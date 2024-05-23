News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pope: Sharing the gift of baptism makes all Christians friends

Pope Francis greets a delegation from the Hong Kong Christian Council and prays for Christian Unity
A member of the delegation from the Hong Kong Christian Council greets the Pope during the General Audience.

A member of the delegation from the Hong Kong Christian Council greets the Pope during the General Audience. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service
Published: May 23, 2024 05:49 AM GMT
Updated: May 23, 2024 05:51 AM GMT

Christians have the same baptism and that makes them friends, Pope Francis told members of an ecumenical organization from Hong Kong.

"Thank you very much for this visit which is a real consolation: to see all brothers and sisters united, Christian brothers and sisters united," he said in his greeting during an audience on May 22 with a delegation from the Hong Kong Christian Council, which was celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

The ecumenical organization brings Christians of all backgrounds together for prayer, worship, ecumenical and interreligious dialogue, teaching and service.

On the journey toward authentic Christian unity, the pope said it is very important "to work together because we all believe in Jesus Christ; and to pray together, to pray for unity."

The other important thing, he said, is "we have the same baptism and that makes us Christians. As for enemies, we have plenty out there. We are friends!"

"It is true what the Lord told us: the church will always be persecuted. The martyrdom of the faith is always there throughout the history of our churches," he said.

This "baptism of blood," through martyrdom, also unites Christians, he said. Whether they are Catholic, Anglican or Coptic martyrs, they are martyrs, and "they are everybody's martyrs."

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

"We all know what martyrdom is for so many Christians who have given their lives for the faith," he said.

Thanking members of the group for their visit, the pope invited them to recite the Lord's Prayer together.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Auxiliary Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Paul Kyung Sang Lee of Seoul, Korea
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Thomas D'Souza of Calcutta , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Rolando J. Tria Tirona of Caceres, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Louis Mascarenhas of Allahabad , India
Read More...
Latest News
Cardinal Parolin positive on renewal of Sino-Vatican pact
Cardinal Parolin positive on renewal of Sino-Vatican pact
Rights group slams disruption of water forum in Indonesia
Rights group slams disruption of water forum in Indonesia
60 Indians rescued after Cambodian slave compound revolt
60 Indians rescued after Cambodian slave compound revolt
France is still deeply rooted in Christianity, sociologist says
France is still deeply rooted in Christianity, sociologist says
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.