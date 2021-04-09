X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action

Former PM, president and senior police are accused of failing to act on intelligence about 2019 Easter bombings

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Updated: April 09, 2021 10:26 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Apr 7, 2021
2

Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger

Apr 7, 2021
3

Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call

Apr 7, 2021
4

Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?

Apr 7, 2021
5

Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns

Apr 9, 2021
6

India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control

Apr 8, 2021
7

Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts

Apr 7, 2021
8

Nigerian bishops oppose investment in helping Boko Haram members

Apr 7, 2021
9

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives

Apr 9, 2021
10

Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan

Apr 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action

Sri Lankan Catholics dressed in black attend Sunday Mass and protest about the lack of justice for Easter Sunday bombing victims in Negombo on March 7. (Photo: UCA News)

Relatives of those killed and injured in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks have filed legal cases against Sri Lanka’s former president, prime minister, senior police officers and others.

Nalini De Silva, who lost two of her sisters in the bombings, said justice has not been served as the second anniversary of the atrocity approaches on April 21.

She said that the petitions state that when intelligence services received a message warning of attacks, they ignored it, leading to deaths and serious injuries.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Nine suicide bombers affiliated to local Islamist extremist group National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ) targeted three Christian churches and three luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, killing 269 people and injuring more than 500.

The petitioners are seeking compensation from the respondents for the damage caused to their relatives by the failure to prevent the attacks.

The government has decided to take disciplinary action against nine senior police officers, including two inspector generals, who neglected their responsibilities during the attacks.

The attorney general has ordered the banning of 11 Islamic organizations allegedly involved in extremist activities in Sri Lanka. They are Jamiathul Ansari Sunnatul Mohammedia (JASM), Super Muslim Organization, Save the Pearls, United Tawheed Jamaat (UTJ), Ceylon Tawheed Jamaat (CTJ), Darul Adar and Jami ul Adar, Sri Lanka Islamic Students Association/Jamia (SLISM), ISIS Organization, Al Qaeda Organization, Sri Lanka Tawheed Jamaat (SLTJ) and All Ceylon Tawheed Jamaat (ACTJ).

Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church had urged the government to ban Muslim extremist groups that pose a threat to national security.

The Archdiocese of Colombo's declaration committee called on the government to identify foreign sponsors and preachers who sow hatred and urged it to expel them from the country.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith recently called on the government to take legal action against all those accused of negligence in the presidential commission’s report.

Related News

Former president and current MP Maithripala Sirisena stated in parliament on March 26 that if he had known about the Easter Sunday attacks in advance, he would have tried to prevent them.

Cardinal Ranjith has clearly said that if the government does not take action by the second anniversary of the attacks, the Church will take strong action to bring justice to the victims.

Church leaders declared March 7 as Black Sunday in a protest to demand justice for the victims. Thousands of Catholics dressed in black to attend Sunday Mass and held nationwide demonstrations outside all churches.

A large number of swords were found in mosques and other places after the suicide attacks. Cardinal Ranjith called on security forces to conduct investigations into the alleged importation of about 6,000 swords by a group of people.

Professor G.L. Peiris, minister of education, stated in parliament that the government will ensure that such a catastrophe does not happen again.

"The commission report has recommended that a special panel of judges be appointed to hear the cases related to the attack without delay for weeks or months," he said.

Peiris said Sri Lanka has about 365 registered madrasas (Islamic schools). "There are several other such institutions and some regulation is essential for this."

He said government intervention is essential in determining the curriculum taught in these schools, who teaches them and how they raise money.

Minister of Public Defense Sarath Weerasekera said the government would soon ban the burqa as a matter of national security.

"There are over 1,000 unregistered madrasas which have not been registered under the national education policy and necessary steps will be taken to close them due to lack of proper regulation," said Weerasekera.

In the Buddhist-majority nation, the wearing of burqas was also temporarily banned in 2019 after the Easter attacks.

Identified as masterminds

Weerasekera said Naufar Moulavi and Hajjul Akbar have been identified as the masterminds behind the attacks.

He said that Saharan Hasim, a suicide bomber involved in the attacks, had been supported by Moulavi.

The US Department of Justice has charged Moulavi and two others with conspiring to provide material help to the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Silva said that Catholics have called for the government to seize weapons that have been imported into the country and for the speedy confiscation of financial resources and property that nurture extremist terrorism.

"Otherwise, when it turns two years, the government will tell different stories. If justice is to be done to the victims, all involved must be punished," said Silva.

Also Read

India's top court dismisses bid for federal anti-conversion law
India's top court dismisses bid for federal anti-conversion law
Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan
Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan
Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns
Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns
India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Pakistan Church condemns 'Jesus Plus' movement
Pakistan Church condemns 'Jesus Plus' movement

Latest News

Vietnam arrests rights defender for anti-state campaign
Apr 11, 2021
India's top court dismisses bid for federal anti-conversion law
Apr 10, 2021
Nuns offer Filipina teenagers sense of family
Apr 10, 2021
US Catholic educators seek ways to tackle racism in the Church
Apr 10, 2021
Belfast bishop asks politicians not to incite violence
Apr 10, 2021
Young people help Philippine detainees secure better future
Apr 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China
Apr 9, 2021
India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021

Features

Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan
Apr 10, 2021
Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Apr 9, 2021
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Apr 9, 2021
Indonesia mourns Catholic intellectual giant
Apr 9, 2021
Paschal candles, grains of incense treasured in Vietnam
Apr 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
An Interview with Hans Kng

An Interview with Hans Küng
Saving the planet requires that we rethink the way we live out our faith

Saving the planet requires that we rethink the way we live out our faith
My Lord and my God

My Lord and my God
Easter Doubt

Easter Doubt

Appeal to merit is hollow without an understanding of gift

Appeal to merit is hollow without an understanding of gift
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 11 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 11 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Divine Mercy Sunday

Readings of the day: Divine Mercy Sunday
Lord. may we trust in You

Lord. may we trust in You
Remove from us the fear of following you, O Lord

Remove from us the fear of following you, O Lord
St. Stanislaus | Saint of the Day

St. Stanislaus | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.