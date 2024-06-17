News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pope Francis condemns civilian massacres in DRC Congo

Calls for the protection of civilians in restive African country following reports of many killings over the past few weeks
Pope Francis condemns civilian massacres in DRC Congo

Pope Francis delivers his blessing during the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square, during the Angelus prayer at the Vatican on June 16, 2024. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 17, 2024 08:31 AM GMT
Updated: June 17, 2024 08:31 AM GMT

Pope Francis has called for peace in the conflict-stricken Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and has urged its government and the international community to work jointly toward safeguarding lives by ending violence in the country.

Reports of massacres in the eastern part of the DRC is “painful news,” said Pope Francis in an address after the Sunday Angelus on June 16 in St Peter's Square in Vatican City, Vatican News reported.

“I appeal to the national leaders and the international community [to] do everything possible to stop the violence and safeguard the lives of civilians,” Francis said.

He also said that among the victims of clashes and massacres in the region, were many Christians adding that they were “martyrs.”

“Their sacrifice is a seed that germinates and bears fruit and teaches us to bear witness to the Gospel with courage and consistency,” Francis said.

The pope’s call follows reports of civilian casualties from the region.

Between 42 and 80 people were killed in a series of attacks on villages in the Beni territory in North Kivu province, allegedly perpetrated by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, Vatican News reported citing multiple news agencies and local authorities.

The attacks, which took place between 4-7 May, were a precursor to other such killings in the past two weeks during which the assailants also stole motorcycles and set fire to houses.

Following rebel attacks, the villagers have fled their homes to take refuge in Kyatsaba in the western part of the city of Beni, Africa News agency said, adding that the General Reference Hospital in Mabalako is reportedly overwhelmed with patients, including the injured.

Reportedly, at least 123 civilians have been killed in various attacks attributed to ADF rebels in the Bapakombe-Pendekali region, in Mangina, Mantumbi, Kudukudu, Kalmango, and Beu-Manyama since May 3 this year.

The ADF which is currently based in eastern Congo, has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and is engaged in frequent attacks against civilians, further destabilizing a region where many militant groups are active.

The ADF started as a Ugandan insurgency and has operated from eastern Congo for nearly three decades.

Separately, DRC authorities are also battling Rwanda-linked M23 rebels, who also mostly operate in the eastern region of the country, Vatican News reported.

The latest attacks have brought the death toll due to rebel attacks in the DRC this month to nearly 150, AFP reported.

Francis also urged pilgrims to pray for peace in other violence-hit countries.

“Let us not cease to pray for peace in Ukraine, in the Holy Land, in Sudan, in Myanmar, and wherever people suffer from war,” Francis said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw of Lahore, Pakistan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Julius Dusin Gitom of Sandakan, Malaysia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jose Chittooparambil of Rajkot , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Joseph Yinglin Ma of Kunming, China
Read More...
Latest News
Pope Francis condemns civilian massacres in DRC Congo
Pope Francis condemns civilian massacres in DRC Congo
Mongolia opposition politician killed during poll campaign
Mongolia opposition politician killed during poll campaign
Philippine, Chinese ships collide near hotspot reef
Philippine, Chinese ships collide near hotspot reef
On imagining the future
On imagining the future
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.