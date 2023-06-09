News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

$12 million relief package for India’s riot-hit Manipur

The hilly state has seen unprecedented violence between predominantly Hindu Meiteis and tribal Christians, claiming 98 lives

$12 million relief package for India’s riot-hit Manipur

An activist of the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) holds a placard during a protest amid ongoing ethnic violence in India's northeastern Manipur state, in New Delhi on May 31. (Photo: Arun Sankar / AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 09, 2023 11:38 AM GMT

Updated: June 10, 2023 08:41 AM GMT

India’s pro-Hindu federal government has announced a relief package worth US$12 million for the strife-torn northeastern Manipur state where riots between the predominantly Hindu Meitei community and tribal Christians claimed 98 lives and damaged homes and churches.

The federal government has approved a sum of 1 billion Indian rupees (some US$12.5 million) for providing "relief to the internally displaced people in the state,” Kuldiep Singh, security advisor for the Manipur government, said in a press statement in Imphal, the capital of the hilly state. 

Singh indicated that Manipur, bordering the civil war-hit Myanmar, is limping back to normalcy after a month-long violence, saying on June 8, “Manipur is currently in a state of peace” as there were “no fresh reports of any acts of violence within the state for the past 48 hours.”

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

The state government, also led by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, has not withdrawn law and order measures, including a curfew.

The unprecedented violence started in Manipur on May 3 between the ethnic Kuki and Meitei communities over a court proposal to give special tribal status as a “Scheduled Tribe” group to Meitei people under India’s affirmative action program to enable them special benefits such as seats in government jobs and educational institutions.

Most Kuki tribe people are Christians, while a majority of Meiteis are Hindus, though a few of them are Christians, too. 

The Meiteis make up 53 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million people and control political power (40 of the 60 lawmakers in the state assembly are from the Meitei community), and economic resources.

The violence so far, according to reports, claimed 98 lives, hurt 310 people, and displaced more than 45,000.

The reports said 260 churches have been gutted, including six Catholic churches and one pastoral training center, and 1,700 homes were damaged. The government has recorded 4,014 cases related to arson. 

Nationwide support for minority Christians has been growing. Nearly 35 bishops, including Eastern rite Cardinals George Alencherry and Baselios Cleemis, joined a candlelight procession and a special prayer gathering in solidarity with the victims on June 7 in Kerala, the headquarters of their Churches in communion with Rome.

The cardinals gathered at the Basilica of Our Lady of Vallarpadam, a renowned pilgrimage center under the Latin rite Varapoly archdiocese in Kerala.

Cardinal Alencherry, the head of the Syro-Malabar Church, said, “An ethnic conflict was fuelled to become full-scale communal violence in Manipur.”

The cardinal blamed political parties and other interested groups (without naming anyone) for the current plight of people, especially Christians.

 Those killed, Cardinal Alencherry said, “include our priests” as well.

“We have come together to seek the intercession of Mother Mary for the victims of sectarian violence in Manipur,” said Cardinal Cleemis, president of the regional Kerala Catholic Bishop's Council.

Cardinal Cleemis, head of the Syro-Malankara Church, urged the government to restore peace in the riot-hit state.

Expressing solidarity, a rally was also held in Mangaluru in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on June 6.

Hundreds of people, including Christians, demanded an end to violence against Christians in Manipur.

Father Roy Castelino, who addressed the gathering, appealed to the authorities to restore peace in the northeastern state.

Father Faustine Lobo accused the government and elected representatives of failure to protect people, saying, “It is tantamount to the government encouraging the unrest.”

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
NIDU ALEXANDER
Being an Internationally trusted news forum, why the reality is being hide? Why trying to convert the matter into religion? Is this our Moto in our Christianity? The actual cause is due to putting banned and stopage on the pompi (source of drug) cultivation. This is not Hindu or Christian war. This is against the drugs. This happen all because of the mainmar Burma's business of drug running through India particular from Manipur. These people speak kuki language and these people taking advantage of this. Our kuki brother and sister are very peaceful. ONLY THESE BURMESE DRUG TRADER IS CREATING TRUM OIL in India. Time bick back.
Reply

Latest News

S. Korea warns China envoy over 'nonsensical' remark S. Korea warns China envoy over 'nonsensical' remark
Cash-strapped Pakistan unveils $51 billion budget Cash-strapped Pakistan unveils $51 billion budget
Don't stop at synod, says Catholic women's leader Don't stop at synod, says Catholic women's leader
France knife attack sign of violence in society, says bishop France knife attack sign of violence in society, says bishop
Pope Francis thanks well-wishers for prayers Pope Francis thanks well-wishers for prayers
The Tragedy of War and Curzio Malaparte The Tragedy of War and Curzio Malaparte
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Hue

Archdiocese of Hue

Hue Archdiocese territory covers an area of 9,799.7 square kilometers with a population of 2,295,000. It comprises two

Read more
Diocese of Fenyang

Diocese of Fenyang

In a land area of approximately 21,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga

Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga

In a land area of 2,045 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Civil Povince of Pampanga, City of San

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Indonesia

Military Ordinariate of Indonesia

The Military Ordinariate of Indonesia is a military ordinariate of the Roman Catholic Church. Immediately subject to

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.