X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

One killed as Jesuit mission attacked in eastern India

Christian-dominated Meghalaya state frequently witnesses ethic violence as local people resist migrant workers

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: March 02, 2021 06:51 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Words are not enough to stop Myanmar's carnage

Mar 1, 2021
2

The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims

Feb 26, 2021
3

Vatican probes sex allegations against Indian bishop

Mar 1, 2021
4

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan

Feb 26, 2021
5

Religious places can reopen in Vietnamese city

Feb 26, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Church declares 'Black Sunday'

Mar 1, 2021
7

Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos

Mar 1, 2021
8

Anger in Bangladesh after arrested writer dies in jail

Feb 26, 2021
9

Families in Indonesian rock-throwing case seek protection

Feb 26, 2021
10

Wait for new Manila archbishop 'will soon be over'

Feb 26, 2021
Support UCA News
One killed as Jesuit mission attacked in eastern India

Students of Loyola College in the Williamnagar area of India's Meghalaya state singing at a program. Jesuits' plan to expand their college in the state's Umoid village was halted following a violent incident on Feb. 24.  (Photo: loyolacollegewn.edu.in)

Local people are guarding a Jesuit mission house in India’s Meghalaya state after an attack on migrant workers on its campus killed one person and injured seven.

Police arrested five people linked with the Feb. 24 night attack on migrant workers sleeping in the classrooms of St. Xavier’s College in Umoid village in South West Khasi Hills district.

“We are still not sure why such a bloody attack was unleashed on the migrant workers,” said Father Paul Coelho, the college principal.

Father Coelho said eight workers from neighboring Assam state came with necessary permits to work in the mission on Feb. 19. They were engaged in constructing the administrative block and hostel building for girls.

On Feb. 24 night, 20-25 masked men forced their way into the classrooms and attacked the sleeping workers with wooden rods and sharp weapons, injuring them all.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

One succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital and others are recuperating in hospital.

Father Coelho said the mission has “no enemies” and “local people are very happy with our work. We are at a loss to explain how such a deadly attack took place on our school campus,” he told UCA News on March 1.

“The local people rallied behind us and have agreed to maintain a vigil to protect our institution. No police personnel have been deputed to guard the institution,” the priest said.

On Feb. 28, local people held a peace rally and expressed their support for the Jesuit mission.

Tribal-dominated Meghalaya frequently witnesses ethnic violence as local people resist people from Assam coming to their state, which they say disturbs their demographics.

Related News

Ethnic violence last March claimed at least three lives after a Khasi tribal man was killed in a clash with members of the powerful Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) in a border village.

G.K. Iangrai, assistant inspector general of police, told local media that two of the arrested are KSU members, but police said they could not establish the motive behind the violence.

Archbishop Victor Lyngdoh of Shillong based in the state capital told UCA News that the “government and local administration handled the situation very well … to ensure peace in the area.”

He said the violence seems to be stemming from local people's fear of losing their employment opportunities.

Meghalaya is a Christian-dominated state in which some 75 percent of its 2.6 million people Christians.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Church plants trees to make Bangladesh greener
Church plants trees to make Bangladesh greener
Commission rejects Indian Christians' plea to change poll date
Commission rejects Indian Christians' plea to change poll date
Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr
Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr
Catholics and Protestants unite in Bangladesh for gathering
Catholics and Protestants unite in Bangladesh for gathering
Vatican probes sex allegations against Indian bishop
Vatican probes sex allegations against Indian bishop
Sri Lankan Church declares 'Black Sunday'
Sri Lankan Church declares 'Black Sunday'

Latest News

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Mar 2, 2021
Protests outside Hong Kong court where 47 face conspiracy case
Mar 2, 2021
Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks
Mar 2, 2021
Church plants trees to make Bangladesh greener
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Mar 2, 2021
New theology institute established in Vietnam
Mar 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr
Mar 2, 2021
Opposition to pandemic vaccine threatens Indonesia's recovery
Mar 1, 2021
Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos
Mar 1, 2021
Words are not enough to stop Myanmar's carnage
Mar 1, 2021
Letter from Rome: A few good men ... and maybe some women
Feb 27, 2021

Features

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Mar 2, 2021
Sam Rainsy sentenced to 25 years by Cambodian court
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics and Protestants unite in Bangladesh for gathering
Mar 1, 2021
Desperate Christians face homelessness in Pakistan
Mar 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Sr Dianna Ortiz kidnapping survivor and advocate for torture victims dies at 62

Sr. Dianna Ortiz, kidnapping survivor and advocate for torture victims, dies at 62
Catholics pray for canonization of St Paul of Korea

Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Iraqi Christians remember Chaldean archbishop killed 13 years ago

Iraqi Christians remember Chaldean archbishop killed 13 years ago
Protestants in Haiti lead march against the dictatorship

Protestants in Haiti lead "march against the dictatorship"
Why John Paul II was never able to visit Iraq

Why John Paul II was never able to visit Iraq
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Lent
Lord, we pray for our religious leaders

Lord, we pray for our religious leaders
May the words of God come to the rulers of today

May the words of God come to the rulers of today
Saint Agnes of Bohemia | Saint of the day

Saint Agnes of Bohemia | Saint of the day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.