Vietnam

Vietnam theology students urged to preach the gospel

Students are encouraged to practice faith and bring God to others ahead of the new school year

Religious students clap enthusiastically to welcome the new academic year in Hanoi on Sept. 5

Religious students clap enthusiastically to welcome the new academic year in Hanoi on Sept. 5. (Photo: tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: September 07, 2022 10:07 AM GMT

Updated: September 07, 2022 10:27 AM GMT

Theology students in a northern archdiocese in Vietnam have been encouraged to work hard to practice faith and bring God to other people ahead of the new school year.

On Sept. 5, over 100 students in their own habits from various congregations and institutions based in the Hanoi archdiocese attended the opening ceremony of the new academic year at the Archbishop's House.

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi presided at the opening Mass joined by 10 priests including Missionaries of Faith Father Joseph Vu Duc Phan, deputy rector of the Martyr Peter Le Tuy Institute of Theology.

Archbishop Thien, the institute's rector, said priests, religious, and the laity have to study "to know God, live out faith, and introduce God of love to other people."

He encouraged religious students to develop good study skills and work hard in the academic year with the theme "Learn from me for I am gentle and humble in heart."

The prelate thanked students and teachers for completing the first courses last year although they had to deal with the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.

He also called on local congregations and institutes to send their members to study at the institute to understand the Church's directions, work together in unity, and make contributions to the archdiocese's development.

Archbishop Thien played drum rolls while participants clapped loudly to start the school year.

Nearly 23 million students from all public schools nationwide also started their school year on that day.

This year 79 students from five orders enrolled in three-year courses on philosophy, Scriptures, Church history, dogma, liturgy, ministries, morality, consecrated life, sacred music, Fathers of the Church, English, and Latin.

They will be awarded bachelor’s degrees in pastoral theology after completing the courses.

Another 26 students also joined a one-year course in primary theology with 10 subjects on Saturdays at the first-ever institute run by the local church.

Among the students are lay people from many parishes in northern provinces.

Students will study at the newly-built Pastoral Center in the compound of the Archbishop’s House. The center is expected to be inaugurated in October when bishops gather for their biannual meeting.

The institute established in 2021 aims to offer whole human development for religious and laity in their ministry life and missionary activities so that “all people, depending on their positions and duties, can cooperate in building Jesus’ body.”

