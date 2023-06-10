News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope Francis thanks well-wishers for prayers

Vatican says the pope's recovery from his abdominal surgery was going smoothly

Pope Francis thanks well-wishers for prayers

This photograph taken on June 9, shows a candle displaying the photograph of Pope Francis and flowers laid under the statue of the late Pope John Paul II at the entrance of the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. (Photo: AFP)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: June 10, 2023 05:25 AM GMT

Updated: June 10, 2023 05:30 AM GMT

Pope Francis has thanked people for their prayers and many messages of support and affection, said Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, in a written statement the evening of June 9.

The medical team caring for the pope said they have suspended giving him IV fluids and the pope was continuing "to feed himself on a liquid diet," Bruni wrote.

His temperature and vital signs are all within the norm, he said, and his recovery was proceeding normally. His "clinical status is progressively improving" and his recovery from his abdominal surgery was going smoothly, Bruni reported earlier in the day June 9.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Pope Francis spent the afternoon of June 9 working and set aside time for prayer, Bruni wrote, and in the evening he received the Eucharist.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages he continues to receive these past hours," Bruni wrote. The pope was especially keen to send "his thoughts and thanks to the children currently hospitalized, for the affection and love received through their drawings and messages."

"To them, as well as to the medical staff, nurses, social workers and spiritual assistants who touch pain with their hands daily, lifting its burden, he expresses his gratitude for their closeness and prayer," Bruni wrote.

Pope Francis also showed his appreciation on his Twitter account, @Pontifex: "I sincerely appreciate the prayers and numerous expressions of closeness and affection received in the past few days."

"I am praying for everyone, especially those who suffer. I ask you to keep me in your prayers," said the tweet posted the evening of June 9.

After the pope had breakfast June 9, he began to move around on his feet after spending most of the morning seated "in an armchair," Bruni added. He read the day's newspapers and started back to work.

The Vatican newspaper reported June 9 that countless messages have reached the pope since June 7 when he underwent abdominal surgery.

The Italian bishops' conference expressed its "closeness and affection" and invited the nation's Catholics to continue to support the pope with prayer. Italian President Sergio Mattarella said the pope could count on the best wishes of many people of any or no faith.

Rome's Gemelli hospital shared with reporters June 9 photographs of some drawings, cards and crafts made by the children and young adults recovering in its pediatric oncology ward.

One drawing of a large rainbow-colored heart being held aloft by many hands said, "Best wishes for getting well."

Inside, the note said, "We really hope you get better soon. ... Thank you for everything you do" and "We are waiting for you with open arms," inviting the pope to visit them in their ward, like he did in March during his last hospital stay at Gemelli for a respiratory infection.

The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, asked that Catholics "keep Pope Francis and all those in the hospital in your prayers."

"As Pope Francis recovers from surgery, he is strengthened by faith in the healing power of our merciful God," he said in a written statement released June 7. "Jesus always walks with us and is even closer whenever we need healing and comfort."

Shortly after his general audience June 7, the 86-year-old pope was taken to the Rome hospital where he underwent a three-hour abdominal surgery to treat a hernia, according to the Vatican press office.

The hernia had developed at the site of abdominal incisions from previous operations many years ago, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the chief surgeon operating on the pope, said at a news conference at the hospital following the operation. Alfieri, who also operated on the pope in 2021, said the pope had no complications and responded well to the general anesthesia he was administered during this surgery and the one in 2021 that removed part of his colon.

The chief surgeon underscored that, in both operations, all affected tissue had been benign.

"The pope does not have other illnesses," he said.

Alfieri explained that while the medical team that follows the pope had been discussing the scheduled operation for several days, the final decision to operate was not taken until June 6, when Pope Francis briefly visited the hospital for a medical checkup and tests.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

S. Korea warns China envoy over 'nonsensical' remark S. Korea warns China envoy over 'nonsensical' remark
Cash-strapped Pakistan unveils $51 billion budget Cash-strapped Pakistan unveils $51 billion budget
Don't stop at synod, says Catholic women's leader Don't stop at synod, says Catholic women's leader
France knife attack sign of violence in society, says bishop France knife attack sign of violence in society, says bishop
Pope Francis thanks well-wishers for prayers Pope Francis thanks well-wishers for prayers
The Tragedy of War and Curzio Malaparte The Tragedy of War and Curzio Malaparte
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Lucena

Diocese of Lucena

In a land area of 2,334 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the central towns of the Province of Quezon,

Read more
Diocese of Yichang

Diocese of Yichang

Changsha is the provincial capital of Hunan in central China. It is located in the northeastern part of the province,

Read more
Archdiocese of Osaka

Archdiocese of Osaka

In a land area of 15,020 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Osaka, Hyogo and Wakayama

Read more
Diocese of Shantou

Diocese of Shantou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Shantou/Swatow is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.