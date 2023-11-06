News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Vatican City

Pope calls for cease-fire in Holy Land

Praying the Angelus in St. Peter's Square Nov. 5, Pope Francis asked the world to 'think of children' who suffer due to war

Palestinians check the damage caused by an Israeli air strike on smuggling tunnels in Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, in November 2009.

Palestinians check the damage caused by an Israeli air strike on smuggling tunnels in Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, in November 2009. (Photo: AFP)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: November 06, 2023 05:25 AM GMT

Updated: November 06, 2023 05:28 AM GMT

The wars being fought in Gaza, Ukraine and other parts of the world are destroying the future of the children who live in those nations, Pope Francis said.

Speaking about the conflict in Palestine and Israel after praying the Angelus in St. Peter's Square Nov. 5, the pope asked the world to "think of the children" who suffer as a result of war.

For "all the children affected by this war, as well as in Ukraine and in other conflicts: this is how their future is being killed," he said.

Pope Francis noted that many children are among the hostages taken into Gaza by Hamas during its attack on Israel Oct. 7. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Oct. 30 that more than 200 hostages were being held in Gaza, including 33 children.

"May they return to their families," the pope said. "May the hostages be freed immediately."

He asked that "avenues will be pursued so that an escalation of the conflict might be absolutely avoided," and "so that the wounded can be rescued, and help might get to the population of Gaza where the humanitarian situation is extremely serious." The Gaza Health Ministry estimates that more than 9,000 people have been killed and 32,000 wounded in Israel's war against Hamas.

"I continue to think about the serious situation in Palestine and in Israel where many, many people have lost their lives," the pope said. "In God's name, I beg you to stop: Cease fire!"

Pope Francis also expressed his closeness to the people of Nepal, where a Nov. 3 earthquake killed some 150 people, as well as to Afghan refugees in Pakistan who are facing mass deportation.

