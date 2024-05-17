News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Patriarch says Pope to visit Turkey in 2025

The Vatican did not confirm the trip announced by Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople on May 15
Israeli President Shimon Peres, Pope Francis, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas pose after they plant an olive tree in the Vatican's gardens following a joint peace prayer on June 8, 2014 at the Vatican

Israeli President Shimon Peres, Pope Francis, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas pose after they plant an olive tree in the Vatican's gardens following a joint peace prayer on June 8, 2014, at the Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service
Published: May 17, 2024 06:19 AM GMT
Updated: May 17, 2024 06:26 AM GMT

Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople said he will host Pope Francis in 2025 and they will go together to Iznik, Turkey, to celebrate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

According to Radio Renascença, a radio station owned by the Portuguese bishops, the patriarch announced the trip during a visit to Lisbon on May 15 to participate in an interreligious meeting. The Vatican did not confirm the trip.

The patriarch told reporters, "His Holiness Pope Francis wishes to celebrate this important anniversary together and plans to come to our country to visit the Patriarchate of Constantinople, and then we will proceed together to Nicaea," which is modern-day Iznik, "for an important historical celebration of this anniversary."

In his document formally proclaiming the Holy Year 2025, Pope Francis drew attention to the fact that the jubilee coincides with celebrations of the Nicaea anniversary.

The council, which began meeting in May 325, gave birth to the Nicene Creed, affirmed the full divinity of Christ and set a formula for determining the date of Easter.

According to Radio Renascença, Patriarch Bartholomew said that an organizing committee of Catholics and Orthodox is being formed to plan the celebration and will meet soon.

