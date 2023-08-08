News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Malaysia’s detention of children irks rights groups

Malaysia is one of the largest migrant-receiving countries in Southeast Asia, says International Organization for Migration

Malaysia’s detention of children irks rights groups

Malaysian Immigration’s temporary Sungai Bakap depot in Penang from which hundreds of undocumented migrants escaped in April 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 08, 2023 12:02 PM GMT

Updated: August 08, 2023 12:16 PM GMT

Rights groups and non-government organizations have slammed the Malaysian government for detention of children and violation of their rights during a raid on undocumented migrants in the country.

In a joint statement issued on Aug. 8, five rights groups and NGOs called the detention of children from age eight and above an “infringement” of their basic rights and demanded their immediate release, Free Malaysia Today reported.

“This is an infringement of the ASEAN Declaration on the Rights of Children in the Context of Migration because it violates their civil liberties and impacts their mental well-being,” the groups said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The signatories include Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor (Selangor Friends of Women Association), Beyond Borders Malaysia, Tenaganita, Aliran, and the Center for Independent Journalism (CIJ).

The reaction came after Syamsul Bahrin Mohshin, director of the Kuala Lumpur immigration department on Aug. 4 announced the detention of 425 undocumented migrants between the ages of eight and 54 at Cheria Heights apartments.

The groups further alleged that the Malaysian government has failed in upholding its promises to the migrant communities.

“Malaysia has also failed to uphold its pledge to implement policies and legislation that would protect the rights of the most vulnerable communities,” the statement alleged.

They cited Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s statement in February 2023 saying that children held in detention centers would be handed over to NGOs.

The groups alleged that the undocumented migrants’ children were still in detention with their family members since their arrest last Friday.

The lack of documentation of the migrants was an administrative issue, the groups said, urging the government to arrest the labor agents and employers involved in hiring them

“The lack of documents and work visas are administrative offenses, which are also due to unscrupulous labor agents and employers,” the group said.

The group also condemned the raids in housing areas saying that such events would “traumatize innocent people” and were “a clear violation of human rights.”

In April 2023, the Malaysian government launched an investigation into possible fraud after hundreds of migrant workers who arrived from South Asia were rendered jobless despite paying high fees for migration, Reuters reported.

Reportedly, hundreds of workers from Bangladesh and Nepal arrived in December 2022 after paying up to 20,000 Malaysian Ringgit (US$4,500) to middlemen to get employment.

In August 2021, Malaysian government said nearly 90,000 undocumented migrants were repatriated within one year and US$12.3 million was collected in penalties from them under amnesty programs to legalize or send foreign workers back home.

In 2020, Malaysia launched two “recalibration” programs aimed at enabling undocumented migrant laborers to escape deportation and work legally in the country.

They could either apply to return to their home countries after paying a fine of 500 Malaysian Ringgit (US$118) or stay and work legally in sectors deemed “difficult, dangerous or dirty” such as the manufacturing, construction, agricultural, and plantations sectors.

According to the scheme, undocumented migrants could stay in Malaysia while employers apply for their legalization.

Those undocumented migrant workers unfit or ineligible for the legalization program are allowed to leave Malaysia with minimal fines.

Malaysia’s palm oil plantations heavily depend on foreign migrant workers.

In 2021, about 80–85 percent of the plantation workforce, or some 265,000 people, were foreigners, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board, Benar News reported.

There were about 2.2 million documented migrant workers in Malaysia in 2022, according to government data.

Besides, the country is home to an estimated 1.2 to 3.5 million undocumented or irregular migrants, making it one of the largest migrant-receiving countries in Southeast Asia, according to International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Expatriate workers occupy 15.3 percent of the Malaysian workforce and dominate the low-skilled and semi-skilled job sectors, the agency reports.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican delegate's mission questioned in Indian Church Vatican delegate's mission questioned in Indian Church
Malaysia’s detention of children irks rights groups Malaysia’s detention of children irks rights groups
India’s top court steps in to contain violence in Manipur India’s top court steps in to contain violence in Manipur
A rare visit to an 'underground' church in China A rare visit to an 'underground' church in China
China releases jailed Tibetan dissident writer China releases jailed Tibetan dissident writer
Church aid for flood-affected people in Myanmar Church aid for flood-affected people in Myanmar
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Palembang

Archdiocese of Palembang

The early history of the Catholic Church in South Sumatra began when Jesuit Father J. van Meurs arrived in 1887 in

Read more
Diocese of Quilon

Diocese of Quilon

In a land area of 1,950 square kilometres, the diocese of Quilon comprises major part of the civil district of Kollam,

Read more
Diocese of Ilagan

Diocese of Ilagan

In a land area of 10,664 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil province of Isabela. Isabela

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yangzhou

Apostolic Prefecture of Yangzhou

Yangzhou, postal romanization Yangchow, is a prefecture-level city in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.