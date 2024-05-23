Pope: Sharing the gift of baptism makes all Christians friends

Christians have the same baptism and that makes them friends, Pope Francis told members of an ecumenical organization from Hong Kong.

"Thank you very much for this visit which is a real consolation: to see all brothers and sisters united, Christian brothers and sisters united," he said in his greeting during an audience on May 22 with a delegation from the Hong Kong Christian Council, which was celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

The ecumenical organization brings Christians of all backgrounds together for prayer, worship, ecumenical and interreligious dialogue, teaching and service.

On the journey toward authentic Christian unity, the pope said it is very important "to work together because we all believe in Jesus Christ; and to pray together, to pray for unity."

The other important thing, he said, is "we have the same baptism and that makes us Christians. As for enemies, we have plenty out there. We are friends!"

"It is true what the Lord told us: the church will always be persecuted. The martyrdom of the faith is always there throughout the history of our churches," he said.

This "baptism of blood," through martyrdom, also unites Christians, he said. Whether they are Catholic, Anglican or Coptic martyrs, they are martyrs, and "they are everybody's martyrs."

"We all know what martyrdom is for so many Christians who have given their lives for the faith," he said.

Thanking members of the group for their visit, the pope invited them to recite the Lord's Prayer together.