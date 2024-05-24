News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Toward the Second Session of the 2021-2024 Synod

Explore the Synod 2021-2024 journey. Learn about the ongoing efforts, missionary impulse, and preparations for the second session focused on communion, participation, and mission
Toward the Second Session of the 2021-2024 Synod

People are seen trekking on a mountain. (Photo supplied)

Giacomo Costa SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica
Published: May 24, 2024 07:18 AM GMT
Updated: May 24, 2024 07:30 AM GMT

The process of Synod 2021-2024, “For a Synodal Church. Communion, Participation, Mission” is flowing swiftly.

We have already passed the halfway point between the First Session of the XVI General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops (October 4-29, 2023) and the Second Session, which will take place in Rome, October 2-27, 2024.

Understandably, there is much “work in progress,” and the pace of the different components is often subject to abrupt acceleration.

As a result, matters may seem to be disconnected. To prevent this from happening, a concise presentation of the various paths being followed may be useful, in order to place them within an overall view that offers a frame of reference and clear articulation. The following pages are devoted to this purpose.

The starting point is clearly the aim of the entire synod process, which is to make Church members more capable of “walking together” to fulfill the mission of proclaiming the Gospel in a meaningful and convincing way to the men and women of our time. 3

At the heart of the Synod is the dynamism of mission, without which it would be reduced to an exercise in which the Church looks in the mirror and arranges procedures for the better functioning of its apparatus.

It is not. All ongoing activities are inspired by this missionary impulse, without consideration of which they would not be fully comprehensible. At the same time, the specific nature of the synodical institute, with its distinctive elements and its reference norms, must be taken into account.

The Nature of the Synod

The obligatory reference in this regard is the apostolic constitution Episcopalis Communio (EC) on the Synod of Bishops, promulgated by Pope Francis on September 15, 2018, replacing the motu proprio Apostolica Sollicitudo, by which, on September 15, 1965, Paul VI had established the Synod of Bishops.

As Episcopalis Communio points out, “Although structurally it is essentially configured as an episcopal body, this does not mean that the Synod exists separately from the rest of the faithful. On the contrary, it is a suitable instrument to give voice to the entire People of God, specifically via the Bishops” (EC 6).

In other words, the new Apostolic Constitution emphasizes the character of an ecclesial process of the synodal institution, which cannot be reduced to an individual event, that is, an Assembly of bishops gathered in Rome to deal with a specific topic.

The Assembly, which remains largely composed of bishops, thus maintaining its episcopal character, plays a crucial role within the synodal process, but it does not represent its ultimate purpose or point of arrival.

Specifically, EC identifies three stages of a synodal process, and Synod 2021-24 is also structured on this basis.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The first phase is that of consultation and listening to the people of God, with the entire Church engaged from the opening of the Synod (October 2021) until the closing of the continental stage (March 2023).

In a dynamic of dialogue at different levels (local, national, continental, and universal), the Churches reflected on their own experience.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Maxwell Silva of Colombo, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Samson Shukardin OFM of Hyderabad, Pakistan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Shen Bin of Shanghai, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Junqiu Gan of Guangzhou, China
Read More...
Latest News
Toward the Second Session of the 2021-2024 Synod
Toward the Second Session of the 2021-2024 Synod
Singapore urged to halt executions, abolish death penalty
Singapore urged to halt executions, abolish death penalty
Mary's Meals expands school-feeding program to Mozambique
Mary's Meals expands school-feeding program to Mozambique
Carlo Acutis' canonization news enthralls US devotees
Carlo Acutis' canonization news enthralls US devotees
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.