inspiration from Pope Francis' celebrated environmental encyclical, Laudato Si, which stresses global action for environmental protection and fight against climate crisis.

The movement engages in transformative activities such as training, campaigning, and information dissemination that would shape how the Catholic Church and humanity respond to the climate crisis.

D'Silva said that the treaty is another step in the right direction as global climate agreements failed to cover some important aspects of climate change.

“The Paris Agreement doesn't mention fossil fuels. The COP 27 [in Egypt] didn't mention oil and gas,” he pointed out.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change adopted by 196 Parties at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris, France, on Dec. 12, 2015. It entered into force on Nov. 4, 2016.

The agreement aims to substantially reduce global greenhouse gas emissions to limit the global temperature increase in this century to 2 degrees Celsius while pursuing efforts to limit the increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The prelate said all should join hands together to show “our solidarity in trying to persuade governments and other important people who are responsible for this climate change, for this climate emergency,” he said.

The fossil fuel treaty is a global initiative to foster international cooperation to accelerate a transition to clean energy for everyone, end the expansion of coal, oil and gas, and equitably phase out existing production to address the climate crisis.

The treaty was officially launched at the Climate Week event titled "International Cooperation to Align Fossil Fuel Production with a 1.5°C World” in New York City on Sept. 25, 2020.

Bishop D’Silva said it is possible to fight climate change and bring much-needed changes to the environment.

“Health, safety, and security, it's what the world needs and it's possible to get there, but it requires ending the era of coal, oil, and gas,” he said.

All nations need to support the Pacific nations such as Vanuatu and Tuvalu as they campaign for a treaty to complement the Paris Agreement.

“I would like to request all of you to join this bloc of Pacific Nations in their call for a treaty, to complement the Paris Agreement by accelerating an equitable shift away from fossil fuels to affordable, abundant, clean energy for all,” the prelate said.

In December 2022, Tuvalu became the first nation to call for a Fossil Fuel Treaty in the plenary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

In September 2022, Vanuatu made the first public call for the negotiation of a Fossil Fuel Treaty on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly.

Only “few governments have promised” to adopt the treaty and called on businesses, communities, and policymakers to unite in the campaign to bring the treaty to fruition, Bishop D’Silva said.

“We [need] the businesspeople. We also require communities. We want people who influence the policies and the decision-making in our countries,” the prelate added.

