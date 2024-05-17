News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

'I desired to be with them,' says Cardinal Pizzaballa in Gaza

It was the first visit of the Latin patriarch to the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the ongoing war
Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, center in vestments with red stripe, poses in a group photo with parishioners of the Holy Family Parish in Gaza City on May 16.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, center in vestments with red stripe, poses in a group photo with parishioners of the Holy Family Parish in Gaza City on May 16. (Photo: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem)

Judith Sudilovsky, OSV News
Published: May 17, 2024 05:48 AM GMT
Updated: May 17, 2024 05:51 AM GMT

In a previously unpublicized visit, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, entered the Gaza Strip on May 16, reaching Holy Family Parish for his first pastoral visit since the outbreak of Israel-Hamas war following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Holy Family Parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli, who was caught in Jerusalem at the outbreak of war and unable to return to his parish for the past eight months, also accompanied the patriarch and will be remaining in Gaza City with his community.

"It was a long time I wanted, desired, to be with them, to meet them," Cardinal Pizzaballa said of his visit to the resilient parish. "Now I had this possibility and am very happy," he said in a video message posted online by the patriarchate on May 16.

Also in the small delegation was Fra' Alessandro de Franciscis, grand hospitaller of the Sovereign Order of Malta.

According to a short press release put out by the Latin Patriarchate, the delegation met the population to "encourage them and to deliver a message of hope, solidarity and support."

Cardinal Pizzaballa said that first of all, he wanted "to be with them, to embrace them, to hug them and to support them as much as we can and to verify their conditions and to see what we can do in order to improve their conditions and to help them in (any) way possible."

The patriarch said Mass for the parish community and also paid a courtesy visit to the nearby St. Porphyrios Greek Orthodox Church. Cardinal Pizzaballa met with Greek Orthodox Archbishop Alexios of Tiberias of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, who refused to leave the Gaza Strip despite war danger.

Along with Archbishop Alexios, Cardinal Pizzaballa walked through the neighborhood surrounding the church, visibly ruined by bomb strikes, and prayed at St. Porphyrios, believed to be the third oldest church in the world.

On Oct. 19, 2023, an explosion at the St. Porphyrios Greek Orthodox Church campus in Gaza City left the administration building in ruins, and 17 people dead.

Several hundred people had been sheltering at the church complex, many of them sleeping, when the explosion went off at night.

According to the press statement, the visit also marked the first stage of a joint humanitarian mission of the Latin Patriarchate and the Sovereign Order of Malta, in collaboration with Malteser International and other partners, with the aim to deliver much-need food and medical supplies to the people in Gaza.

The patriarch was scheduled to return to Jerusalem on May 17, depending on the security situation and the risk assessment.

"We need your prayer and we need all the Christian community to be united in prayer with our Christian community of Gaza. Thank you for your understanding," Cardinal Pizzaballa said in a video message.

The Hamas assault on Israel on Oct. 7, left 1,200 mostly civilians murdered and 254 people taken captive into Gaza, according to Israel, while the subsequent Israeli military campaign into Gaza has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women according to the Hamas Gaza Ministry of Health, which does not differentiate between Hamas members and civilians.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

At the beginning of the war, almost 800 people were sheltering in the Gaza Catholic parish, with 500 people still living in the premises of the church. Another 200 are sheltering in the Greek Orthodox church.

The situation in Gaza is increasingly desperate, with humanitarian organizations such as Caritas urging that people are starving, unable to find, let alone buy food.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Thomas Ignatius Macwan of Gandhinagar , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Thomas of Bathery , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Anthony Mingyan Dang of Xian, China
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Padiyath of Shamshabad, India
Read More...
Latest News
Myanmar military bombings hit two churches
Myanmar military bombings hit two churches
Patriarch says Pope to visit Turkey in 2025
Patriarch says Pope to visit Turkey in 2025
'I desired to be with them,' says Cardinal Pizzaballa in Gaza
'I desired to be with them,' says Cardinal Pizzaballa in Gaza
Pope urges global leaders to take urgent climate action
Pope urges global leaders to take urgent climate action
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.