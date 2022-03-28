News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Taliban ban Afghan women from flying without male relative

The Islamic group had ordered airlines to stop boarding women if they were traveling alone

Taliban ban Afghan women from flying without male relative

Afghan women and girls take part in a protest in front of the Ministry of Education in Kabul on March 26 demanding that high schools be reopened for girls. (Photo: AFP)

By AFP, Kabul

Updated: March 28, 2022 07:50 AM GMT

The Taliban have ordered airlines in Afghanistan to stop women from boarding flights unless accompanied by a male relative.

The latest restriction on women follows a shutdown of all girls' secondary schools just hours after they were allowed to reopen for the first time since the hardline Islamists seized power in August.

Two officials from Afghanistan's Ariana Afghan airline and Kam Air said late on March 27 that the Taliban had ordered them to stop boarding women if they were traveling alone.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The decision was taken after a meeting on March 24 between representatives of the Taliban, the two airlines and airport immigration authorities, the officials said.

Since the Taliban's return to power, many curbs on women's freedoms have been reintroduced, often implemented locally at the whim of regional officials from the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

The ministry said it had not issued any directive banning women from taking flights alone.

The Taliban have already banned inter-city road trips for women traveling alone, but until now they were free to take flights

But a letter issued by a senior official of Ariana Afghan to the airline's staff after the meeting with the Taliban, a copy of which was obtained by AFP, confirmed the new measure.

"No women are allowed to fly on any domestic or international flights without a male relative," the letter said.

Two travel agents AFP contacted also confirmed they had stopped issuing tickets to solo women travellers.

"Some women who were travelling without a male relative were not allowed to board a Kam Air flight from Kabul to Islamabad on Friday," a passenger who was on that flight told AFP.

An Afghan woman with a US passport was also not allowed to board a flight to Dubai on Friday, another source said.

The Taliban have already banned inter-city road trips for women traveling alone, but until now they were free to take flights.

The Taliban have promised a softer version of the harsh Islamist rule that characterised their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001. But since August, they have rolled back two decades of gains made by Afghanistan's women.

Women have been squeezed out of most government jobs and secondary school education as well as ordered to dress according to a strict interpretation of the Koran.

Tens of thousands of girls flocked back to class on Wednesday after schools reopened, but officials ordered them home just hours into the day, triggering international outrage.

Authorities have still not given a clear reason for the policy reversal.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Justifying extrajudicial killings in Pakistan Justifying extrajudicial killings in Pakistan
China charges Christian rights activist with subversion China charges Christian rights activist with subversion
Sri Lanka needs a fresh start, says Cardinal Ranjith Sri Lanka needs a fresh start, says Cardinal Ranjith
Indian bishops appeal Supreme Court to retain temporal powers Indian bishops appeal Supreme Court to retain temporal powers
Church opposes highway along Manila's historic waterway Church opposes highway along Manila's historic waterway
Indian archdiocese calls on Vatican to settle liturgy row Indian archdiocese calls on Vatican to settle liturgy row

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope Francis renews call to abolish war

Pope Francis renews call “to abolish war”

The pope has urged all political leaders to commit to putting an end to war before it erases humanity from history

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.