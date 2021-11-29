X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Thailand

Thailand’s new curbs further harm press freedom

A chilling effect falls on media outlets told to desist from reporting calls for reform of the monarchy

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: November 29, 2021 09:12 AM GMT

Updated: November 29, 2021 09:28 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 26, 2021
2

Indian Jesuits want Father Stan's reputation restored

Nov 26, 2021
3

Yet another Catholic church destroyed by Myanmar junta

Nov 29, 2021
4

Church struck in Myanmar military attack on deserted town

Nov 26, 2021
5

Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis

Nov 26, 2021
6

Pakistan cannot risk becoming the next Afghanistan

Nov 26, 2021
7

Ex-leader urges Timor-Leste to adopt papal fraternity deal

Nov 26, 2021
8

Church group wants to replace synod with assembly of Catholics

Nov 26, 2021
9

Indonesia pays compensation to sexually abused altar boys

Nov 29, 2021
10

Philippines opposes Nobel Peace Prize winner going to Oslo

Nov 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Thailand’s new curbs further harm press freedom

Police detain a pro-democracy protester during a demonstration headed towards the residence of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok on Feb. 28. (Photo: AFP)

Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has told media outlets to stop reporting on pro-democracy activists calling for reform of the monarchy.

NBTC commissioner Lt. Gen. Perapong Manakit told media outlets to desist from interviewing protest leaders or anyone who agreed with their demands for a need to reform the monarchy.

The warning, deemed ominous for further restraining freedom of speech in the Southeast Asian country, comes in the wake of the Constitutional Court declaring any criticism or comments on the monarchy as amounting to treason.

“The effect has been chilling. We’ve had to walk on eggshells [in our reporting of the pro-democracy protests] over the past year and now we’ll have to walk on eggshells and thin ice,” an editor of an English-language publication in Bangkok told UCA News on condition of anonymity.

Although the regulating body said journalists working in Thailand remained free to report on pro-democracy protests, it warned them that coverage of protesters’ calls for monarchy reforms could be viewed as repeating the offense and result in the prosecution of journalists and media outlets.

A draconian royal defamation law criminalizes any criticism of the royals or the institution of monarchy in general in a country where the royal family is officially held up as a paragon of virtue and selflessness.

This is the dawn of a new dark age in Thailand. Just having the wrong [political] opinion makes you an enemy of the state

The latest restraints on political reporting may cause media outlets to self-censor regarding demands voiced by pro-democracy activists who see the monarchy as an ossified institution that is out of step with 21st-century norms.

Thai media outlets have generally been extremely cautious in reporting on demonstrators’ demands ever since youth-led street protests against the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha erupted in July last year.

According to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, at least 155 activists, including numerous minors, have been charged with royal defamation, a crime punishable with up to 15 years in prison per count.

Some protest leaders, who are currently in prison ahead of their trials, have been charged numerous times for their various statements, which means they could potentially be sentenced to decades-long or even centuries-long prison terms.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“This is the dawn of a new dark age in Thailand,” a pro-democracy activist told UCA News. “Just having the wrong [political] opinion makes you an enemy of the state.”

Not even foreigners living in Thailand are exempt from legal action if they voice opinions in support of pro-democracy activists and their demands.

Late last week, the Thai Immigration Department issued an expulsion order to Yan Marchal, a French entrepreneur who runs a game development company and has lived in Thailand for 18 years, saying that he posed “a danger to society” because of his political views.

Marchal has been outspoken on social media in his support of youth-led pro-democracy demonstrations and the calls of activists for political reforms in a country ruled by a military-allied government which seized power in a coup in 2014 after ousting a democratically elected government.

I may be the first known case of deportation from Thailand without any conviction or visa overstay

In quirky and sarcastic videos on YouTube and TikTok, the Frenchmen took a dig at the country’s monarchy and government, which was likely to have led to his expulsion.

“As many of you know by now, I have been denied entry to Thailand and sent back to France, merely because the powers in place do not like what I post on social media,” Marchal posted on Facebook on Nov. 28 shortly after he was refused entry to Thailand on his way back from France and deported.

“I may be the first known case of deportation from Thailand without any conviction or visa overstay,” said the Frenchman, who has children in Thailand.

“Obviously, being deported to a place where Thai speech laws do not apply will not prevent me from posting more content,” he added.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indonesia pays compensation to sexually abused altar boys
Indonesia pays compensation to sexually abused altar boys
Thou shalt not kill
Thou shalt not kill
Filipino lay minister gunned down in Cebu City
Filipino lay minister gunned down in Cebu City
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Indonesian indigenous people fight on despite arrests
Indonesian indigenous people fight on despite arrests
Filipino pastor claims new Covid variant is God's punishment
Filipino pastor claims new Covid variant is God's punishment
Support Us

Latest News

Indonesia pays compensation to sexually abused altar boys
Nov 29, 2021
Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
Filipino lay minister gunned down in Cebu City
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021
Thailand’s new curbs further harm press freedom
Nov 29, 2021
Indonesian indigenous people fight on despite arrests
Nov 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021
Building a church of communion, participation and mission
Nov 29, 2021
Letter from Rome: The not-so-Eternal City
Nov 27, 2021
Pakistan cannot risk becoming the next Afghanistan
Nov 26, 2021

Features

A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
Nov 27, 2021
Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
Nov 25, 2021
In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions
Nov 24, 2021
Traditions mark Christ the King feast in Bangladesh
Nov 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Trouble in Paris as scandal overshadows archbishop

Trouble in Paris as scandal overshadows archbishop
Catholic intellectuals in France say independent report on sex abuse could ruin the Church

Catholic intellectuals in France say independent report on sex abuse could ruin the Church
Catholic bishop in Tigray calls for an end to ethniccleansing in Ethiopia

Catholic bishop in Tigray calls for an end to “ethnic-cleansing” in Ethiopia
The synodal process and womens ordination

The synodal process and women’s ordination
Like a fly on the wall

Like a fly on the wall
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.