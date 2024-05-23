News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

US bishops to decide on opening the cause for Marian visionary Adele Brise

The cause for canonization will be presented to the U.S. bishops for consultation in June
The National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion.

The National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion. (Photo: Facebook/ The National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion)

Sam Lucero, OSV News
Published: May 23, 2024 05:59 AM GMT
Updated: May 23, 2024 06:07 AM GMT

The U.S. bishops will soon hold a consultation on a petition to open the cause for canonization of Adele Brise, to whom the Blessed Virgin Mary is believed to have appeared in northeast Wisconsin in 1859.

Green Bay Bishop David L. Ricken, who declared in 2010 that the apparitions to Brise were worthy of belief, will present the proposal during a consultation at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Spring Plenary Assembly June 12-14 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Brise, a Belgian immigrant, was 28 when the apparitions occurred some 18 miles northeast of Green Bay. The first took place while she was walking to a gristmill to grind grain. The last two took place a few days later while she was walking on the way to and from Sunday Mass.

"Since being assigned to the Diocese of Green Bay, Adele's life, her encounter with the Blessed Mother, and her lasting witness to the faith have always inspired me," Bishop Ricken told OSV News. "However, two years ago, this prayerful consideration to open her cause began as a response to seeing people kneeling in front of Adele's grave in prayer when I visited the National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion."

Bishop Ricken said the shrine's staff told him that visitors to the shrine often pray at the grave, which rests near the Apparition Chapel and Oratory. The oratory is believed to be on the site where Brise saw the Blessed Mother.

"One of the most frequent questions visiting pilgrims would ask is whether Adele's cause for sainthood had been started yet," he said, adding that many share "how Adele has inspired them in their own walks of faith."

According to historical accounts, the Blessed Mother's message to Brise was twofold:

-- "Make a general confession and offer Communion for the conversion of sinners."

-- "Gather the children in this wild country and teach them what they should know for salvation. Teach them their catechism, how to sign themselves with the Sign of the Cross and how to approach the sacraments."

"As awareness and devotion surrounding the Marian apparitions in Champion grows, we have seen a natural curiosity into the life of the seer grow as well," Bishop Ricken stated. "I have a deep respect for the process of investigating a cause, and I have confidence that heaven and the church universal will reveal God's will for Adele's cause."

Father Edward Looney, a priest of the Diocese of Green Bay and author of "The Story of Sister Adele and Our Lady of Champion," said that in many cases, "the recipient of a Marian apparition is advanced to sainthood. Though there are some that this was not the case."

"It is not surprising to see a cause for Adele open because more and more people are becoming familiar with her life and story," added Father Looney, a member of the Mariological Society of America. "She is a good candidate because she not only loved God from a young age, but she wholeheartedly devoted the rest of her life to fulfilling Mary's request to gather the children and teach them. She was a woman of deep prayer and trusted in God at difficult moments, like the night of the (Peshtigo) fire or when funds were lacking. She relied on the help of Mary."

According to Bishop Ricken, the National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion is serving as petitioner for Adele's cause. A postulator, who has yet to be identified, also has been selected to work with the diocese and to assemble a formal petition.

"After my presentation at the plenary assembly in June, my brother bishops will immediately respond on whether they believe I should continue moving towards the opening of Adele's cause," said Bishop Ricken. "There are many steps along the path to canonization, and a diocesan investigation and Roman phase are needed before declaring her 'venerable.' There is no set timeline; it's on God's time."

The 2007 Vatican document "Sanctorum Mater" requires the diocesan bishop promoting a sainthood cause to consult with the body of bishops on the advisability of pursuing the cause.

When a sainthood cause is officially opened, the candidate receives the title "servant of God."

The church's process leading to canonization involves three major steps. First is the declaration of a person's heroic virtues, after which the church gives him or her the title Venerable. Second is beatification, after which he or she is called Blessed. The third step is canonization or declaration of sainthood. In general, two miracles need to be accepted by the church as having occurred through the intercession of the prospective saint, one for beatification and one for canonization.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

According to the USCCB website, there are currently 11 American canonized saints; another four persons are beatified, while 13 have been given the title "Venerable."

"While there is reason for great excitement and anticipation as we move forward in this process, we must also realize that an inquiry such as this will take time," said Bishop Ricken. "Once opened, there will be years of investigation and inquiry into the life of Adele, her virtue and her reputation for holiness."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Antonysamy Savarimuthu of Palayamkottai , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Min Thide Justin Saw of Hpa-an, Myanmar
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Simon Kim Jong-Gang of Cheongju, Korea
Read More...
Cardinal
Apostolic Vicar Louis-Marie Ling Mangkhanekhoun of Vientiane, Laos
Read More...
Latest News
Cardinal Parolin positive on renewal of Sino-Vatican pact
Cardinal Parolin positive on renewal of Sino-Vatican pact
Rights group slams disruption of water forum in Indonesia
Rights group slams disruption of water forum in Indonesia
60 Indians rescued after Cambodian slave compound revolt
60 Indians rescued after Cambodian slave compound revolt
France is still deeply rooted in Christianity, sociologist says
France is still deeply rooted in Christianity, sociologist says
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.