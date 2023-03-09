News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippines prison ministry to beef up activities

The Southeast Asian country is battling illicit drugs not only in the streets but also inside its prison facilities

Prison inmates sit inside a compound chapel as police conduct a search operation in the cells for contraband and illegal drugs at the Manila City Jail in Manila on Oct. 21, 2022

Prison inmates sit inside a compound chapel as police conduct a search operation in the cells for contraband and illegal drugs at the Manila City Jail in Manila on Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 09, 2023 10:54 AM GMT

Updated: March 09, 2023 11:09 AM GMT

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has vowed to increase the activities of its prison ministry following confirmed reports of drug trade inside jails in the Catholic-majority nation.

“We will increase our presence by assigning more missionaries to prisons… their programs would hopefully decrease the involvement of prisoners in illegal drugs,” Bishop Joel Baylon of Legazpi, chairman of the prison ministry of the CBCP told UCA News on March 9.

Bishop Baylon cited the Jesuit-run livelihood program in the country’s biggest prison facility in Muntinlupa City where prisoners are taught how to make crosses and soap.

“That keeps them busy. If they earn [money] from inside, they’d rather devote their time to it than to drugs,” the prelate added.

More than 500 prisoners were tested in a correctional facility in Davao province in the Mindanao region, while 200 more were subjected to mandatory drug testing in Cebu City in the Visayas region on March 7.

The results are yet to be released by the prison authorities. 

Davao province correction inspector Rogelio Carumay said they were investigating several prison guards who allegedly received kilos of illegal drugs from a prison facility in the province.

“Now, it’s the other way around… The prisoners manufacture [illegal] drugs. Their guards distribute them and we have received reports of this incident here,” Carumay told UCA News.

Carumay cited the increasing dismissal of police officers from service due to their involvement in illegal drugs.

From July 2016 to May 2022, 720 police officers were axed due to their involvement in illegal drugs. Of this, 530 tested positive for taking illegal drugs while more than 200 were ‘protectors’ of drug syndicates, according to the state-run Philippine Information Agency.

“The [anti-] drug war is not only in the streets but inside our prison facilities. Our very own policemen and prison guards are addicted to it,” Carumay added.

The mandatory drug test was in response to a plea by the Philippine Bureau of Corrections that more uniformed personnel are linked to the illegal drug trade within the four walls of the prison.

In November 2022, newly appointed correction chief General Gregorio Catapang came across kilos of cocaine during a surprise visit to a prison in the capital Manila. Catapang vowed to put all prison facilities under a mandatory drug test.

Inmates later claimed that the contraband was sold outside the facility, using prison personnel as peddlers.

Families of inmates who are drug addicts admitted prison personnel knew about the illegal drug activity in penitentiaries but kept their mouths shut.

I saw once “cooking utensil which my husband said they would use to cook cocaine. I told him it’s dangerous but he said the authorities gave their blessing,” the wife of an inmate, who wished to remain anonymous, told UCA News.

A son of a drug suspect revealed that prison guards received commissions.

“Yes, there are commissions. So, the bigger the sale, the bigger the commission. No one dared to question it because our own loved ones would fear for their lives,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Since assuming office in 2016, former President Rodrigo Duterte started a “war on drugs”. However, instead of yielding positive results, it turned out to be a disaster, claiming the lives of more than 12,000 Filipinos, according to Human Rights Watch.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

HK bishop to visit Beijing seeking exchanges, interaction HK bishop to visit Beijing seeking exchanges, interaction
Philippines prison ministry to beef up activities Philippines prison ministry to beef up activities
Korean Catholics seek more counseling to curb suicides Korean Catholics seek more counseling to curb suicides
Two pastors arrested over alleged conversion in India Two pastors arrested over alleged conversion in India
Plot suspected in sex claims against Indian school principal Plot suspected in sex claims against Indian school principal
Myanmar Church speaks out against rare earth mining Myanmar Church speaks out against rare earth mining
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kengtung

Diocese of Kengtung

The diocesan territory covers 45, 856 square kilometers. The civil population is 925, 000 at the end of 2008 and the

Read more
Diocese of Ambikapur

Diocese of Ambikapur

Around 1890, some Oraon tribal delegates went about 200 kilometers from Surguja to Ranchi to meet Belgian Jesuit Father

Read more
Diocese of Pathein

Diocese of Pathein

The Union of Myanmar geographically, ethically and politically falls into 7 Division and 7 states. The Diocese of

Read more
Diocese of Gulbarga

Diocese of Gulbarga

In a land area of 32,147 square kilometers, the diocese of Gulbarga includes four revenue districts of Bidar, Bijapur,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.